Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

EASTON, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $13.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $10.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fiscal year of 2024 was $43.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the fiscal year of 2023 of $11.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Highlights
- Improving Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.77% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.72% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA([1]) was 0.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.90% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.88% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Increased Net Income - Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $2.1 million to $13.3 million from $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income increased due to higher net interest income, a lower provision for loan losses, and higher noninterest income driven by higher mortgage servicing valuations and increased income from the sale of assets held for sale. Net income for the fiscal year of 2024 increased $32.7 million to $43.9 million from $11.2 million for the fiscal year of 2023.
- Net Interest Income ("NII") and Net Interest Margin ("NIM") - NII for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $748 thousand to $44.0 million from $43.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. NII increased due to a $363.1 million increase in average interest-earning assets, funded by a seasonal increase in municipal deposits. NIM decreased 14 basis points ("bps") to 3.03% during the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024, due to less net accretion interest income. NIM, excluding net accretion interest ("core NIM"), increased to 2.85% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 2.84% in the third quarter of 2024 as loan yields and deposit costs declined at similar rates during the quarter.
- Improved Funding Costs - Fourth quarter funding costs declined by 7 bps from the third quarter of 2024 supported by stable noninterest-bearing deposits and continued active management of deposit relationships, which resulted in a 15 bps decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease was partially offset by seasonal increase of approximately $300 million of higher cost time and municipal deposits.
- Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Classified assets to total assets were 0.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.39% for the third quarter of 2024 and increased compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $57.9 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $58.7 million at September 30, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.24% for the third quarter of 2024.
- Improved Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 64.21% when compared to 67.49% in the third quarter of 2024 and 68.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 60.28%, compared to 62.10% for the third quarter of 2024 and 61.99% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
"Increasing net interest income, lower credit provisions and higher noninterest income supported net income growth in the fourth quarter," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Funding costs decreased due to stable noninterest-bearing deposits and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Although we saw a $300 million increase in higher cost seasonal municipal deposits, core NIM increased one bp to 2.85% during the fourth quarter. Overall credit in our loan portfolios remains stable
and economic activity in our markets is strong. We continue to focus on controlling expenses to enhance operating leverage and improve our operating efficiency."
____________________________________
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $219.8 million, or 3.66%, when compared to $6.01 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate increase was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $131.0 million, cash and cash equivalents of $87.4 million and investment securities available for sale of $38.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in investments held to maturity of $32.1 million. The ratio of the ACL to total loans decreased to 1.21% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.24% at December 31, 2023.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio at December 31, 2024 was 7.17%, compared to 6.78% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024 were 10.06% and 12.18%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024 were 10.75% and 11.97%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.08 billion or 359.52%, and $2.02 billion or 382.57%, respectively. Non owner-occupied construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $336.0 million or 57.99%, and $299.0 million or 56.68%, respectively.
CRE loans at December 31, 2024 were $2.56 billion compared to $2.54 billion at December 31, 2023. The following table provides stratification of the classes of CRE loans at December 31, 2024.
December 31, 2024
Owner Occupied
Non-Owner Occupied
($ in thousands)
Average
Average
Loan
Average LTV
Average
Loan
Office, medical
45.20 %
$ 604
$ 32,617
52.07 %
$ 1,894
$ 106,040
Office, govt. or govt. contractor
51.80
642
5,133
57.09
2,934
49,872
Office, other
49.28
492
97,403
48.71
1,279
214,915
Office, total
48.54
520
135,153
49.30
1,010
370,827
Retail
50.35
601
63,696
49.38
2,391
447,038
Multi-family (5+ units)
-
-
-
54.93
2,248
265,278
Motel/hotel
-
-
-
43.85
4,161
212,216
Industrial/warehouse
48.43
650
100,731
49.03
1,454
200,623
Commercial-improved
42.16
967
163,405
48.58
1,338
179,254
Marine/boat slips
31.40
1,967
59,005
40.05
2,235
15,643
Restaurant
49.06
1,024
58,347
48.26
1,034
47,553
Church
34.98
886
64,661
13.56
2,421
2,421
Land/lot loans
53.74
913
913
49.95
274
94,245
Other
39.80
1,089
81,655
62.90
590
247,857
Total CRE loans, gross(3)
44.39
786
$ 727,566
51.55
1,235
$ 2,082,955
(1)
Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value.
(2)
Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.
(3)
CRE loans include land and construction.
The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $506.0 million, or 10.60% of total loans of $4.77 billion, at December 31, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included medical tenants of $138.7 million, or 27.40% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at December 31, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included government or government contractor tenants of $55.0 million, or 10.87% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at December 31, 2024.
There were 501 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $375 thousand, respectively. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at December 31, 2024 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.
LTV Range ($ in thousands)
Loan Count
Loan Balance
% of Total CRE
Less than or equal to 50%
246
$ 182,284
36.00 %
50%-60%
78
114,723
22.70
60%-70%
91
119,089
23.50
70%-80%
74
80,224
15.90
Greater than 80%
12
9,660
1.90
Grand Total
501
$ 505,980
100.00 %
The Bank had 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million with balances greater than $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and one loan payoff totaling $10.4 million, and adjustments totaling $13.9 million to exclude non-bank-owned participation balances. At December 31, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.9x and the average LTV was 49.30%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74.88% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.05% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.3 million were classified as special mention or substandard at December 31, 2024. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2024.
