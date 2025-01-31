A new Australian National University study says long-duration pumped hydro on non-river sites, combined with batteries, can meet global energy storage needs. From pv magazine Australia A new paper co-authored by Australian National University Prof. Andrew Blakers examines how long-duration pumped hydro energy stations (PHES) could provide 95% of global energy storage for the electricity industry, with the storage capacity of 2 trillion electric-vehicle batteries. These systems could be game changers for the world's energy storage needs if combined with batteries. Blakers noted in a recent LinkedIn ...

