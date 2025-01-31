Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.01.2025 01:21 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company" or "we") reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $4.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $3.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2023.

For the full year, net income was $13.9 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to $18.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share for 2023. The non-GAAP measure of 2024 core earnings was $15.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to fourth quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)

  • Return on assets of 0.76%, compared to 0.73%
  • Core loan growth of 4% annualized, compared to 6%
  • Net interest margin of 2.99%, compared to 2.83%
  • Noninterest income growth of 13%, compared to 3%
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%, compared to 0.03%

"Over the past several quarters we've emphasized that our financial performance is based on the strength of our core operations and maintaining our earnings momentum, and this quarter reflected the same focus," said the Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. He noted that net interest margin expanded again in the fourth quarter, when non-recurring loan recoveries are excluded, and continue to grow core loans while adhering to our disciplined credit culture.

"We enter 2025 looking forward to continued repricing of low fixed rate loans to variable rates, and the redeployment of more than $70 million of securities that will amortize and mature during the year," Schwind added. "Our teams also have been working on initiatives that will drive higher noninterest income, mostly in the second half of 2025. We are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our shareholders in 2025 and beyond.

"What sets Isabella Bank apart is the talent, dedication, and teamwork of our employees, who continue to deliver exceptional service and financial strength, as noted by reader's choice awards across our market," Schwind added. In September 2024, the Company was honored as the Best Bank in Isabella County by The Morning Sun People's Choice Awards. In December 2024, Midland Daily News recognized Isabella Bank as the Best Bank in Midland County through its Reader's Choice Awards. Most recently, in January 2025, The Pioneer named Isabella Bank the Best Bank in Mecosta County serving the Big Rapids region in its Pioneer All Area Reader's Choice Awards.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.1 billion, down $20.7 million, primarily due to relatively flat total loans and a decline in available-for-sale (AFS) securities from amortization, maturities and a lower valuation of the portfolio in the fourth quarter.

AFS securities were $489.0 million, down $17.8 million, at the end of fourth quarter 2024. The decrease was due to a $5.5 million increase in the net unrealized loss and $17.7 million of amortization and maturities related to agency and municipal securities, offset by $5,400 of municipal bond purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $26 million and $21 million at the end of the fourth and third quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities increased to 5% from 4% at the end of the third quarter of 2024 due to an increase in bond yields. While bond rates may vary from quarter to quarter, unrealized losses are expected to decrease as bonds approach their maturity dates over the next two years.

Total loans remained steady at $1.42 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, due to an increase of $11.0 million in residential loans and $4.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $13.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. The increase in residential loans was related to steady new volume and continued slowing of prepayments. The growth in commercial and industrial loans primarily was in the hotel and construction industries. While commercial real estate loans remained relatively flat with the third quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter included a payoff of a $6.4 million relationship that had an elevated credit risk. Core loans, which excluded advances to mortgage brokers, grew $12.4 million or 4% on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses increased $260 thousand to $12.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase mostly reflects $118 thousand from core loan growth, and the impact from a few commercial loans migrating to a special mention risk rating during the quarter. The downgraded loans are well collateralized and are not an indication of a negative trend in the broader portfolio. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $265 thousand to $282 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.40% compared to 0.16% at the end of third quarter 2024. The increase primarily was due to customers who typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which becomes overdue in months with 31 days. Accordingly, the increase is not believed to be an indication of deteriorating credit quality.

Total deposits were $1.75 billion, down $34.8 million, at the end of the fourth quarter. The slight decrease primarily was due to an outflow from businesses and municipalities consistent with normal seasonal patterns, in addition to some expected outflows to fund large, regional projects. Certificates of Deposit accounts (CDs) were up $4.0 million, driven by the rate environment that attracted customers and investors as a safe place with a competitive rate.

Tangible book value per share was $21.82 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $22.14 on September 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.82 and $2.23 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 27,608 during the fourth quarter for a value of $657 thousand at an average price of $23.80.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

Net interest margin (NIM) was 2.99%, an increase from 2.98% last quarter and 2.83% in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from two commercial loans that previously were charged off, which contributed 6 basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.18% and 2.23% during fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The weighted average maturity of our U.S. Treasury portfolio is less than 1.4 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.67% in fourth quarter, up from 5.20% in the same quarter of 2023. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and continue to reprice to variable rates. At the end of the fourth quarter, approximately 40% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.38% from 2.11% in the fourth quarter of 2023, but have stabilized compared to the cost in the previous quarter of 2.43%.

The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2024 was $376 thousand, which reflects the $260 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net charge-offs totaling $102 thousand. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2023 was $684 thousand reflecting $200 thousand from growth in core loans and $381 thousand in net charge-offs. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $247 thousand write down of a commercial and industrial loan that was recovered in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase from $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Customer service fees grew $81 thousand based on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased $119 thousand, or 13%, due to higher assets under management (AUM). Average AUM in the fourth quarter 2024 increased $53.6 million, or 9% over the prior year quarter, driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations. Other noninterest income in the fourth quarter 2024 included a $103 thousand recovery from a security that was written down in a previous year and $74 thousand from net gains on foreclosed assets.

Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $11.9 million in same quarter of 2023. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $1.2 million, which reflect annual merit increases in 2024 and more medical insurance claims compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b -6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, or included in any subsequent filing by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. The Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.

Table Index

Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)

A

Selected Financial Data

B

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend

C

Consolidated Statements of Income

D

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend

E

Average Yields and Costs

F

Average Balances

G

Asset Quality Analysis

H

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis

I

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)



Three Months Ended


December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$ 0.54


$ 0.44


$ 0.47


$ 0.42


$ 0.51

Diluted earnings

0.54


0.44


0.46


0.42


0.51

Core diluted earnings (2)

0.52


0.61


0.46


0.41


0.50

Dividends

0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28

Book value (1)

28.32


28.63


27.06


26.80


27.04

Tangible book value (1)

21.82


22.14


20.60


20.35


20.59

Market price (1)

25.99


21.21


18.20


19.40


21.50

Common shares outstanding (1) (3)

7,424,893


7,438,720


7,474,016


7,488,101


7,485,889

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)

7,453,033


7,473,184


7,494,828


7,507,739


7,526,515

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

0.76 %


0.62 %


0.68 %


0.61 %


0.73 %

Core return on average total assets (2)

0.74 %


0.87 %


0.68 %


0.60 %


0.73 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.47 %


6.26 %


6.97 %


6.19 %


7.98 %

Core return on average shareholders' equity (2)

7.29 %


8.70 %


6.96 %


6.08 %


7.97 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

9.66 %


8.15 %


9.19 %


8.12 %


10.73 %

Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

9.43 %


11.32 %


9.17 %


7.97 %


10.71 %

Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (2)

2.99 %


2.98 %


2.85 %


2.79 %


2.83 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

71.20 %


72.30 %


73.93 %


74.84 %


68.41 %

Gross loan to deposit ratio (1)

81.48 %


79.93 %


80.22 %


77.22 %


78.29 %

Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)

10.08 %


10.11 %


9.82 %


9.75 %


9.83 %

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.95 %


8.00 %


7.65 %


7.58 %


7.66 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT










Wealth assets under management (1)

658,042


679,858


647,850


660,645


641,027

ASSET QUALITY










Nonaccrual loans (1)

282


547


994


1,283


982

Foreclosed assets (1)

544


546


629


579


406

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

102


1,359


393


46


381

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
outstanding

0.01 %


0.10 %


0.03 %


0.00 %


0.03 %

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)

0.02 %


0.04 %


0.07 %


0.09 %


0.08 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)

0.04 %


0.06 %


0.08 %


0.09 %


0.07 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)

0.91 %


0.89 %


0.95 %


0.98 %


0.97 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)










Tier 1 leverage

8.86 %


8.77 %


8.83 %


8.80 %


8.76 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.21 %


12.08 %


12.37 %


12.36 %


12.54 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.21 %


12.08 %


12.37 %


12.36 %


12.54 %

Total risk-based capital

15.06 %


14.90 %


15.29 %


15.31 %


15.52 %

(1)

At end of period

(2)

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

(3)

Whole shares

A

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023

ASSETS










Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$ 22,830


$ 27,019


$ 22,690


$ 22,987


$ 25,628

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances
due from banks

1,712


359


869


2,231


8,044

Total cash and cash equivalents

24,542


27,378


23,559


25,218


33,672











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

489,029


506,806


505,646


517,585


528,148

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

242


504


637


366


-











Loans

1,423,571


1,424,283


1,381,636


1,365,508


1,349,463

Less allowance for credit losses

12,895


12,635


13,095


13,390


13,108

Net loans

1,410,676


1,411,648


1,368,541


1,352,118


1,336,355











Premises and equipment

27,659


27,674


27,843


27,951


27,639

Bank-owned life insurance policies

34,882


34,625


34,382


34,131


33,892

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,283


48,283


48,283


48,284


48,284

Other assets

38,166


37,221


38,486


39,161


38,216

Total assets

$ 2,086,241


$ 2,106,901


$ 2,060,139


$ 2,057,576


$ 2,058,968

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY










Liabilities










Demand deposits

$ 416,373


$ 421,493


$ 412,193


$ 413,272


$ 428,505

Interest bearing demand deposits

341,366


376,592


338,329


349,401


320,737

Savings

601,730


600,150


603,328


639,491


628,079

Certificates of deposit

387,591


383,597


368,449


366,143


346,374

Total deposits

1,747,060


1,781,832


1,722,299


1,768,307


1,723,695

Short-term borrowings

53,567


52,434


44,194


42,998


46,801

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

30,000


15,000


45,000


-


40,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

29,424


29,402


29,380


29,357


29,335

Total borrowed funds

112,991


96,836


118,574


72,355


116,136











Other liabilities

15,914


15,248


17,017


16,240


16,735

Total liabilities

1,875,965


1,893,916


1,857,890


1,856,902


1,856,566

Shareholders' equity










Common stock

126,224


125,218


126,126


126,656


127,323

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation
obligations

2,383


3,981


3,951


3,890


3,693

Retained earnings

103,024


101,065


99,808


98,318


97,282

Accumulated other comprehensive income
(loss)

(21,355)


(17,279)


(27,636)


(28,190)


(25,896)