At December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were $24.8 million, or 0.40% of total assets and $15.8 million, or 0.27% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased $9.0 million, primarily due to a commercial real estate nonaccrual loan and an increase in repossessed marine assets of $3.0 million. When comparing December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $11.1 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $8.2 million and an increase in repossessed marine loans of $3.3 million, almost entirely impacted by the merger with The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") in the third quarter of 2023.
Total deposits increased $142.2 million, or 2.64%, to $5.53 billion at December 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $304.8 million and money market and savings deposits of $28.0 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing checking deposits of $187.5 million and time deposits of $3.0 million. The increase in noninterest-bearing and overall deposits was due to the Bank's focus on customer acquisition and retention with superior customer service. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified $399.4 million of demand deposits, which carried an average rate of 4 bps, to noninterest-bearing deposits.
Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.58 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $5.28 billion at September 30, 2024 and $5.39 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at December 31, 2024 and at September 30, 2024, compared to zero at December 31, 2023. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had zero brokered deposits at December 31, 2024 and at September 30, 2024, compared to $19.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.65 billion?at December 31, 2024 and $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023.?
The Bank's uninsured deposits were $905.3 million, or 16.38% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $745.1 million, or 13.48% for same period. At December 31, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.47 billion of available liquidity, including $459.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.01 billion in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.
Total stockholders' equity increased $29.9 million, or 5.86%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by cash dividends paid. As of December 31, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.68% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets([2]) was 7.17%, compared to 8.50% and 6.78%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.
____________________________________
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in interest income of $1.7 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $967 thousand. The increase in net interest income of $2.5 million, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, was primarily due to increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.5 million and an increase in interest on deposits at other institutions of $2.9 million, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and long-term borrowings of $2.8 million.
The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to less net accretion interest income. Core NIM increased for the comparable periods from 2.84% to 2.85%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields and funding costs decreased similarly at seven bps and nine bps, respectively, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $967 thousand when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Money market and demand deposits repriced at favorable rates, and was partially offset by a large increase in seasonal higher rate municipal interest-bearing deposits. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields decreased 4 bps to 5.25% from 5.29%, while the cost of funds increased 6 bps to 2.31% from 2.25% for the same periods.
The provision for credit losses was $780 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The comparable amounts were $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $896 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was due to an improved economic outlook, partially offset by loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. Coverage ratios decreased to 1.21% at December 31, 2024, from 1.24% at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs remained flat at $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024, and were $500 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.9 million, an increase of $1.6 million from $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1.3 million from $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking revenue of $849 thousand, driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates, and higher other noninterest income of $703 thousand resulting from the gain on sale of other assets held for sale. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking revenue of $921 thousand, driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates, and higher other noninterest income of $271 thousand resulting from the gain on sale of other assets held for sale.
Total noninterest expense of $33.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $171 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2024 expense of $34.1 million, and increased $273 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 expense of $33.7 million. The decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the absence of the one-time data processing costs related to the fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024 and other fraud expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits for year end bonus accruals and an increase in occupancy related expenses. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and occupancy related expenses, partially offset by lower FDIC fees and amortization of intangible assets.
The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 was 64.21%, 67.49% and 68.61%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios([3]) for the same periods were 60.28%, 62.10% and 61.99%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.62%, compared to 1.84% and 1.80% for the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.65% and 1.58% for the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.
____________________________________
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Review of Full-Year Financial Results
The Company merged with TCFC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Community Bank of the Chesapeake on July 1, 2023 (the "merger"). The merger added $2.4 billion in assets, $454.5 million in investments, $1.8 billion in loans, $2.0 billion in deposits, $150.6 million in brokered deposits, $69.0 million in FHLB advances and $32.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The larger footprint has accelerated growth in income and has expanded the cost base. Fiscal year 2024 has the full impact of the newly combined company.
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $170.5 million, an increase of $35.2 million, or 26.05%, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $81.3 million, or 37.96%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $75.3 million, or 38.74%. The increase in interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $1.08 billion, or 29.79%, and an increase in net accretion income of $5.1 million due to the merger. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $46.0 million, or 58.42%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $749.2 million, or 25.09%. All of the increases in average balances were primarily due to the merger.
The Company's net interest margin decreased from 3.11% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 3.10% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Margins were flat as more rapid increases in rates on interest-bearing liabilities were offset by increases in interest-earning asset yields and larger balances in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits of $749.2 million and 79 bps, respectively, were partially offset by increases in the average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $1.16 billion and 44 bps, respectively. Additionally, margins were positively impacted as average balances of noninterest-bearing deposits increased $410.6 million, or 39.35%, from 24.86% of average funding for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 27.27% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 27 bps and 21 bps for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which resulted in core NIMs of 2.83% and 2.90% for the same periods.
