Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company" or "we") reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $4.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $3.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2023.
For the full year, net income was $13.9 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to $18.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share for 2023. The non-GAAP measure of 2024 core earnings was $15.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in 2023.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to fourth quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)
- Return on assets of 0.76%, compared to 0.73%
- Core loan growth of 4% annualized, compared to 6%
- Net interest margin of 2.99%, compared to 2.83%
- Noninterest income growth of 13%, compared to 3%
- Net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%, compared to 0.03%
"Over the past several quarters we've emphasized that our financial performance is based on the strength of our core operations and maintaining our earnings momentum, and this quarter reflected the same focus," said the Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. He noted that net interest margin expanded again in the fourth quarter, when non-recurring loan recoveries are excluded, and continue to grow core loans while adhering to our disciplined credit culture.
"We enter 2025 looking forward to continued repricing of low fixed rate loans to variable rates, and the redeployment of more than $70 million of securities that will amortize and mature during the year," Schwind added. "Our teams also have been working on initiatives that will drive higher noninterest income, mostly in the second half of 2025. We are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our shareholders in 2025 and beyond.
"What sets Isabella Bank apart is the talent, dedication, and teamwork of our employees, who continue to deliver exceptional service and financial strength, as noted by reader's choice awards across our market," Schwind added. In September 2024, the Company was honored as the Best Bank in Isabella County by The Morning Sun People's Choice Awards. In December 2024, Midland Daily News recognized Isabella Bank as the Best Bank in Midland County through its Reader's Choice Awards. Most recently, in January 2025, The Pioneer named Isabella Bank the Best Bank in Mecosta County serving the Big Rapids region in its Pioneer All Area Reader's Choice Awards.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)
Total assets were $2.1 billion, down $20.7 million, primarily due to relatively flat total loans and a decline in available-for-sale (AFS) securities from amortization, maturities and a lower valuation of the portfolio in the fourth quarter.
AFS securities were $489.0 million, down $17.8 million, at the end of fourth quarter 2024. The decrease was due to a $5.5 million increase in the net unrealized loss and $17.7 million of amortization and maturities related to agency and municipal securities, offset by $5,400 of municipal bond purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $26 million and $21 million at the end of the fourth and third quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities increased to 5% from 4% at the end of the third quarter of 2024 due to an increase in bond yields. While bond rates may vary from quarter to quarter, unrealized losses are expected to decrease as bonds approach their maturity dates over the next two years.
Total loans remained steady at $1.42 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, due to an increase of $11.0 million in residential loans and $4.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $13.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. The increase in residential loans was related to steady new volume and continued slowing of prepayments. The growth in commercial and industrial loans primarily was in the hotel and construction industries. While commercial real estate loans remained relatively flat with the third quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter included a payoff of a $6.4 million relationship that had an elevated credit risk. Core loans, which excluded advances to mortgage brokers, grew $12.4 million or 4% on an annualized basis.
The allowance for credit losses increased $260 thousand to $12.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase mostly reflects $118 thousand from core loan growth, and the impact from a few commercial loans migrating to a special mention risk rating during the quarter. The downgraded loans are well collateralized and are not an indication of a negative trend in the broader portfolio. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $265 thousand to $282 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.40% compared to 0.16% at the end of third quarter 2024. The increase primarily was due to customers who typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which becomes overdue in months with 31 days. Accordingly, the increase is not believed to be an indication of deteriorating credit quality.
Total deposits were $1.75 billion, down $34.8 million, at the end of the fourth quarter. The slight decrease primarily was due to an outflow from businesses and municipalities consistent with normal seasonal patterns, in addition to some expected outflows to fund large, regional projects. Certificates of Deposit accounts (CDs) were up $4.0 million, driven by the rate environment that attracted customers and investors as a safe place with a competitive rate.
Tangible book value per share was $21.82 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $22.14 on September 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.82 and $2.23 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 27,608 during the fourth quarter for a value of $657 thousand at an average price of $23.80.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)
Net interest margin (NIM) was 2.99%, an increase from 2.98% last quarter and 2.83% in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from two commercial loans that previously were charged off, which contributed 6 basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.18% and 2.23% during fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The weighted average maturity of our U.S. Treasury portfolio is less than 1.4 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.67% in fourth quarter, up from 5.20% in the same quarter of 2023. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and continue to reprice to variable rates. At the end of the fourth quarter, approximately 40% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.38% from 2.11% in the fourth quarter of 2023, but have stabilized compared to the cost in the previous quarter of 2.43%.
The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2024 was $376 thousand, which reflects the $260 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net charge-offs totaling $102 thousand. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2023 was $684 thousand reflecting $200 thousand from growth in core loans and $381 thousand in net charge-offs. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $247 thousand write down of a commercial and industrial loan that was recovered in the third quarter of 2024.
Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase from $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Customer service fees grew $81 thousand based on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased $119 thousand, or 13%, due to higher assets under management (AUM). Average AUM in the fourth quarter 2024 increased $53.6 million, or 9% over the prior year quarter, driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations. Other noninterest income in the fourth quarter 2024 included a $103 thousand recovery from a security that was written down in a previous year and $74 thousand from net gains on foreclosed assets.
Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $11.9 million in same quarter of 2023. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $1.2 million, which reflect annual merit increases in 2024 and more medical insurance claims compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b -6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, or included in any subsequent filing by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. The Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.
Table Index
Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)
A
Selected Financial Data
B
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend
C
Consolidated Statements of Income
D
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend
E
Average Yields and Costs
F
Average Balances
G
Asset Quality Analysis
H
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis
I
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.54
$ 0.44
$ 0.47
$ 0.42
$ 0.51
Diluted earnings
0.54
0.44
0.46
0.42
0.51
Core diluted earnings (2)
0.52
0.61
0.46
0.41
0.50
Dividends
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
Book value (1)
28.32
28.63
27.06
26.80
27.04
Tangible book value (1)
21.82
22.14
20.60
20.35
20.59
Market price (1)
25.99
21.21
18.20
19.40
21.50
Common shares outstanding (1) (3)
7,424,893
7,438,720
7,474,016
7,488,101
7,485,889
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)
7,453,033
7,473,184
7,494,828
7,507,739
7,526,515
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.76 %
0.62 %
0.68 %
0.61 %
0.73 %
Core return on average total assets (2)
0.74 %
0.87 %
0.68 %
0.60 %
0.73 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.47 %
6.26 %
6.97 %
6.19 %
7.98 %
Core return on average shareholders' equity (2)
7.29 %
8.70 %
6.96 %
6.08 %
7.97 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
9.66 %
8.15 %
9.19 %
8.12 %
10.73 %
Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
9.43 %
11.32 %
9.17 %
7.97 %
10.71 %
Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (2)
2.99 %
2.98 %
2.85 %
2.79 %
2.83 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
71.20 %
72.30 %
73.93 %
74.84 %
68.41 %
Gross loan to deposit ratio (1)
81.48 %
79.93 %
80.22 %
77.22 %
78.29 %
Shareholders' equity to total assets (1)
10.08 %
10.11 %
9.82 %
9.75 %
9.83 %
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
7.95 %
8.00 %
7.65 %
7.58 %
7.66 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
Wealth assets under management (1)
658,042
679,858
647,850
660,645
641,027
ASSET QUALITY
Nonaccrual loans (1)
282
547
994
1,283
982
Foreclosed assets (1)
544
546
629
579
406
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
102
1,359
393
46
381
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.01 %
0.10 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
0.03 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)
0.02 %
0.04 %
0.07 %
0.09 %
0.08 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)
0.91 %
0.89 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
0.97 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Tier 1 leverage
8.86 %
8.77 %
8.83 %
8.80 %
8.76 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.21 %
12.08 %
12.37 %
12.36 %
12.54 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.21 %
12.08 %
12.37 %
12.36 %
12.54 %
Total risk-based capital
15.06 %
14.90 %
15.29 %
15.31 %
15.52 %
(1)
At end of period
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I
(3)
Whole shares
A
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 22,830
$ 27,019
$ 22,690
$ 22,987
