31st Jan 2025 TAL: JPJ ISIN: GG00B3M9KL68 Tally Central Ltd. ("Tally Central", "TAL" or "the Company") Shares to be trading on JP Jenkins London, UK, 31st January 2025 - Tally Central Ltd, today announces its shares are to be admitted to trade on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform (TAL: JPJ) with an admission price of 3p per share giving an indicative market capitalisation c.£23m. Tally Central is a London-based fintech company incorporated in Guernsey, that developed a gold-based standalone monetary system that operates independently to the fiat-currency fractional-reserve banking system, but seamlessly works with established merchant payment and funds transfer infrastructure. Only currently available for UK residents and marketed through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, TallyMoney UK Ltd ("Tally UK"), it is the first in the world to offer individual customer IBANs (International Bank Account Numbers) denominated in a currency that is not issued by a government. Every unit of tally® (the currency, spelt with a lowercase 't') represents 1 milligram of ethically sourced physical gold from London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited brokers and stored with LBMA-accredited high security vault providers, held on behalf of Tally customers. In addition to its core operational business, the Company holds strategic investments of 5% or more in Bombay Stock Exchange-listed gold mining company, Deccan Gold Mines Limited and travel industry SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company, Journey Mentor Ltd. Tally Central's audited accounts for financial year end 30 June 2024 that were completed and published at the end of October 2024, which shows the Company's total net assets in excess of £9 million at financial year end. The audited financial accounts can be found at tallymoney.com/investors/reports Cameron Parry, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, commented: "Tally is on a mission to provide people with sound money, that benefits and protects depositors and savers, and can be used as an alternative to their local currency issued by the government's central bank. Combining the value of gold with payments innovation, we deliver sound money which is foundational to individual financial wellbeing and promotes savings and productivity in society. Tally Central's monetary system enables people to use tally as their everyday money, for savings and payments. The TallyMoney App also provides a transparent and inexpensive way to own gold in seconds, with instant access through an everyday account and debit card. Tally Central's subsidiary, Tally UK, currently has a base of several thousand UK customers, and now with the focus moving to growing that customer base significantly over 2025 and 2026, it is timely for TAL shares to be admitted to trading and we're pleased to be joining the JP Jenkins platform. From first concept through to initial product release in June 2019, through to the proprietary technology platform build going live in May 2023 and building out the organisation to a team of 30, which has been paid for through previous capital raisings and investment returns of circa £15 million to date. Tally Central now has a scalable monetary technology with potential global application and all the necessary operational resources in place, to focus on revenue growth and achieving profitability of the core business over the next two years. With the Company able to fund itself through its realisable investments during this period, admission of TAL shares tradeable on the JP Jenkins platform provides an avenue for those looking to depart or join this exciting new stage of Tally Central's journey." JP Jenkins JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/ ). For further information, please contact: Tally Central Ltd Investor Relations JP Jenkins Ltd Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick Tel: +44 (0) 20 3858 0373 Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937 Email: corporate@tallymoney.com Email: info@jpjenkins.com

