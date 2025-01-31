KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (December 2024)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

Friday, 31 January 2025

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 December 2024.

Net Asset Value £137,737,115

NAV per share 77.81p

GBP/USD rate 1.2516

Income from digital assets (*) £946,119(*)

Positions (Top 10) by fair value:

Asset GBP equivalent % of portfolio

Celestia ("TIA") £27,629,264 20.06%

Polkadot ("DOT") £27,462,675 19.94%

Lido ("LDO") £16,395,947 11.90%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £14,550,764 10.56%

Cosmos ("ATOM") £ 9,767,141 7.09%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £ 6,630,878 4.81%

Zee Prime II £ 6,212,079 4.51%

Mode ("MODE") £ 3,896,428 2.83%

Astar ("ASTR") £ 3,223,343 2.34%

Moonbeam ("GLMR") £ 3,179,985 2.31%

The net asset valuation provided herein is intended to offer shareholders a timely update of the company's financial position. Please note that the figures presented above may differ from the final audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024. This update is based on available information at the time and may not reflect certain data, such as year-end valuations for unlisted assets, which could affect the final valuation. The final audited results may incorporate additional information or adjustments that are not included in this update. Shareholders are advised to consider this valuation as preliminary and subject to change upon completion of the audit.

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com



SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).