$ 25,628
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances
1,712
359
869
2,231
8,044
Total cash and cash equivalents
24,542
27,378
23,559
25,218
33,672
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
489,029
506,806
505,646
517,585
528,148
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
12,762
12,762
12,762
12,762
12,762
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
242
504
637
366
-
Loans
1,423,571
1,424,283
1,381,636
1,365,508
1,349,463
Less allowance for credit losses
12,895
12,635
13,095
13,390
13,108
Net loans
1,410,676
1,411,648
1,368,541
1,352,118
1,336,355
Premises and equipment
27,659
27,674
27,843
27,951
27,639
Bank-owned life insurance policies
34,882
34,625
34,382
34,131
33,892
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,283
48,283
48,283
48,284
48,284
Other assets
38,166
37,221
38,486
39,161
38,216
Total assets
$ 2,086,241
$ 2,106,901
$ 2,060,139
$ 2,057,576
$ 2,058,968
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 416,373
$ 421,493
$ 412,193
$ 413,272
$ 428,505
Interest bearing demand deposits
341,366
376,592
338,329
349,401
320,737
Savings
601,730
600,150
603,328
639,491
628,079
Certificates of deposit
387,591
383,597
368,449
366,143
346,374
Total deposits
1,747,060
1,781,832
1,722,299
1,768,307
1,723,695
Short-term borrowings
53,567
52,434
44,194
42,998
46,801
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
30,000
15,000
45,000
-
40,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
29,424
29,402
29,380
29,357
29,335
Total borrowed funds
112,991
96,836
118,574
72,355
116,136
Other liabilities
15,914
15,248
17,017
16,240
16,735
Total liabilities
1,875,965
1,893,916
1,857,890
1,856,902
1,856,566
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
126,224
125,218
126,126
126,656
127,323
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation
2,383
3,981
3,951
3,890
3,693
Retained earnings
103,024
101,065
99,808
98,318
97,282
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(21,355)
(17,279)
(27,636)
(28,190)
(25,896)
Total shareholders' equity
210,276
212,985
202,249
200,674
202,402
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,086,241
$ 2,106,901
$ 2,060,139
$ 2,057,576
$ 2,058,968
B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Year Ended
December 31
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans
$ 77,295
$ 65,670
Available-for-sale securities
11,093
12,156
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
640
355
Federal funds sold and other
950
1,450
Total interest income
89,978
79,631
Interest expense
Deposits
29,690
18,352
Short-term borrowings
1,439
961
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,949
1,309
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
1,065
1,065
Total interest expense
34,143
21,687
Net interest income
55,835
57,944
Provision for credit losses
1,884
629
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
53,951
57,315
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
8,626
8,297
Wealth management fees
4,041
3,557
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies
1,007
920
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
213
317
Other
689
736
Total noninterest income
14,576
13,827
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
28,576
25,905
Occupancy and equipment
10,524
10,297
Other professional services
2,212
2,340
ATM and debit card fees
1,975
1,767
FDIC insurance premiums
1,132
922
Other
7,710
8,079
Total noninterest expenses
52,129
49,310
Income before income tax expense
16,398
21,832
Income tax expense
2,509
3,665
Net income
$ 13,889
$ 18,167
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 1.86
$ 2.42
Diluted
1.86
2.40
Cash dividends per common share
1.12
1.12
C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Interest income
Loans
$ 20,145
$ 20,230
$ 18,863
$ 18,057
17,580
Available-for-sale securities
2,656
2,749
2,804
2,884
2,926
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
168
168
158
146
129
Federal funds sold and other
200
194
263
293
421
Total interest income
23,169
23,341
22,088
21,380
21,056
Interest expense
Deposits
7,583
7,631
7,313
7,163
6,399
Short-term borrowings
413
384
321
321
357
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
352
571
638
388
422
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
266
267
266
266
266
Total interest expense
8,614
8,853
8,538
8,138
7,444
Net interest income
14,555
14,488
13,550
13,242
13,612
Provision for credit losses
376
946
170
392
684
Net interest income after provision for credit
14,179
13,542
13,380
12,850
12,928
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,293
2,159
2,128
2,046
2,212
Wealth management fees
1,051
1,003
1,048
939
932
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies
259
252
253
243
239
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
75
37
67
34
85
Other
294
77
112
206
48
Total noninterest income
3,972
3,528
3,608
3,468
3,516
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
7,340
7,251
6,970
7,015
6,116
Occupancy and equipment
2,554
2,645
2,619
2,706
2,554
Other professional services
584
588
527
513
576
ATM and debit card fees
516
503
487
469
487
FDIC insurance premiums
309
291
280
252
233
Other
2,027
1,950
2,012
1,721
1,949
Total noninterest expenses
13,330
13,228
12,895
12,676
11,915
Income before income tax expense
4,821
3,842
4,093
3,642
4,529
Income tax expense
825
561
612
511
726
Net income
$ 3,996
$ 3,281
$ 3,481
$ 3,131
$ 3,803
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.44
$ 0.47
$ 0.42
$ 0.51
Diluted
0.54
0.44
0.46
0.42
0.51
Cash dividends per common share
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
D
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)
The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning
Three Months Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
5.67 %
5.73 %
5.52 %
5.38 %
5.20 %
Available-for-sale securities
2.18 %
2.21 %
2.24 %
2.26 %
2.23 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5.24 %
5.24 %
4.98 %
4.60 %
4.04 %
Fed funds sold
4.59 %
5.55 %
5.51 %
5.72 %
5.71 %
Other
5.00 %
5.29 %
7.53 %
4.67 %
6.20 %
Total interest earning assets
4.74 %
4.77 %
4.61 %
4.47 %
4.35 %
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
0.41 %
0.33 %
0.39 %
0.48 %
0.63 %
Savings
2.17 %
2.28 %
2.18 %
2.11 %
1.76 %
Certificates of deposit
4.07 %
4.13 %
4.01 %
3.84 %
3.60 %
Short-term borrowings
3.30 %
3.17 %
3.18 %
3.18 %
2.83 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4.77 %
5.60 %
5.64 %
5.64 %
5.64 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
3.60 %
3.61 %
3.64 %
3.65 %
3.60 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
2.38 %
2.43 %
2.39 %
2.28 %
2.11 %
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)
2.99 %
2.98 %
2.85 %
2.79 %
2.83 %
Net interest spread
2.36 %
2.34 %
2.22 %
2.19 %
2.24 %
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I
E
AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,412,578
$ 1,403,810
$ 1,375,523
$ 1,348,749
$ 1,340,271
Available-for-sale securities (2)
522,733
536,379
545,827
557,030
564,068
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
12,762
12,762
12,762
12,762
12,762
Fed funds sold
8
4
7
7
13
Other (3)
15,905
14,597
14,054
25,210
26,823
Total interest earning assets
1,963,986
1,967,552
1,948,173
1,943,758
1,943,937
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(12,598)
(13,125)
(13,431)
(13,100)
(12,780)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
22,800
25,903
23,931
24,018
23,244
Premises and equipment
27,773
27,868
27,999
28,022
27,444
Other assets
92,608
87,002
80,539
84,059
71,592
Total assets
$ 2,094,569
$ 2,095,200
$ 2,067,211
$ 2,066,757
$ 2,053,437
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 345,529
$ 358,383
$ 342,931
$ 345,842
$ 317,996
Savings
599,833
599,679
613,601
633,904
634,539
Certificates of deposit
386,871
375,936
366,440
357,541
338,852
Short-term borrowings
49,777
48,151
40,593
40,623
50,049
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
29,346
40,588
45,510
27,692
29,674
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
29,410
29,388
29,365
29,342
29,320
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,440,766
1,452,125
1,438,440
1,434,944
1,400,430
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Demand deposits
425,116
418,973
411,282
412,228
446,747
Other liabilities
15,775
15,658
16,755
16,151
17,302
Shareholders' equity
212,912
208,444
200,734
203,434
188,958
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,094,569
$ 2,095,200
$ 2,067,211
$ 2,066,757
$ 2,053,437
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2)
Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3)
Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter
F
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial and industrial
$ -
$ 120
$ 271
$ 567
$ 491
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
234
-
Agricultural
-
-
167
189
205
Residential real estate
282
427
556
293
286
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonaccrual loans
282
547
994
1,283
982
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
19
64
15
-
87
Total nonperforming loans
301
611
1,009
1,283
1,069
Foreclosed assets
544
546
629
579
406
Debt securities
-
12
12
12
12
Total nonperforming assets
$ 845
$ 1,169
$ 1,650
$ 1,874
$ 1,487
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.02 %
0.04 %
0.07 %
0.09 %
0.08 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Allowance at beginning of period
$ 12,635
$ 13,095
