Jupiter International says it will invest INR 20. 05 billion ($231. 4 million) to build a solar factory in India. The facility will produce 4. 2 GW of solar cells and 3. 6 GW of modules per year. From pv magazine India Jupiter International has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Indian state of Odisha to invest INR 20. 05 billion in a solar manufacturing facility. Under the terms of the agreement, the solar cell manufacturer will invest INR 2,005 crore through its subsidiary, Jupiter Renewables, to set up a facility with an annual production capacity of 4. 2 GW for ...

