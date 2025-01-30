Koss Corporation Reports Profitable Second Quarter Results

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) (the "Company"), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net sales were $3,557,086 compared to $3,360,124 for the same three-month period in the prior year, an increase of $196,962 or 5.9%. Net income for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $94,142 compared to a net loss of $269,153 for the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Basic and diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $0.01 compared to basic and diluted net loss per common share of $0.03 for the same three-month period one year ago.

Net sales of $6,758,954 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 were up slightly by $24,892, or 0.4%, over the sales of $6,734,062 for the comparable period in the prior year. The net loss of $325,393 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $201,369, favorable to the net loss of $526,762 for the same period in the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per common share was $0.03 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to basic and diluted net loss of $0.06 for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

"Sales to our two largest Export distributors played a major role in the increase in sales for the first six months of the current fiscal year. This improvement was driven by new product sales that far exceeded our expectations, surpassing prior year sales to the European market by over 100%," Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO, said today. "Greater direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and a significant custom order from a new domestic customer also contributed to the growth compared to the same six-month period in the prior year. Unfortunately, most of these gains were offset by lower sales to the Education market, e-tailers and U.S. domestic distributors."

Koss continued, stating that "Increased DTC sales and new product sales to Europe helped drive higher margins, along with favorable volumes of higher margin sales to our domestic distributors. Gross margins increased to 38.1% for the first half of our current fiscal year compared to 32.3% for the same period in the prior year. The prior year margins were also negatively impacted by the sell-through of inventory landed in at higher freight rates."

Koss further noted, "During the first half of our fiscal year, we experienced slight increases in freight costs and anticipate further rises in the future. We will continue to monitor the supply chain and potential tariffs closely and take necessary actions to address any adverse changes."

About Koss Corporation

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and wireless headphones.

KOSS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31 December 31 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales $ 3,557,086 $ 3,360,124 $ 6,758,954 $ 6,734,062 Cost of goods sold 2,152,129 2,251,684 4,181,071 4,557,932 Gross profit 1,404,957 1,108,440 2,577,883 2,176,130 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,546,741 1,584,523 3,356,800 3,120,802 Loss from operations (141,784 ) (476,083 ) (778,917 ) (944,672 ) Interest income 238,686 208,809 459,044 421,668 Income (loss) before income tax provision 96,902 (267,274 ) (319,873 ) (523,004 ) Income tax provision 2,760 1,879 5,520 3,758 Net income (loss) $ 94,142 $ (269,153 ) $ (325,393 ) $ (526,762 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 9,355,686 9,241,208 9,332,844 9,238,002 Diluted 9,629,535 9,241,208 9,332,844 9,238,002