Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
WKN: A3EMC3 | ISIN: KYG9876W1042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.01.25
20:27 Uhr
3,800 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.01.2025 00:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Youxin Technology Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (the "Company" or "Youxin Technology"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, "The past year underscores our diligent strategic adjustments and significant efforts to enhance operational efficiency amid macroeconomic headwinds and challenges in China. We successfully improved our gross margins by 5% to 66% overall in fiscal year 2024 from 61% in fiscal year 2023, despite a decline in revenue due to our strategic shift from developing the customized CRM systems toward developing and marketing our third-generation PaaS platform. As PaaS products generally feature more functionalities in contrast to the more hands-on personnel efforts required for customized CRM development services, we managed to reduce operating expenses and increase efficiency. This improvement reflects better cost control, reduced focus on less profitable service lines, and a pivot toward an upgraded portfolio of solutions. Overall, we reduced our net loss by 45.3%, from $2.34 million in fiscal year 2023 to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024, while maintaining adequate cash reserves to support product development and strategic execution. We remain optimistic about the growth potential and profitability outlook of our third-generation PaaS platform, which is poised for significant enhancements through AI integration in 2025."

Mr. Lin continued, "Looking ahead, we are confident that our strategic shift, supported by substantial investment, positions us for a turnaround and long-term growth. Our prudent planning, disciplined management, and strict cost controls will further enhance our operational efficiency and financial stability, ultimately delivering long-term value for the Company and our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Overview

  • Revenue was $521,241 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $895,978 in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross profit was $341,593 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $543,302 in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross margin was 66% in fiscal year 2024, an increase from 61% in fiscal year 2023.
  • Net loss was $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $521,241 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 42% from $895,978 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly because the Company gradually reduced operating the customized CRM system development services.



For the years ended September 30,




2024



2023


($)


Revenue



Cost of
Revenue



Gross
Margin



Revenue



Cost of
Revenue



Gross
Margin


Professional
services



275,314




158,880




42

%


548,822




318,439





42

%

Payment channel
services



206,526




-




100

%


291,643




-





100

%

Others



39,401




20,768




47

%


55,513




34,237





38

%

Total



521,241




179,648




66

%


895,978




352,676





61

%

Revenue from professional services was $275,314 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 50% from $548,822 in fiscal year 2023.

  • The Company did not generate revenue from customized CRM system development services in fiscal year 2024. Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $134,768 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the Company gradually reducing operating Customized CRM system development service.
  • Revenue from the additional function development services was $42,758 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 73% from $155,904 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from subscription services was $232,556 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 10% from $258,150 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decreasing customized CRM system development services from 2023, which led to the Company to provide less subscription service in the following periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $179,648 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 49% from $352,676 in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $341,593 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $543,302 in fiscal year 2023.

Gross margin was 66% in fiscal year 2024, an increase from 61% in fiscal year 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $3.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

  • Selling expenses were $94,481 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 58% from $225,926 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in headcount and salaries and welfare. The decrease of salaries and welfare by 59% was primarily due to a decrease in headcount and pay cuts for fiscal year 2024, compared to fiscal year 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were $496,006 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 16% from $589,372 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and welfare of 46% compared to fiscal year 2023 as decrease in headcount and pay cuts.
  • Research and development expenses were $1.1 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 47% from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in labor related costs including salary and welfare by 47% for fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023. Payment made to Cloud Service and other related research and development costs decreased by 43% for fiscal year 2024, which was in line with the operating of business of reducing of CRM development services.

Other Income, Net

Total net other income was $113,367 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $81,360 in fiscal year 2023.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.04 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $0.09 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $18,372, compared to $399,050 as of September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $728,066 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $2,310,183 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $360 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $815 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $431,390 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $484,878 in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

The Company's Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 20, 2024 under the ticker symbol "YAAS." On December 23, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,300,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.50 per Class A ordinary share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$10.35 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses payable by the Company.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company's products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




September
30, 2024



September
30, 2023


ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash


$

18,372



$

399,050


Restricted cash



24,649




-


Accounts receivable, net



176,607




233,481


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



122,676




140,696


Total current assets



342,304




773,227











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Property and equipment, net



3,948




11,696


Deferred offering costs



478,108




117,215


Operating lease right-of-use assets



123,170




85,662


Other non-current assets



10,608




27,558


Total non-current assets



615,834




242,131











TOTAL ASSETS


$

958,138



$

1,015,358











LIABILITIES


















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term bank loan


$

323,472



$

311,129


Accounts payable



31,350




52,448


Contract liabilities



215,768




166,628


Amount due to related parties



1,067,119




274,836


Operating lease liabilities - current



42,277




85,082


Payroll payable



1,869,436




1,465,220


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



40,299




21,192


Total current liabilities



3,589,721




2,376,535











Operating lease liabilities - non-current



82,674




363


Total non-current liabilities



82,674




363











TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

3,672,395



$

2,376,898











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-




-











SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT









Class A ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares
authorized, 22,304,693 shares issued and outstanding as of September
30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)



