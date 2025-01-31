TU Delft researchers have investigated for the first time the effect rear irradiance has on the optimal bandgap energy and thickness of the perovskite cell in a bifacial two-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem module. Their findings show that bifacial tandems have over a 25% gain in energy yield compared to bifacial single junction modules and up to 5% gain compared to monofacial tandem modules. A research group led by Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands has investigated how perovskite materials may be optimized to achieve improved performance in bifacial two-terminal perovskite-silicon ...

