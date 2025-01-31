Quadient Reports Strong Year-End Locker Usage Growth in Multifamily and Higher Education Campuses in North America

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces strong year-end momentum in the adoption and usage of its Parcel Pending by Quadient locker network across multifamily and higher education campuses in North America.

In the last three months of 2024, Quadient saw a 16% year-over-year increase in total package volume across higher education and multifamily clients, outpacing the installed base growth, with universities showing particularly strong momentum at 23% year-over-year growth. Beyond parcel delivery, universities are increasingly leveraging Quadient smart lockers for academic materials, equipment, mail, and food pantry orders-providing students and staff with a secure delivery management solution.

"Our sustained usage growth in the North American parcel locker network reflects the increasing need for reliable, automated solutions to manage growing parcel volumes efficiently," said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, Lockers Automation North America at Quadient. "Universities and residential communities are looking for ways to enhance convenience, security, and operations while meeting the evolving expectations of students and residents. We are committed to supporting them with innovative, scalable locker solutions that simplify logistics, reduce workload, and provide seamless, 24/7 access to essential deliveries."

Quadient provides smart locker solutions for multifamily residential properties, universities, distributors, retailers, carriers and commercial clients. As a leader in global open locker networks, Quadient's vertical-, location-, and carrier-agnostic technology enables seamless delivery and pickup experiences. With over 25,000 locker units deployed worldwide and continued investments in innovation and service excellence, Quadient is well-positioned to significantly exceed €100 million in Lockers revenue by 2025, improve profitability, and move closer to its 2030 goal of a 40,000-unit installed base.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts