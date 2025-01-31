Pro Auction Limited: Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva Prepares to Auction 6000 Lots Prior to a Transformational Renovation

Iconic Geneva Hotel to Host Europe's Largest Hotel Contents Auction

The Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva, considered as one of Geneva's most iconic hotels, will host in February 2025 the largest and most comprehensive auction of hotel contents ever held in Europe. This significant event invites individuals, hospitality operators, and design enthusiasts to own a piece of history from this prestigious 5-star hotel-led complex, just before it will embark on a visionary transformation that promises a new era of elegance, sophistication, and sustainability.

Over the course of four days, about 6000 unique lots will be offered for sale, including furnishings, artwork, and accessories from guest bedrooms along with assets from the hotel's restaurants, banqueting halls, commercial kitchens, terrace furniture, laundry and linen, generators and even the contents of the renowned Théâtre du Léman.

For Simon Rose, the auction director, this auction is more than just a sale: " it is a landmark event that will capture the attention of operators, collectors and fans from around the world, offering a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of the hotel's history. "

The Fairmont hotel temporarily closed its doors at the end of 2024 to undergo a major transformation starting in Q2 2025. Once complete, the revitalized property will stand as an emblem of forward-thinking design and sustainable luxury, destined to become a new icon in Geneva, for both the local community and global visitors alike. It will perpetuate an extraordinary legacy and offer its guests an unparalleled experience in the years to come.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its opening in 1885, Grand Hotel Geneva has been at the forefront of the luxury hospitality industry, earning a reputation as one of Switzerland's leading and largest 5-star hotels. With its privileged location on the shores of Lake Geneva, offering breathtaking views of the Jet d'Eau fountain, Mont Blanc, and the French Alps, the hotel has become a beloved destination for travellers from around the world. Home to 412 refined rooms and suites, several high-end restaurants, a spa complex, a 1'400-seat theatre and the Java nightclub, Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva has set an unmatched standard in luxury. The renovation initiative marks the next chapter in this extraordinary legacy, ensuring the hotel continues to offer its guests an unparalleled experience in the years to come.

About the auction

Pro Auction, the specialist hospitality sector auction house, will conduct the sale. The Fairmont auction will take place at the hotel from 17-20 February 2025, commencing at 10.00 CET each day. Online bidding will also be available via a live webcast simultaneously Viewing is by arrangement with the auctioneers from February 10, 2025. The catalogue is available to download from the bidding website: https://tinyurl.com/The-Geneva-Sale

