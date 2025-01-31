In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China was stable at $0. 085/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with price indications between $0. 080-0. 090/W. Demand remains subdued ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. Despite recent increases in upstream costs, module prices remain stable, largely due to high downstream inventories, which have absorbed much of the cost pressure. A Tier 1 producer expects prices ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...