The provision for credit losses for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $4.7 million and $31.0 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was due to higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model for the acquired portfolio related to the merger in 2023. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $4.1 million, compared to $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Total noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased $2.0 million, or 6.07%, when compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to one-time bargain purchase gain of $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by $2.2 million of losses on the sale of investment securities, which were both a direct result of the merger with TCFC in the third quarter of 2023. These were offset by increases in mortgage banking revenue, interchange fees and gain on sale of other assets
Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $14.9 million, or 12.10%, when compared to the same period in 2023. Noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the $4.7 million credit card fraud event and the expanded operations of the newly-combined larger Company. There were no merger-related expenses and $4.7 million of credit card fraud losses for the fiscal year 2024, compared to $17.4 million of merger-related expenses and no fraud losses for the fiscal year 2023, respectively. The Company continues to focus on streamlining processes to unlock operational efficiencies and reduce the growth rate of noninterest expenses to increase operating leverage.
The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 68.55%, compared to 73.21% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the same periods were 61.43% and 61.62%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 1.82%, compared to 1.93% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio([4]), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity was 1.58% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.57% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
____________________________________
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)
Q4 2024 vs.
Q4 2024 vs.
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 44,093
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
1.73 %
5.98 %
$ 170,874
$ 135,560
26.05 %
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
82
82
82
79
81
-
1.23
325
253
28.46
Net interest income
44,011
43,263
42,140
41,135
41,525
1.73
5.99
170,549
135,307
26.05
Provision for credit losses
780
1,470
2,081
407
896
(46.94)
(12.95)
4,738
30,953
(84.69)
Noninterest income
8,853
7,287
8,440
6,567
7,548
21.49
17.29
31,147
33,159
(6.07)
Noninterest expense
33,943
34,114
33,499
36,698
33,670
(0.50)
0.80
138,254
123,329
12.10
Income before income taxes
18,141
14,966
15,000
10,597
14,507
21.21
25.05
58,704
14,184
313.87
Income tax expense
4,859
3,777
3,766
2,413
4,017
28.65
20.96
14,815
2,956
401.18
Net income
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
18.71
26.60
$ 43,889
$ 11,228
290.89
Return on average assets
0.86 %
0.77 %
0.77 %
0.57 %
0.72 %
9 bp
14 bp
0.74 %
0.24 %
50 bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of
0.94
0.90
0.91
0.94
0.88
4
6
0.92
0.58
34
Return on average equity
9.82
8.41
8.70
6.38
8.21
141
161
8.35
2.54
581
Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP (1), (2)
13.37
12.37
12.85
13.39
12.88
100
49
13.00
7.74
526
Interest rate spread
2.02
2.06
2.11
2.34
2.34
(4)
(32)
2.14
2.42
(28)
Net interest margin
3.03
3.17
3.11
3.08
3.09
(14)
(6)
3.10
3.11
(1)
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
64.21
67.49
66.23
76.93
68.61
(328)
(440)
68.55
73.21
(466)
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)
60.28
62.10
61.05
62.37
61.99
(182)
(171)
61.43
61.62
(19)
Noninterest income to average assets
0.57
0.50
0.58
0.46
0.52
7
5
0.53
0.71
(18)
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.19
2.34
2.31
2.56
2.33
(15)
(14)
2.34
2.64
(30)
Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP
1.62
1.84
1.73
2.10
1.80
(22)
(18)
1.82
1.93
(11)
Net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP (1)
1.50
1.65
1.55
1.62
1.58
(15)
(8)
1.58
1.57
1
PER SHARE DATA
Basic net income per common share
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.32
17.65 %
25.00 %
$ 1.32
$ 0.42
214.29 %
Diluted net income per common share
0.40
0.34
0.34
0.25
0.31
17.65
29.03
1.32
0.42
214.29
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
-
-
0.48
0.48
-
Book value per common share at period end
16.23
16.00
15.74
15.51
15.41
1.44
5.32
16.23
15.41
5.32
Tangible book value per common share at period
13.19
12.88
12.54
12.24
12.06
2.41
9.37
13.19
12.06
9.37
Market value at period end
15.85
13.99
11.45
11.50
14.25
13.30
11.23
15.85
14.25
11.23
Market range:
High
17.61
14.99
11.90
14.38
14.51
17.48
21.36
17.61
18.15
(2.98)
Low
13.21
11.03
10.06
10.56
9.66
19.76
36.75
10.06
9.66
4.14
____________________________________
(1)
See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
(2)
This ratio excludes merger-related expenses. See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q4 2024 vs.
Q4 2024 vs.
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$ 4,796,245
$ 4,734,001
$ 4,706,510
$ 4,655,183
$ 4,639,467
1.31 %
3.38 %
$ 4,723,215
$ 3,639,058
29.79 %
Investment securities
655,610
656,375
706,079
655,323
619,920
(0.12)
5.76
668,279
674,866
(0.98)
Earning assets
5,798,454
5,435,311
5,459,961
5,387,782
5,339,833
6.68
8.59
5,520,904
4,356,855
26.72
Assets
6,163,497
5,810,492
5,839,328
5,774,824
5,745,440
6.08
7.28
5,896,931
4,663,539
26.45
Deposits
5,461,583
5,086,348
5,064,974
5,142,658
5,136,818
7.38
6.32
5,188,812
4,029,014
28.79
FHLB advances
50,000
83,500
143,769
4,000
1,141
(40.12)
4282.12
70,298
111,392
(36.89)
Subordinated debt & TRUPS
73,578
72,946
72,680
72,418
72,155
0.87
1.97
72,907
57,708
26.34
Stockholders' equity
538,184
529,155
519,478
515,976
507,040
1.71
6.14
525,742
441,790
19.00
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net charge-offs
$ 1,333
$ 1,379
$ 886
$ 565
$ 500
(3.34) %
166.60 %
4,072
2,019
101.68 %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 21,008
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
$ 12,784
41.53 %
64.33 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
294
454
414
1,560
738
(35.24)
(60.16)
Other real estate owned and repossessed property
3,494
485
1,739
2,024
179
620.41
1,851.96
Total nonperforming assets
$ 24,796
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
$ 13,701
57.11
80.98
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q4 2024 vs.
Q4 2024 vs.
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
8.68 %
9.01 %
8.92 %
8.84 %
8.50 %
(33) bp
18 bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP (1)
7.17
7.39
7.23
7.11
6.78
(22)
39
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.08 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
(1) bp
7 bp
0.09 %
0.06 %
3 bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.21 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
(3) bp
(3) bp
Nonaccrual loans
275.66
395.24
394.14
448.78
448.62
(11,958)
(17,296)
Nonperforming assets
233.55
371.72
344.19
350.46
418.59
(13,817)
(18,504)
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.44 %
0.31 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
13 bp
16 bp
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property
Nonperforming assets
0.52 %
0.33 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
0.30 %
19 bp
22 bp
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.34 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
9 bp
13 bp
Nonperforming assets
0.40
0.27
0.29
0.28
0.23
13
17
____________________________________
(1)
See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q4 2024 vs.
Q4 2024 vs.
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
The Company Amounts
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
$ 458,258
$ 446,402
$ 435,238
$ 421,670
$ 408,317
2.66 %
12.23 %
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
488,105
476,170
464,554
450,907
437,847
2.51
11.48
Total Capital to RWA
591,228
579,664
567,680
552,657
539,572
1.99
9.57
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
488,105
476,170
464,554
450,907
437,847
2.51
11.48
The Company Ratios
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
9.44 %
9.27 %
9.06 %
8.91 %
8.69 %
17 bp
75 bp
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.06
9.89
9.67
9.53
9.32
17
74
Total Capital to RWA
12.18
12.04
11.82
11.68
11.49
14
69
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
8.02
8.31
8.07
7.93
7.75
(29)
27
The Bank Amounts
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
$ 521,453
$ 509,511
$ 501,003
$ 487,494
$ 470,200
2.34 %
10.90 %
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
521,453
509,511
501,003
487,494
470,200
2.34
10.90
Total Capital to RWA
580,706
569,317
560,625
545,922
528,786
2.00
9.82
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
521,453
509,511
501,003
487,494
470,200
2.34
10.90
The Bank Ratios
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.75 %
10.60 %
10.45 %
10.32 %
10.02 %
15 bp
73 bp
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.75
10.60
10.45
10.32
10.02
15
73
Total Capital to RWA
11.97
11.84
11.69
11.56
11.27
13
70
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
8.58
8.90
8.71
8.58
8.33
|
(32)
25
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
compared to
($ in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 44,008
$ 52,363
$ 50,090
$ 43,079
$ 63,172
(30.34) %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
415,843
131,258
88,793
71,481
309,241
34.47
Cash and cash equivalents
459,851
183,621
138,883
114,560
372,413
23.48
Investment securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
149,212
133,339
131,594
179,496
110,521
35.01
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
481,077
484,583
499,431
503,822
513,188
(6.26)
Equity securities, at fair value
5,814
5,950
5,699
5,681
5,703
1.95
Restricted securities, at cost
20,253
20,253
21,725
17,863
17,900
13.15
Loans held for sale, at fair value
19,606
26,877
27,829
13,767
8,782
123.25
Loans held for investment
4,771,988
4,733,909
4,705,737
4,648,725
4,641,010
2.82
Less: allowance for credit losses
(57,910)
(58,669)
(58,478)
(57,336)
(57,351)
(0.97)
Loans, net
4,714,078
4,675,240
4,647,259
4,591,389
4,583,659
2.85
Premises and equipment, net
81,806
81,663
82,176
83,084
82,386
(0.70)
Goodwill
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
-
Other intangible assets, net
38,311
40,609
42,945
45,515
48,090
(20.33)
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
5,874
5,309
5,995
5,821
5,926
(0.88)
Right-of-use assets
11,385
11,384
11,762
12,153
12,487
(8.83)
Cash surrender value on life insurance
104,421
103,729
102,969
102,321
101,704
2.67
Accrued interest receivable
19,570
19,992
19,641
19,541
19,217
1.84
Deferred income taxes
31,857
32,191
36,078
38,978
40,707
(21.74)
Other assets
24,382
29,698
26,765
28,447
24,969
(2.35)
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
3.66
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
December 31, 2024
compared to
($ in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2023
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 1,562,815
$ 1,571,393
$ 1,587,252
$ 1,200,680
$ 1,258,037
24.23 %
Interest-bearing checking
978,076
751,533
658,512
1,101,954
1,165,546
(16.08)
Money market and savings
1,805,884
1,634,140
1,689,343
1,712,303
1,777,927
1.57
Time deposits
1,181,561
1,268,657
1,213,778
1,169,342
1,184,610
(0.26)
Total deposits
5,528,336
5,225,723
5,148,885
5,184,279
5,386,120
2.64
FHLB advances - short-term
-
-
31,000
-
-
-
FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
-
-
-
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")
29,847
29,768
29,316
29,237
29,158
2.36
Subordinated debt
43,870
43,688
43,504
43,322
43,139
1.69
Total borrowings
123,717
123,456
153,820
72,559
72,297
71.12
Lease liabilities
11,844
11,816
12,189
12,552
12,857
(7.88)
Other liabilities
25,800
23,438
26,340
41,086
28,509
(9.50)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,689,697
5,384,433
5,341,234
5,310,476
5,499,783
3.45
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
333
333
333
332
332
0.30
Additional paid in capital
358,112
357,580
356,994
356,464
356,007
0.59
Retained earnings
190,166
180,884
173,716
166,490
162,290
17.18
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,545)
(5,526)
(8,260)
(8,058)
(7,494)
(0.68)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
541,066
533,271
522,783
515,228
511,135
5.86
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
3.66
Period-end common shares outstanding
33,332,177
33,326,772
33,214,522
33,210,522
33,161,532
0.51
Book value per common share
$ 16.23
$ 16.00
$ 15.74
$ 15.51
$ 15.41
5.32
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
Q4 2024 vs.
Q4 2024 vs.
compared to
compared to
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
2024
2023
% Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 67,428
$ 69,157
$ 67,292
$ 65,754
$ 65,914
(2.50) %
2.30 %
$ 269,631
$ 194,339
38.74 %
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
4,833
4,962
5,230
4,419
3,992
(2.60)
21.07
19,444
16,832
15.52
Tax-exempt
6
6
6
6
6
-
-
24
46
(47.83)
Interest on federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
92
(100.00)
Interest on deposits with other banks
4,137
564
578
960
1,224
633.51
237.99
6,239
2,770
125.23
Total interest income
76,404
74,689
73,106
71,139
71,136
2.30
7.41
295,338
214,079
37.96
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
30,363
28,856
27,585
28,497
28,133
5.22
7.93
115,301
68,800
67.59
Interest on short-term borrowings
-
491
1,584
56
16
(100.00)
(100.00)
2,131
5,518
(61.38)
Interest on long-term borrowings
2,030
2,079
1,797
1,451
1,462
(2.36)
38.85
7,357
4,454
65.18
Total interest expense
32,393
31,426
30,966
30,004
29,611
3.08
9.40
124,789
78,772
58.42
NET INTEREST INCOME
44,011
43,263
42,140
41,135
41,525
1.73
5.99
170,549
135,307
26.05
Provision for credit losses
780
1,470
2,081
407
896
(46.94)
(12.90)
4,738
30,953
(84.69)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
43,231
41,793
40,059
40,728
40,629
3.44
6.40
165,811
104,354
58.89
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,606
1,543
1,493
1,507
1,519
4.08
5.73
6,149
5,501
11.78
Trust and investment fee income
857
880
896
734
844
(2.61)
1.54
3,367
3,608
(6.68)
Loss on sales and calls of investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,166)
100.00
Interchange credits
1,726
1,711
1,717
1,587
1,633
0.88
5.70
6,741
5,714
17.97
Mortgage banking revenue
2,026
1,177
1,983
801
1,105
72.13
83.35
5,987
4,513
32.66
Title Company revenue
59
100
165
78
139
(41.00)
(57.55)
402
551
(27.04)
Bargain purchase gain
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,816
(100.00)
Other noninterest income
2,579
1,876
2,186
1,860
2,308
37.47
11.74
8,501
6,622
28.38
Total noninterest income
$ 8,853
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
21.49
17.29
$ 31,147
$ 33,159
(6.07)
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
Q4 2024 vs.
Q4 2024 vs.
compared to
compared to
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
2024
2023
% Change
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 17,209
$ 16,523
$ 16,900
$ 15,949
$ 16,212
4.15 %
6.15 %
$ 66,579
$ 57,003
16.80 %
Occupancy expense
2,474
2,384
2,432
2,416
2,328
3.78
6.27
9,706
7,791
24.58
Furniture and equipment expense
760
876
900
904
790
(13.24)
(3.80)
3,441
2,551
34.89
Data processing
3,067
3,081
2,978
2,867
2,762
(0.45)
11.04
12,329
8,783
40.37
Directors' fees
460
443
359
295
426
3.84
7.98
1,557
1,156
34.69
Amortization of intangible assets
2,298
2,336
2,569
2,576
2,595
(1.63)
(11.45)
9,779
6,105
60.18
FDIC insurance premium expense
1,013
1,160
1,089
1,150
1,733
(12.67)
(41.55)
4,413
3,479
26.85
Legal and professional fees
1,521
1,362
1,354
1,599
1,411
11.67
7.80
5,836
4,337
34.56
Fraud losses(1)
98
673
62
4,502
503
(85.44)
(80.52)
4,998
879
468.60
Merger-related expenses
-
-
-
-
602
-
(100.00)
-
17,356
(100.00)
Other noninterest expenses
5,043
5,276
4,856
4,440
4,308
(4.42)
17.06
19,616
13,889
41.23
Total noninterest expense
33,943
34,114
33,499
36,698
33,670
(0.50)
0.81
138,254
123,329
12.10
Income before income taxes
18,141
14,966
15,000
10,597
14,507
21.21
25.05
58,704
14,184
313.87
Income tax expense
4,859
3,777
3,766
2,413
4,017
28.65
20.96
14,815
2,956
401.18
NET INCOME
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
18.71
26.62
$ 43,889
$ 11,228
290.89
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
33,327
33,318
33,234
33,189
33,153
0.03 %
0.53 %
33,267
26,572
25.20 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
33,364
33,339
33,234
33,191
33,322
0.07 %
0.12 %
33,285
26,574
25.25 %
Basic net income per common share
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.32
17.65 %
25.00 %
$ 1.32
$ 0.42
214.29 %
Diluted net income per common share
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.31
17.65 %
29.03 %
$ 1.32
$ 0.42
214.29 %
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
- %
- %
$ 0.48
$ 0.48
- %
____________________________________
(1)
Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.3 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening event. The third quarter of 2024 expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans(1), (2), (3)
Commercial real estate
$ 2,551,903
$ 36,036
5.62 %
$ 2,509,904
$ 35,561
5.62 %
$ 2,522,170
$ 36,376
5.74 %
Residential real estate
1,358,066
18,142
5.31
1,242,852
17,512
5.59
1,332,891
19,315
5.76
Construction
336,094
5,304
6.28
322,267
4,588
5.65
336,209
5,307
6.28
Commercial
229,676
3,792
6.57
222,632
4,308
7.68
212,611
3,763
7.04
Consumer
313,686
