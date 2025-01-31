Das Instrument WUP0 KYG7785S1158 SANAI HEALTH IND. GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2025The instrument WUP0 KYG7785S1158 SANAI HEALTH IND. GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2025Das Instrument 1H4 US42234Q1022 HEARTLAND FIN. USA DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2025The instrument 1H4 US42234Q1022 HEARTLAND FIN. USA DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2025Das Instrument LMQ GB00BD5H8572 OXFORD BIODYNAMICS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2025The instrument LMQ GB00BD5H8572 OXFORD BIODYNAMICS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2025