Total shareholders' equity

210,276


212,985


202,249


200,674


202,402

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,086,241


$ 2,106,901


$ 2,060,139


$ 2,057,576


$ 2,058,968

B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Year Ended

December 31


2024


2023

Interest income




Loans

$ 77,295


$ 65,670

Available-for-sale securities

11,093


12,156

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

640


355

Federal funds sold and other

950


1,450

Total interest income

89,978


79,631

Interest expense




Deposits

29,690


18,352

Short-term borrowings

1,439


961

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,949


1,309

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

1,065


1,065

Total interest expense

34,143


21,687

Net interest income

55,835


57,944

Provision for credit losses

1,884


629

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

53,951


57,315

Noninterest income




Service charges and fees

8,626


8,297

Wealth management fees

4,041


3,557

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

1,007


920

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

213


317

Other

689


736

Total noninterest income

14,576


13,827

Noninterest expenses




Compensation and benefits

28,576


25,905

Occupancy and equipment

10,524


10,297

Other professional services

2,212


2,340

ATM and debit card fees

1,975


1,767

FDIC insurance premiums

1,132


922

Other

7,710


8,079

Total noninterest expenses

52,129


49,310

Income before income tax expense

16,398


21,832

Income tax expense

2,509


3,665

Net income

$ 13,889


$ 18,167

Earnings per common share




Basic

$ 1.86


$ 2.42

Diluted

1.86


2.40

Cash dividends per common share

1.12


1.12

C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023

Interest income










Loans

$ 20,145


$ 20,230


$ 18,863


$ 18,057


17,580

Available-for-sale securities

2,656


2,749


2,804


2,884


2,926

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

168


168


158


146


129

Federal funds sold and other

200


194


263


293


421

Total interest income

23,169


23,341


22,088


21,380


21,056

Interest expense










Deposits

7,583


7,631


7,313


7,163


6,399

Short-term borrowings

413


384


321


321


357

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

352


571


638


388


422

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

266


267


266


266


266

Total interest expense

8,614


8,853


8,538


8,138


7,444

Net interest income

14,555


14,488


13,550


13,242


13,612

Provision for credit losses

376


946


170


392


684

Net interest income after provision for credit
losses

14,179


13,542


13,380


12,850


12,928

Noninterest income










Service charges and fees

2,293


2,159


2,128


2,046


2,212

Wealth management fees

1,051


1,003


1,048


939


932

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

259


252


253


243


239

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

75


37


67


34


85

Other

294


77


112


206


48

Total noninterest income

3,972


3,528


3,608


3,468


3,516

Noninterest expenses










Compensation and benefits

7,340


7,251


6,970


7,015


6,116

Occupancy and equipment

2,554


2,645


2,619


2,706


2,554

Other professional services

584


588


527


513


576

ATM and debit card fees

516


503


487


469


487

FDIC insurance premiums

309


291


280


252


233

Other

2,027


1,950


2,012


1,721


1,949

Total noninterest expenses

13,330


13,228


12,895


12,676


11,915

Income before income tax expense

4,821


3,842


4,093


3,642


4,529

Income tax expense

825


561


612


511


726

Net income

$ 3,996


$ 3,281


$ 3,481


$ 3,131


$ 3,803

Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.54


$ 0.44


$ 0.47


$ 0.42


$ 0.51

Diluted

0.54


0.44


0.46


0.42


0.51

Cash dividends per common share

0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28


0.28

D

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning
assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest
income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank
restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended


December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS









Loans (1)

5.67 %


5.73 %


5.52 %


5.38 %


5.20 %

Available-for-sale securities

2.18 %


2.21 %


2.24 %


2.26 %


2.23 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5.24 %


5.24 %


4.98 %


4.60 %


4.04 %

Fed funds sold

4.59 %


5.55 %


5.51 %


5.72 %


5.71 %

Other

5.00 %


5.29 %


7.53 %


4.67 %


6.20 %

Total interest earning assets

4.74 %


4.77 %


4.61 %


4.47 %


4.35 %

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

0.41 %


0.33 %


0.39 %


0.48 %


0.63 %

Savings

2.17 %


2.28 %


2.18 %


2.11 %


1.76 %

Certificates of deposit

4.07 %


4.13 %


4.01 %


3.84 %


3.60 %

Short-term borrowings

3.30 %


3.17 %


3.18 %


3.18 %


2.83 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4.77 %


5.60 %


5.64 %


5.64 %


5.64 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

3.60 %


3.61 %


3.64 %


3.65 %


3.60 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

2.38 %


2.43 %


2.39 %


2.28 %


2.11 %

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)

2.99 %


2.98 %


2.85 %


2.79 %


2.83 %











Net interest spread

2.36 %


2.34 %


2.22 %


2.19 %


2.24 %

(1)

Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2)

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

E

AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS








Loans (1)

$ 1,412,578


$ 1,403,810


$ 1,375,523


$ 1,348,749


$ 1,340,271

Available-for-sale securities (2)

522,733


536,379


545,827


557,030


564,068

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762


12,762

Fed funds sold

8


4


7


7


13

Other (3)

15,905


14,597


14,054


25,210


26,823

Total interest earning assets

1,963,986


1,967,552


1,948,173


1,943,758


1,943,937

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,598)


(13,125)


(13,431)


(13,100)


(12,780)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

22,800


25,903


23,931


24,018


23,244

Premises and equipment

27,773


27,868


27,999


28,022


27,444

Other assets

92,608


87,002


80,539


84,059


71,592

Total assets

$ 2,094,569


$ 2,095,200


$ 2,067,211


$ 2,066,757


$ 2,053,437

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 345,529


$ 358,383


$ 342,931


$ 345,842


$ 317,996

Savings

599,833


599,679


613,601


633,904


634,539

Certificates of deposit

386,871


375,936


366,440


357,541


338,852

Short-term borrowings

49,777


48,151


40,593


40,623


50,049

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

29,346


40,588


45,510


27,692


29,674

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

29,410


29,388


29,365


29,342


29,320

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,440,766


1,452,125


1,438,440


1,434,944


1,400,430

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

425,116


418,973


411,282


412,228


446,747

Other liabilities

15,775


15,658


16,755


16,151


17,302

Shareholders' equity

212,912


208,444


200,734


203,434


188,958

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,094,569


$ 2,095,200


$ 2,067,211


$ 2,066,757


$ 2,053,437

(1)

Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2)

Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost

(3)

Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

F

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:



December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS










Commercial and industrial

$ -


$ 120


$ 271


$ 567


$ 491

Commercial real estate

-


-


-


234


-

Agricultural

-


-


167


189


205

Residential real estate

282


427


556


293


286

Consumer

-


-


-


-


-

Total nonaccrual loans

282


547


994


1,283


982

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

19


64


15


-


87

Total nonperforming loans

301


611


1,009


1,283


1,069

Foreclosed assets

544


546


629


579


406

Debt securities

-


12


12


12


12

Total nonperforming assets

$ 845


$ 1,169


$ 1,650


$ 1,874


$ 1,487

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.02 %


0.04 %


0.07 %


0.09 %


0.08 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.04 %


0.06 %


0.08 %


0.09 %


0.07 %

Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual
loans (1)

N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Allowance at beginning of period

$ 12,635


$ 13,095


$ 13,390


$ 13,108


$ 12,767

Charge-offs

299


1,767


527


191


452

Recoveries

197


408


134


145


71

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

102


1,359


393


46


381

Provision for credit losses - loans

362


899


98


328


722

Allowance at end of period

$ 12,895


$ 12,635


$ 13,095


$ 13,390


$ 13,108

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.91 %


0.89 %


0.95 %


0.98 %


0.97 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments

512


498


450


379


315

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

14


47


72


64


(38)

Reserve to unfunded commitments

0.15 %


0.15 %


0.14 %


0.11 %


0.10 %

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)










Commercial and industrial

$ 13


$ (6)


$ 334


$ (2)


$ 242

Commercial real estate

(2)


(318)


(29)


(6)


(3)

Agricultural

(4)


-


-


(2)


(6)

Residential real estate

(16)


(20)


(19)


(63)


(14)

Consumer

111


1,703


107


119


162

Total

$ 102


$ 1,359


$ 393


$ 46


$ 381

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date
annualized to average loans)

0.03 %


0.39 %


0.11 %


0.01 %


0.11 %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized
to average loans)