4,080
5.17
335,492
3,858
4.56
322,988
4,306
5.30
Credit cards
6,820
154
8.98
6,320
166
10.42
7,132
170
9.48
Total loans
4,796,245
67,508
5.60
4,639,467
65,993
5.64
4,734,001
69,237
5.82
Investment securities
Taxable
654,955
4,833
2.95
619,259
3,992
2.58
655,718
4,962
3.03
Tax-exempt(1)
655
8
4.89
661
8
4.84
657
8
4.87
Interest-bearing deposits
346,599
4,137
4.75
80,446
1,224
6.04
44,935
564
4.99
Total earning assets
5,798,454
76,486
5.25
5,339,833
71,217
5.29
5,435,311
74,771
5.47
Cash and due from banks
43,444
63,506
46,996
Other assets
380,321
399,409
386,700
Allowance for credit losses
(58,722)
(57,308)
(58,515)
Total assets
$ 6,163,497
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,810,492
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing checking deposits
$ 901,764
$ 7,898
3.48 %
$ 1,117,117
$ 6,673
2.37 %
$ 581,517
$ 5,472
3.74 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,733,934
10,331
2.37
1,605,930
8,330
2.06
1,670,210
10,420
2.48
Time deposits
1,232,480
12,134
3.92
1,092,871
11,783
4.28
1,229,273
12,742
4.12
Brokered deposits
-
-
-
92,840
1,347
5.76
25,829
222
3.42
Interest-bearing deposits(4)
3,868,178
30,363
3.12
3,908,758
28,133
2.86
3,506,829
28,856
3.27
FHLB advances
50,000
618
4.92
1,141
16
5.56
83,500
1,116
5.32
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed
73,578
1,412
7.63
72,155
1,462
8.04
72,946
1,454
7.93
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,991,756
32,393
3.23
3,982,054
29,611
2.95
3,663,275
31,426
3.41
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,593,405
1,228,060
1,579,519
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
40,152
28,286
38,543
Stockholders' equity
538,184
507,040
529,155
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,163,497
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,810,492
Net interest income
$ 44,093
$ 41,606
$ 43,345
Net interest spread
2.02 %
2.34 %
2.06 %
Net interest margin
3.03
3.09
3.17
Cost of funds
2.31
2.25
2.38
Cost of deposits
2.21
2.17
2.26
Cost of debt
6.54
8.00
6.54
____________________________________
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.2 million, $4.8 million and $5.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $412 thousand, $1.5 million and $287 thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $232 thousand, $232 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
For the Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
Commercial real estate
$ 2,528,961
$ 144,155
5.70 %
$ 1,860,517
$ 99,953
5.37 %
Residential real estate
1,318,500
72,636
5.51
981,473
50,244
5.12
Construction
322,978
19,917
6.17
284,238
15,123
5.32
Commercial
220,699
15,625
7.08
185,239
13,647
7.37
Consumer
324,633
16,923
5.21
324,444
15,298
4.72
Credit cards
7,444
694
9.32
3,147
315
10.01
Total loans
4,723,215
269,950
5.72
3,639,058
194,580
5.35
Investment securities
Taxable
667,622
19,444
2.91
674,203
16,832
2.50
Tax-exempt (1)
657
30
4.57
663
58
8.75
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
1,899
92
4.84
Interest-bearing deposits
129,410
6,239
4.82
41,032
2,770
6.75
Total earning assets
5,520,904
295,663
5.36
4,356,855
214,332
4.92
Cash and due from banks
46,264
43,555
Other assets
387,852
303,906
Allowance for credit losses
(58,089)
(40,777)
Total assets
$ 5,896,931
$ 4,663,539
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
For the Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing checking deposits
$ 825,773
$ 25,523
3.09 %
$ 883,976
$ 20,134
2.28 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,690,905
41,202
2.44
1,275,088
20,039
1.57
Time deposits
1,212,782
48,566
4.00
770,370
25,708
3.34
Brokered deposits
5,265
10
0.19
56,101
2,919
5.20
Interest-bearing deposits (4)
3,734,725
115,301
3.09
2,985,535
68,800
2.30
FHLB advances
70,298
3,720
5.29
111,392
5,518
4.95
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
72,907
5,768
7.91
57,708
4,454
7.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,877,930
124,789
3.22
3,154,635
78,772
2.50
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,454,087
1,043,479
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
39,172
23,635
Stockholders' equity
525,742
441,790
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,896,931
$ 4,663,539
Net interest income
$ 170,874
$ 135,560
Net interest spread
2.14 %
2.42 %
Net interest margin
3.10
3.11
Cost of funds
2.34
1.88
Cost of deposits
2.22
1.71
Cost of debt
6.63
5.90
____________________________________
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $16.9 million and $11.8 million of accretion interest on loans for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $1.5 million of amortization of deposit discounts and $1.8 million of amortization of deposit premium, and $926 thousand and $557 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
YTD
YTD
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity (1):
