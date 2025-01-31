JP Jenkins Ltd
31st Jan 2025
HVS:JPJ
ISIN: GB00BRJQS694
Hydrogen Vehicle Systems Limited
("HVS" or "the Company")
Shares to be trading on JP Jenkins
London, UK, 31st Jan 2025 - Hydrogen Vehicle Systems Limited (HVS:JPJ), today announces its shares are to be admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The Company's registered address is Park View House, 96 Caledonia Street, Glasgow, Scotland, G5 0XG.
HVS is a UK-based AI climate tech company specialising in the design and manufacture of hydrogen-powered trucks. Its AI-SEMAS vehicle control technology optimises performance in diesel, battery, and hydrogen trucks. Developed by nuclear physicist Dr. Telford, HVS's patented system boosts efficiency and lowers emissions.
JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).
The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/).