0.14 %


0.17 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.01 %

DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS










Accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$ 5,682


$ 2,226


$ 1,484


$ 7,938


$ 3,895

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

19


64


15


-


87

Total accruing past due loans

5,701


2,290


1,499


7,938


3,982

Nonaccrual loans

282


547


994


1,283


982

Total past due and nonaccrual loans

$ 5,983


$ 2,837


$ 2,493


$ 9,221


$ 4,964

(1) N/M: Not meaningful


G

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis



December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


Annualized
Growth %
Quarter to Date

Commercial and industrial

$ 244,894


$ 240,589


$ 238,245


$ 226,281


$ 209,738


7.16 %

Commercial real estate

547,447


547,038


547,005


561,123


564,244


0.30 %

Advances to mortgage brokers

63,080


76,187


39,300


29,688


18,541


(68.81) %

Agricultural

99,694


96,794


94,996


93,695


99,994


11.98 %

Total commercial loans

955,115


960,608


919,546


910,787


892,517


(2.29) %

Residential real estate

380,872


369,846


365,188


356,658


356,418


11.92 %

Consumer

87,584


93,829


96,902


98,063


100,528


(26.62) %

Gross loans

$ 1,423,571


$ 1,424,283


$ 1,381,636


$ 1,365,508


$ 1,349,463


(0.20) %

Deposit Analysis



December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023


Annualized
Growth %
Quarter to Date

Noninterest bearing demand
deposits

$ 416,373


$ 421,493


$ 412,193


$ 413,272


$ 428,505


(4.86) %

Interest bearing demand
deposits

341,366


376,592


338,329


349,401


320,737


(37.42) %

Savings

601,730


600,150


603,328


639,491


628,079


1.05 %

Certificates of deposit

387,591


383,597


368,449


366,143


346,374


4.16 %

Total deposits

$ 1,747,060


$ 1,781,832


$ 1,722,299


$ 1,768,307


$ 1,723,695


(7.81) %

H

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)




Three Months Ended



December 31
2024


September 30
2024


June 30
2024


March 31
2024


December 31
2023

Net income


$ 3,996


$ 3,281


$ 3,481


$ 3,131


$ 3,803

Nonrecurring items











Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets


74


4


6


69


8

Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)


66


(1,622)


-


-


-

Profitability initiative cost


(23)


-


-


-


-

Income tax impact


(25)


340


(1)


(14)


(2)

Total nonrecurring items


92


(1,278)


5


55


6

Core net income

(A)

$ 3,904


$ 4,559


$ 3,476


$ 3,076


$ 3,797












Noninterest expenses


$ 13,330


$ 13,228


$ 12,895


$ 12,676


$ 11,915

Amortization of acquisition intangibles


1


-


1


-


1

Core noninterest expense

(B)

$ 13,329


$ 13,228


$ 12,894


$ 12,676


$ 11,914












Net interest income


$ 14,555


$ 14,488


$ 13,550


$ 13,242


$ 13,612

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest
margin


213


232


237


246


246

Net interest income (FTE)

(C)

14,768


14,720


13,787


13,488


13,858

Noninterest income


3,972


3,528


3,608


3,468


3,516

Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency
ratio


54


53


53


51


50

Core revenue (FTE)


18,794


18,301


17,448


17,007


17,424

Nonrecurring items











Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets


74


4


6


69


8

Total nonrecurring items


74


4


6


69


8

Core revenue

(D)

$ 18,720


$ 18,297


$ 17,442


$ 16,938


$ 17,416

Efficiency ratio

(B/D)

71.20 %


72.30 %


73.93 %


74.84 %


68.41 %












Average earning assets

(E)

1,963,986


1,967,552


1,948,173


1,943,758


1,943,937

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)

(C/E)

2.99 %


2.98 %


2.85 %


2.79 %


2.83 %












Average assets

(F)

2,094,569


2,095,200


2,067,211


2,066,757


2,053,437

Average shareholders' equity

(G)

212,912


208,444


200,734


203,434


188,958

Average tangible shareholders' equity

(H)

164,629


160,161


152,451


155,150


140,674

Average diluted shares outstanding (2)

(I)

7,453,033


7,473,184


7,494,828


7,507,739


7,526,515












Core diluted earnings per share

(A/I)

$ 0.52


$ 0.61


$ 0.46


$ 0.41


$ 0.50

Core return on average assets

(A/F)

0.74 %


0.87 %


0.68 %


0.60 %


0.73 %

Core return on average shareholders'
equity

(A/G)

7.29 %


8.70 %


6.96 %


6.08 %


7.97 %

Core return on average tangible
shareholders' equity

(A/H)

9.43 %


11.32 %


9.17 %


7.97 %


10.71 %

(1)

Includes provision for credit losses related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer in the third quarter of 2024.

(2)

Whole shares

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.