Net income (loss)
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ 43,889
$ 11,228
Net income (loss) - annualized (A)
$ 52,839
$ 44,513
$ 45,183
$ 32,916
$ 41,618
$ 43,889
$ 11,228
Net income (loss)
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ 43,889
$ 11,228
Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
1,683
1,746
1,924
1,989
1,876
7,342
4,254
Add: Merger expenses, net of tax
-
-
-
-
435
-
11,637
Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax
-
252
-
3,339
-
3,591
-
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax
(329)
-
-
-
-
(329)
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
14,636
13,187
13,158
13,512
12,801
54,493
27,119
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
$ 58,226
$ 52,461
$ 52,921
$ 54,345
$ 50,787
$ 54,493
$ 27,119
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.86 %
0.77 %
0.77 %
0.57 %
0.72 %
0.74 %
0.24 %
Return on average assets excluding net amortization of
0.94 %
0.90 %
0.91 %
0.94 %
0.88 %
0.92 %
0.58 %
Average assets
$ 6,163,497
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,896,931
$ 4,663,539
Average stockholders' equity (C)
$ 538,184
$ 529,155
$ 519,478
$ 515,976
$ 507,040
$ 525,742
$ 441,790
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible
(102,794)
(105,136)
(107,594)
(110,167)
(112,752)
(106,409)
(91,471)
Average tangible equity (D)
$ 435,390
$ 424,019
$ 411,884
$ 405,809
$ 394,288
$ 419,333
$ 350,319
Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)
9.82 %
8.41 %
8.70 %
6.38 %
8.21 %
8.35 %
2.54 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (A)/(D)
12.14 %
10.50 %
10.97 %
8.11 %
10.56 %
10.47 %
3.21 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (B)/(D)
13.37 %
12.37 %
12.85 %
13.39 %
12.88 %
13.00 %
7.74 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
YTD
YTD
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (2):
Noninterest expense (E)
$ 33,943
$ 34,114
$ 33,499
$ 36,698
$ 33,670
$ 138,254
$ 123,329
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(2,298)
(2,336)
(2,569)
(2,576)
(2,595)
(9,779)
(6,105)
Less: Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
(602)
-
(17,356)
Less: Credit card fraud losses
-
(337)
-
(4,323)
-
(4,660)
-
Adjusted noninterest expense (F)
$ 31,645
$ 31,441
$ 30,930
$ 29,799
$ 30,473
$ 123,815
$ 99,868
Net interest income (G)
$ 44,011
$ 43,263
$ 42,140
$ 41,135
$ 41,525
$ 170,549
$ 135,307
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
82
82
82
79
81
325
253
Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)
$ 44,093
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
$ 170,874
$ 135,560
Noninterest income (I)
$ 8,853
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 31,147
$ 33,159
Investment securities losses (gains)
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,166
Less: Bargain purchase gain
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,816)
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets
(450)
-
-
-
-
(450)
-
Adjusted noninterest income (J)
$ 8,403
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 30,697
$ 26,509
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)
64.21 %
67.49 %
66.23 %
76.93 %
68.61 %
68.55 %
73.21 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)
60.28 %
62.10 %
61.05 %
62.37 %
61.99 %
61.43 %
61.62 %
Net operating expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.62 %
1.84 %
1.73 %
2.10 %
1.80 %
1.82 %
1.93 %
Net operating expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.50 %
1.65 %
1.55 %
1.62 %
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.57 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (1):
Stockholders' equity (K)
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
$ 511,135
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
Tangible equity (L)
$ 439,489
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
$ 399,779
Shares outstanding (M)
33,332
33,327
33,272
33,211
33,162
Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)
$ 16.23
$ 16.00
$ 15.71
$ 15.51
$ 15.41
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (L)/(M)
$ 13.19
$ 12.88
$ 12.52
$ 12.24
$ 12.06
The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (1):
Stockholders' equity (N)
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
$ 511,135
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
Tangible equity (O)
$ 439,489
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
$ 399,779
Assets (P)
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
Tangible assets (Q)
$ 6,129,186
$ 5,813,829
$ 5,757,806
$ 5,716,923
$ 5,899,562
Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)
8.68 %
9.01 %
8.92 %
8.84 %
8.50 %
Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)
7.17 %
7.39 %
7.23 %
7.11 %
6.78 %
____________________________________
(1)
Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.