2,230




2,230


Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2024 and 2023, respectively)



895




895











Share subscription receivables



(3,125)




(3,125)


Additional paid-in capital



12,154,929




12,154,929


Accumulated deficit



(15,419,765)




(14,139,104)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



550,579




622,635


Total shareholders' deficit



(2,714,257)




(1,361,540)











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT


$

958,138



$

1,015,358


YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




2024



2023



2022




Years Ended September 30,




2024



2023



2022


REVENUES


$

521,241



$

895,978



$

1,277,066















COST OF REVENUES



(179,648)




(352,676)




(581,339)















GROSS PROFIT



341,593




543,302




695,727















OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling expenses



(94,481)




(225,926)




(934,744)


General and administrative expenses



(496,006)




(589,372)




(1,276,127)


Research and development expenses



(1,139,922)




(2,152,602)




(5,257,256)


Total operating expenses



(1,730,409)




(2,967,900)




(7,468,127)















NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(1,388,816)




(2,424,598)




(6,772,400)















OTHER INCOME, NET













Other income



134,802




99,053




349,797


Other expense



(21,435)




(17,693)




(34,280)


Total other income, net



113,367




81,360




315,517















NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES



(1,275,449)




(2,343,238)




(6,456,883)















Income tax expense



(5,212)




-




-















NET LOSS



(1,280,661)




(2,343,238)




(6,456,883)















Accretion to redeemable preferred equity



-




(326,837)




(605,659)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,280,661)




(2,670,075)




(7,062,542)















NET LOSS



(1,280,661)




(2,343,238)




(6,456,883)















Other comprehensive loss













Foreign currency translation (loss) income



(72,056)




(212,292)




895,745















TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


$

(1,352,717)



$

(2,555,530)



$

(5,561,138)















Basic and diluted loss per share


$

(0.04)



$

(0.09)



$

(0.27)















*Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding - basic and diluted



31,335,616




28,204,585




25,931,452


* Giving retroactive effect to the issuance of shares effected on April 21, 2023.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




2024



2023



2022




Years Ended September 30




2024



2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss


$

(1,280,661)



$

(2,343,238)



$

(6,456,883)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in
operating activities:













Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



572




(357)




-


Amortization of right-of-use assets



101,888




204,715




481,504


Depreciation



6,816




12,293




14,717


Credit loss provision



4,664




-




-


Loss from termination of right-of-use assets



183




369




-


Changes in assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable



52,210




94,595




(16,181)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18,020




69,605




(87,583)


Deferred contract costs



-




30,192




(7,184)


Other non-current assets



16,950




28,368




24,131


Accounts payable



(21,098)




(14,007)




27,495


Operating lease liabilities



(100,073)




(207,881)




(507,521)


Payroll Payable



404,216




102,096




1,040,790


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



19,107




(18,026)




(4,532)


Contract liabilities



49,140




(268,907)




217,491


Net cash used in operating activities



(728,066)




(2,310,183)




(5,273,756)















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment



-




-




(1,618)


Proceeds from dispose of property and equipment



360




815




-


Repayment from a related party



-




-




768,380


Net cash provided by investing activities



360




815




766,762















Cash flows from financing activities













Loan from related parties



792,283




284,292




-


Proceeds from short-term bank loan



-




321,834




-


Payment of deferred offering cost



(360,893)




(121,248)




-


Net cash provided by financing activities



431,390




484,878




-















Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash



(59,713)




5,194




(312,986)















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash



(356,029)




(1,819,296)




(4,819,980)















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



399,050




2,218,346




7,038,326















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
of year


$

43,021



$

399,050



$

2,218,346















Cash and cash equivalents



18,372




399,050




1,802,236


Restricted cash



24,649




-




416,110


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
of year



43,021




399,050



$

2,218,346















Cash paid for interest expenses


$

10,237



$

257



$

-


Cash paid for income tax


$

-



$

-



$

-


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing
activities:













Accretion to redeemable preferred equity


$

-



$

326,837



$

605,659


Exchange redeemable preferred equity with Class A
ordinary shares


$

-



$

12,154,929



$

-


Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange
for operating lease liabilities


$

140,844



$

-



$

-


SOURCE Youxin Technology Ltd

