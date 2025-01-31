Recovery of ROUGIER SA and estimated 2024 revenues of EUR 95 million

Press release Paris, January 31, 2025 - 8:00am

Recovery of ROUGIER SA

and estimated 2024 revenues of €95 million

Rougier SA (ALRGR, code ISIN FR0000037640) a century-old leader in responsible African timber, releases its estimated revenues for the 2024 financial year.

Definitive exit from the Safeguard Plan

As a reminder, a Safeguard Plan for ROUGIER SA was approved by a ruling of the Poitiers Commercial Court on February 26, 2019, and subsequently extended for two years by a ruling on January 12, 2021. Thanks to the successful execution of its continuation plan, ROUGIER SA has fully settled all of its restructured liabilities. This achievement allowed the company to obtain, at the end of 2024, the confirmation of the completion of its safeguard plan by the Poitiers Commercial Court.

It is noted that Rougier Afrique International remains under a continuation plan.

Business developments in 2024

ROUGIER SA's consolidated estimated revenue for 2024 amounted to €95 million, down -3.9% compared to the €99 million recorded in 2023.

This trend reflects weaker demand in a context of global economic slowdown and geopolitical uncertainties.

In Gabon, business declined compared to the previous year, mainly due to a decrease in demand for logs from local industrial players, as well as a wait-and-see approach from decision-makers in an electoral context.

In Congo, after strong performances in the first half of 2024, marked by a 2.6% increase in revenues, forestry and industrial operations slowed in the second half due to nationwide diesel shortages. Additionally, pressures on final markets continue to weigh on the country's overall activity.

Rougier Afrique International's trading revenues recorded a strong 12.6% growth, driven by the expansion of its panel product range.

By product category, ROUGIER's consolidated revenues is as follows:

At 31 December 2024* 2023 Change €M % €M % Logs 37.1 39.1% 41.7 43.9% -11.0% Sawn timber and derivatives 30.2 31.8% 32.4 34.1% -6.8% Plywood and derivatives 27.7 29.2% 24.6 25.9% +12.6% Other 0.0 0.0% 0.2 0.2% -100.0% Group's annual revenues 95 99 -3.9%

* unaudited

Governance of Rougier Afrique International

The Group's main operational entity, Rougier Afrique International, is strengthening its governance with the appointment of Francis Rougier as President and Tidiani Jeff Tall as Chief Executive Officer.

Next meeting: 2024 annual results, on April 30, 2025, after close of trading.

About ROUGIER

Founded in 1923, ROUGIER is a leading player in responsible African timber. Operating in Central Africa (Gabon and the Republic of Congo), ROUGIER is involved in the management of 100% responsible natural forests, certified with independent international labels, as well as industrial processing and international trade. ISIN: FR0000037640 - ALRGR

ROUGIER shares are eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

