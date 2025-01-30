Anzeige
WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
31.01.25
09:20 Uhr
31,340 Euro
-0,170
-0,54 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2025
HP Inc. Declares Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP's fiscal year 2025, is payable on April 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2025. HP has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media RelationsHP Inc. Investor Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com InvestorRelations@hp.com
www.hp.com/go/newsroom