(2)
Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company
($ in thousands)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Common equity
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
$ 511,135
Goodwill(1)
(61,362)
(61,397)
(61,460)
(61,523)
(63,266)
Core deposit intangible(2)
(28,991)
(30,572)
(32,313)
(34,235)
(38,069)
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards
-
(426)
(2,032)
(5,858)
(8,977)
AOCI (gains) losses
7,545
5,526
8,260
8,058
7,494
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
458,258
446,402
435,238
421,670
408,317
TRUPS
29,847
29,768
29,316
29,237
29,530
Tier 1 Capital
488,105
476,170
464,554
450,907
437,847
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
59,253
59,806
59,622
58,428
58,586
Subordinated notes
43,870
43,688
43,504
43,322
43,139
Total Capital
$ 591,228
$ 579,664
$ 567,680
$ 552,657
$ 539,572
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
$ 4,852,564
$ 4,816,165
$ 4,803,230
$ 4,729,930
$ 4,697,504
Average Assets ("AA")
6,083,760
5,729,576
5,756,260
5,684,150
5,649,116
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
9.44 %
9.27 %
9.06 %
8.91 %
8.69 %
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.06
9.89
9.67
9.53
9.32
Total Capital to RWA
12.18
12.04
11.82
11.68
11.49
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)(3)
8.02
8.31
8.07
7.93
7.75
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank
($ in thousands)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Common equity
$ 604,261
$ 595,954
$ 587,283
$ 579,520
$ 570,100
Goodwill(1)
(61,362)
(61,397)
(61,460)
(61,523)
(63,266)
Core deposit intangible(2)
(28,991)
(30,572)
(32,313)
(34,235)
(38,069)
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards
-
-
(767)
(4,326)
(6,059)
AOCI (gains) losses
7,545
5,526
8,260
8,058
7,494
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
521,453
509,511
501,003
487,494
470,200
TRUPS
-
-
-
-
-
Tier 1 Capital
521,453
509,511
501,003
487,494
470,200
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
59,253
59,806
59,622
58,428
58,586
Subordinated notes
-
-
-
-
-
Total Capital
$ 580,706
$ 569,317
$ 560,625
$ 545,922
$ 528,786
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
$ 4,851,903
$ 4,808,058
$ 4,796,512
$ 4,723,872
$ 4,693,009
Average Assets ("AA")
6,077,540
5,721,995
5,750,604
5,679,282
5,644,930
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.75 %
10.60 %
10.45 %
10.32 %
10.02 %
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.75
10.60
10.45
10.32
10.02
Total Capital to RWA
11.97
11.84
11.69
11.56
11.27
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)(3)
8.58
8.90
8.71
8.58
8.33
___________________________________
(1)
Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability.
(2)
Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.
(3)
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage) has no capital conservation buffer defined. The PCA well capitalized is defined as 5.00%.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)
Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2024
%
September 30, 2024
%
June 30, 2024
%
March 31, 2024
%
December 31, 2023
%
Portfolio Loans by Loan Type
Commercial real estate
$ 2,557,806
53.60 %
$ 2,535,004
53.55 %
$ 2,546,114
54.10 %
$ 2,531,076
54.45 %
$ 2,536,861
54.67 %
Residential real estate
1,329,406
27.86
1,312,375
27.72
1,280,973
27.22
1,256,925
27.04
1,239,731
26.71
Construction
335,999
7.04
337,113
7.12
327,875
6.97
299,133
6.43
299,000
6.44
Commercial
237,932
4.99
225,083
4.76
218,987
4.65
229,594
4.94
229,939
4.95
Consumer
303,746
6.36
317,149
6.70
324,480
6.90
325,076
6.99
328,896
7.09
Credit cards
7,099
0.15
7,185
0.15
7,308
0.16
6,921
0.15
6,583
0.14
Total loans
4,771,988
100.00 %
4,733,909
100.00 %
4,705,737
100.00 %
4,648,725
100.00 %
4,641,010
100.00 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(57,910)
(58,669)
(58,478)
(57,336)
(57,351)
Total loans, net
$ 4,714,078
$ 4,675,240
$ 4,647,259
$ 4,591,389
$ 4,583,659
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Classified loans
Substandard
$ 24,675
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Loss
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
24,675
22,798
17,409
13,403
14,673
Special mention loans
33,519
14,385
25,549
27,192
28,264
Total classified and special mention loans
$ 58,194
$ 37,183
$ 42,958
$ 40,595
$ 42,937
Classified loans
$ 24,675
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
Other real estate owned
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed property
3,315
306
1,560
1,845
-
Total classified assets
$ 28,169
$ 23,283
$ 19,148
$ 15,427
$ 14,852
Classified assets to total assets
0.45 %
0.39 %
0.33 %
0.26 %
0.25 %
Non-accrual loans
$ 21,008
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
$ 12,784
90+ days delinquent accruing
294
454
414
1,560
738
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed property
3,315
306
1,560
1,845
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 24,796
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
$ 13,701
Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans ("BEFD")
$ 1,362
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 367
Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications
$ 26,158
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
$ 14,068
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.40 %
0.27 %
0.29 %
0.28 %
0.23 %
Total assets
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