$ 13,390
$ 13,108
$ 12,767
Charge-offs
299
1,767
527
191
452
Recoveries
197
408
134
145
71
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
102
1,359
393
46
381
Provision for credit losses - loans
362
899
98
328
722
Allowance at end of period
$ 12,895
$ 12,635
$ 13,095
$ 13,390
$ 13,108
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.91 %
0.89 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
0.97 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
512
498
450
379
315
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
14
47
72
64
(38)
Reserve to unfunded commitments
0.15 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
Commercial and industrial
$ 13
$ (6)
$ 334
$ (2)
$ 242
Commercial real estate
(2)
(318)
(29)
(6)
(3)
Agricultural
(4)
-
-
(2)
(6)
Residential real estate
(16)
(20)
(19)
(63)
(14)
Consumer
111
1,703
107
119
162
Total
$ 102
$ 1,359
$ 393
$ 46
$ 381
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date
0.03 %
0.39 %
0.11 %
0.01 %
0.11 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$ 5,682
$ 2,226
$ 1,484
$ 7,938
$ 3,895
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
19
64
15
-
87
Total accruing past due loans
5,701
2,290
1,499
7,938
3,982
Nonaccrual loans
282
547
994
1,283
982
Total past due and nonaccrual loans
$ 5,983
$ 2,837
$ 2,493
$ 9,221
$ 4,964
(1) N/M: Not meaningful
G
CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Analysis
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Annualized
Commercial and industrial
$ 244,894
$ 240,589
$ 238,245
$ 226,281
$ 209,738
7.16 %
Commercial real estate
547,447
547,038
547,005
561,123
564,244
0.30 %
Advances to mortgage brokers
63,080
76,187
39,300
29,688
18,541
(68.81) %
Agricultural
99,694
96,794
94,996
93,695
99,994
11.98 %
Total commercial loans
955,115
960,608
919,546
910,787
892,517
(2.29) %
Residential real estate
380,872
369,846
365,188
356,658
356,418
11.92 %
Consumer
87,584
93,829
96,902
98,063
100,528
(26.62) %
Gross loans
$ 1,423,571
$ 1,424,283
$ 1,381,636
$ 1,365,508
$ 1,349,463
(0.20) %
Deposit Analysis
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Annualized
Noninterest bearing demand
$ 416,373
$ 421,493
$ 412,193
$ 413,272
$ 428,505
(4.86) %
Interest bearing demand
341,366
376,592
338,329
349,401
320,737
(37.42) %
Savings
601,730
600,150
603,328
639,491
628,079
1.05 %
Certificates of deposit
387,591
383,597
368,449
366,143
346,374
4.16 %
Total deposits
$ 1,747,060
$ 1,781,832
$ 1,722,299
$ 1,768,307
$ 1,723,695
(7.81) %
H
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Net income
$ 3,996
$ 3,281
$ 3,481
$ 3,131
$ 3,803
Nonrecurring items
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
74
4
6
69
8
Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)
66
(1,622)
-
-
-
Profitability initiative cost
(23)
-
-
-
-
Income tax impact
(25)
340
(1)
(14)
(2)
Total nonrecurring items
92
(1,278)
5
55
6
Core net income
(A)
$ 3,904
$ 4,559
$ 3,476
$ 3,076
$ 3,797
Noninterest expenses
$ 13,330
$ 13,228
$ 12,895
$ 12,676
$ 11,915
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
1
-
1
-
1
Core noninterest expense
(B)
$ 13,329
$ 13,228
$ 12,894
$ 12,676
$ 11,914
Net interest income
$ 14,555
$ 14,488
$ 13,550
$ 13,242
$ 13,612
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest
213
232
237
246
246
Net interest income (FTE)
(C)
14,768
14,720
13,787
13,488
13,858
Noninterest income
3,972
3,528
3,608
3,468
3,516
Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency
54
53
53
51
50
Core revenue (FTE)
18,794
18,301
17,448
17,007
17,424
Nonrecurring items
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
74
4
6
69
8
Total nonrecurring items
74
4
6
69
8
Core revenue
(D)
$ 18,720
$ 18,297
$ 17,442
$ 16,938
$ 17,416
Efficiency ratio
(B/D)
71.20 %
72.30 %
73.93 %
74.84 %
68.41 %
Average earning assets
(E)
1,963,986
1,967,552
1,948,173
1,943,758
1,943,937
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
(C/E)
2.99 %
2.98 %
2.85 %
2.79 %
2.83 %
Average assets
(F)
2,094,569
2,095,200
2,067,211
2,066,757
2,053,437
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
212,912
208,444
200,734
203,434
188,958
Average tangible shareholders' equity
(H)
164,629
160,161
152,451
155,150
140,674
Average diluted shares outstanding (2)
(I)
7,453,033
7,473,184
7,494,828
7,507,739
7,526,515
Core diluted earnings per share
(A/I)
$ 0.52
$ 0.61
$ 0.46
$ 0.41
$ 0.50
Core return on average assets
(A/F)
0.74 %
0.87 %
0.68 %
0.60 %
0.73 %
Core return on average shareholders'
(A/G)
7.29 %
8.70 %
6.96 %
6.08 %
7.97 %
Core return on average tangible
(A/H)
9.43 %
11.32 %
9.17 %
7.97 %
10.71 %
(1)
Includes provision for credit losses related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer in the third quarter of 2024.
(2)
Whole shares
