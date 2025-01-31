BloombergNEF says in a new report that global clean energy investment reached $2. 1 trillion in 2024, more than doubling 2020 levels. The United States led energy transition debt issuance, driving up investment 5% year on year to $206 billion. From pv magazine USA A new report on energy transition investments from BloombergNEF shows that global investment in clean energy technologies hit a record of $2. 1 trillion in 2024. This represents 11% growth from 2023 totals and is more than double the total investment made in 2020. The largest sectors were electrified transport at $757 billion, renewable ...

