The Board of Rosenblatt, the dispute resolution specialists, is pleased to announce that its 40-person team has joined SRA-regulated entity, Rosenblatt Law Ltd, having left RBG Legal Services Ltd. The Firm will trade as 'Rosenblatt' and specialises in handling complex disputes and providing commercially driven legal advice, international arbitration and strategic services.

Photograph left to right: Anthony Field (Partner); Adil Taha (CEO); Ian Rosenblatt OBE (Founder Senior Partner); Tania MacLeod (Head of Dispute Resolution); Jonathan Watmough (Chair) (Photo: Business Wire)

The Firm has appointed Jonathan Watmough as Chair and Adil Taha as Chief Executive. Jonathan Watmough is an award-winning former City firm managing partner, coach, advisor, speaker and author who helps law firm partners and partnerships improve performance. He qualified at RPC in 1993, became partner aged 30, managing partner at 38, and spent the next ten years transforming RPC from a London insurance firm into an international, multi-disciplinary business with over £100m in revenue. Adil Taha is a highly experienced commercial and operational executive with a career spanning multiple successful leadership roles across UK and international law firms, private equity, accountancy and investment banks, with a specific focus on turnaround and expansion.

Two Rosenblatt veterans, Tania MacLeod and Anthony Field, have also joined Rosenblatt's Board as Head of Dispute Resolution and Partner respectively. Tania began her career at Rosenblatt Solicitors in 1991 as a trainee solicitor and became a partner in 1997. She was subsequently appointed as Head of Dispute Resolution. Anthony also trained at Rosenblatt Solicitors and became a partner in the firm's Dispute Resolution Department in 2008.

Commenting Ian Rosenblatt OBE, Founder Senior Partner, said:

"I founded Rosenblatt in 1989 it has been my life's work. Today my Firm regained its independence the same name, the same team, and the same drive but without the previous distractions of being owned by a listed company.

"I am so proud of all my colleagues and the exceptional work we do for our valued clients and would like to thank them all for their loyalty and support. We are all immensely excited about the future."

Rosenblatt is a trading name of Rosenblatt Law Limited, a company registered in England and Wales (company number 15130238) which is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority under SRA No. 8006359. A list of the directors of Rosenblatt Law Limited, together with a list of those persons who are designated as partners of Rosenblatt, is available for inspection at the registered office of the company at 3 New St Square, City of London, London EC4A 3BF. Rosenblatt uses the word "partner" to refer to a senior employee or consultant. However, Rosenblatt is not a partnership, and the use of the term "partner" does not create or imply a partnership amongst or between any of its employees or consultants.

Rosenblatt was ranked in Tier 1 for Commercial Litigation for two years in a row in the Legal500 UK 2024 rankings

