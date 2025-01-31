Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company" or "we") reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $4.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $3.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2023.

For the full year, net income was $13.9 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to $18.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share for 2023. The non-GAAP measure of 2024 core earnings was $15.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to fourth quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)

Return on assets of 0.76%, compared to 0.73%

Core loan growth of 4% annualized, compared to 6%

Net interest margin of 2.99%, compared to 2.83%

Noninterest income growth of 13%, compared to 3%

Net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%, compared to 0.03%

"Over the past several quarters we've emphasized that our financial performance is based on the strength of our core operations and maintaining our earnings momentum, and this quarter reflected the same focus," said the Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. He noted that net interest margin expanded again in the fourth quarter, when non-recurring loan recoveries are excluded, and continue to grow core loans while adhering to our disciplined credit culture.

"We enter 2025 looking forward to continued repricing of low fixed rate loans to variable rates, and the redeployment of more than $70 million of securities that will amortize and mature during the year," Schwind added. "Our teams also have been working on initiatives that will drive higher noninterest income, mostly in the second half of 2025. We are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our shareholders in 2025 and beyond.

"What sets Isabella Bank apart is the talent, dedication, and teamwork of our employees, who continue to deliver exceptional service and financial strength, as noted by reader's choice awards across our market," Schwind added. In September 2024, the Company was honored as the Best Bank in Isabella County by The Morning Sun People's Choice Awards. In December 2024, Midland Daily News recognized Isabella Bank as the Best Bank in Midland County through its Reader's Choice Awards. Most recently, in January 2025, The Pioneer named Isabella Bank the Best Bank in Mecosta County serving the Big Rapids region in its Pioneer All Area Reader's Choice Awards.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.1 billion, down $20.7 million, primarily due to relatively flat total loans and a decline in available-for-sale (AFS) securities from amortization, maturities and a lower valuation of the portfolio in the fourth quarter.

AFS securities were $489.0 million, down $17.8 million, at the end of fourth quarter 2024. The decrease was due to a $5.5 million increase in the net unrealized loss and $17.7 million of amortization and maturities related to agency and municipal securities, offset by $5,400 of municipal bond purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $26 million and $21 million at the end of the fourth and third quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities increased to 5% from 4% at the end of the third quarter of 2024 due to an increase in bond yields. While bond rates may vary from quarter to quarter, unrealized losses are expected to decrease as bonds approach their maturity dates over the next two years.

Total loans remained steady at $1.42 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, due to an increase of $11.0 million in residential loans and $4.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $13.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. The increase in residential loans was related to steady new volume and continued slowing of prepayments. The growth in commercial and industrial loans primarily was in the hotel and construction industries. While commercial real estate loans remained relatively flat with the third quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter included a payoff of a $6.4 million relationship that had an elevated credit risk. Core loans, which excluded advances to mortgage brokers, grew $12.4 million or 4% on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses increased $260 thousand to $12.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase mostly reflects $118 thousand from core loan growth, and the impact from a few commercial loans migrating to a special mention risk rating during the quarter. The downgraded loans are well collateralized and are not an indication of a negative trend in the broader portfolio. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $265 thousand to $282 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.40% compared to 0.16% at the end of third quarter 2024. The increase primarily was due to customers who typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which becomes overdue in months with 31 days. Accordingly, the increase is not believed to be an indication of deteriorating credit quality.

Total deposits were $1.75 billion, down $34.8 million, at the end of the fourth quarter. The slight decrease primarily was due to an outflow from businesses and municipalities consistent with normal seasonal patterns, in addition to some expected outflows to fund large, regional projects. Certificates of Deposit accounts (CDs) were up $4.0 million, driven by the rate environment that attracted customers and investors as a safe place with a competitive rate.

Tangible book value per share was $21.82 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $22.14 on September 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.82 and $2.23 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 27,608 during the fourth quarter for a value of $657 thousand at an average price of $23.80.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

Net interest margin (NIM) was 2.99%, an increase from 2.98% last quarter and 2.83% in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from two commercial loans that previously were charged off, which contributed 6 basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.18% and 2.23% during fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The weighted average maturity of our U.S. Treasury portfolio is less than 1.4 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.67% in fourth quarter, up from 5.20% in the same quarter of 2023. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and continue to reprice to variable rates. At the end of the fourth quarter, approximately 40% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.38% from 2.11% in the fourth quarter of 2023, but have stabilized compared to the cost in the previous quarter of 2.43%.

The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2024 was $376 thousand, which reflects the $260 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net charge-offs totaling $102 thousand. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2023 was $684 thousand reflecting $200 thousand from growth in core loans and $381 thousand in net charge-offs. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $247 thousand write down of a commercial and industrial loan that was recovered in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase from $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Customer service fees grew $81 thousand based on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased $119 thousand, or 13%, due to higher assets under management (AUM). Average AUM in the fourth quarter 2024 increased $53.6 million, or 9% over the prior year quarter, driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations. Other noninterest income in the fourth quarter 2024 included a $103 thousand recovery from a security that was written down in a previous year and $74 thousand from net gains on foreclosed assets.

Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $11.9 million in same quarter of 2023. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $1.2 million, which reflect annual merit increases in 2024 and more medical insurance claims compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Table Index Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited) A Selected Financial Data B Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend C Consolidated Statements of Income D Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend E Average Yields and Costs F Average Balances G Asset Quality Analysis H Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis I Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)



Three Months Ended

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42

$ 0.51 Diluted earnings 0.54

0.44

0.46

0.42

0.51 Core diluted earnings (2) 0.52

0.61

0.46

0.41

0.50 Dividends 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28 Book value (1) 28.32

28.63

27.06

26.80

27.04 Tangible book value (1) 21.82

22.14

20.60

20.35

20.59 Market price (1) 25.99

21.21

18.20

19.40

21.50 Common shares outstanding (1) (3) 7,424,893

7,438,720

7,474,016

7,488,101

7,485,889 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3) 7,453,033

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739

7,526,515 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.76 %

0.62 %

0.68 %

0.61 %

0.73 % Core return on average total assets (2) 0.74 %

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

0.73 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.47 %

6.26 %

6.97 %

6.19 %

7.98 % Core return on average shareholders' equity (2) 7.29 %

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

7.97 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 9.66 %

8.15 %

9.19 %

8.12 %

10.73 % Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 9.43 %

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

10.71 % Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (2) 2.99 %

2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 % Efficiency ratio (2) 71.20 %

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 % Gross loan to deposit ratio (1) 81.48 %

79.93 %

80.22 %

77.22 %

78.29 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (1) 10.08 %

10.11 %

9.82 %

9.75 %

9.83 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.95 %

8.00 %

7.65 %

7.58 %

7.66 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

















Wealth assets under management (1) 658,042

679,858

647,850

660,645

641,027 ASSET QUALITY

















Nonaccrual loans (1) 282

547

994

1,283

982 Foreclosed assets (1) 544

546

629

579

406 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 102

1,359

393

46

381 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

outstanding 0.01 %

0.10 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.03 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.02 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.04 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 0.91 %

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Tier 1 leverage 8.86 %

8.77 %

8.83 %

8.80 %

8.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.21 %

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.21 %

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 % Total risk-based capital 15.06 %

14.90 %

15.29 %

15.31 %

15.52 %

(1) At end of period (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I (3) Whole shares

A CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 22,830

$ 27,019

$ 22,690

$ 22,987

$ 25,628 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances

due from banks 1,712

359

869

2,231

8,044 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,542

27,378

23,559

25,218

33,672



















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 489,029

506,806

505,646

517,585

528,148 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 242

504

637

366

-



















Loans 1,423,571

1,424,283

1,381,636

1,365,508

1,349,463 Less allowance for credit losses 12,895

12,635

13,095

13,390

13,108 Net loans 1,410,676

1,411,648

1,368,541

1,352,118

1,336,355



















Premises and equipment 27,659

27,674

27,843

27,951

27,639 Bank-owned life insurance policies 34,882

34,625

34,382

34,131

33,892 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,283

48,283

48,283

48,284

48,284 Other assets 38,166

37,221

38,486

39,161

38,216 Total assets $ 2,086,241

$ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

















Liabilities

















Demand deposits $ 416,373

$ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272

$ 428,505 Interest bearing demand deposits 341,366

376,592

338,329

349,401

320,737 Savings 601,730

600,150

603,328

639,491

628,079 Certificates of deposit 387,591

383,597

368,449

366,143

346,374 Total deposits 1,747,060

1,781,832

1,722,299

1,768,307

1,723,695 Short-term borrowings 53,567

52,434

44,194

42,998

46,801 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 30,000

15,000

45,000

-

40,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 29,424

29,402

29,380

29,357

29,335 Total borrowed funds 112,991

96,836

118,574

72,355

116,136



















Other liabilities 15,914

15,248

17,017

16,240

16,735 Total liabilities 1,875,965

1,893,916

1,857,890

1,856,902

1,856,566 Shareholders' equity

















Common stock 126,224

125,218

126,126

126,656

127,323 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation

obligations 2,383

3,981

3,951

3,890

3,693 Retained earnings 103,024

101,065

99,808

98,318

97,282 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(loss) (21,355)

(17,279)

(27,636)

(28,190)

(25,896) Total shareholders' equity 210,276

212,985

202,249

200,674

202,402 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,086,241

$ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968

B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31

2024

2023 Interest income





Loans $ 77,295

$ 65,670 Available-for-sale securities 11,093

12,156 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 640

355 Federal funds sold and other 950

1,450 Total interest income 89,978

79,631 Interest expense





Deposits 29,690

18,352 Short-term borrowings 1,439

961 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,949

1,309 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 1,065

1,065 Total interest expense 34,143

21,687 Net interest income 55,835

57,944 Provision for credit losses 1,884

629 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,951

57,315 Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 8,626

8,297 Wealth management fees 4,041

3,557 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 1,007

920 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 213

317 Other 689

736 Total noninterest income 14,576

13,827 Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 28,576

25,905 Occupancy and equipment 10,524

10,297 Other professional services 2,212

2,340 ATM and debit card fees 1,975

1,767 FDIC insurance premiums 1,132

922 Other 7,710

8,079 Total noninterest expenses 52,129

49,310 Income before income tax expense 16,398

21,832 Income tax expense 2,509

3,665 Net income $ 13,889

$ 18,167 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 1.86

$ 2.42 Diluted 1.86

2.40 Cash dividends per common share 1.12

1.12

C CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023 Interest income

















Loans $ 20,145

$ 20,230

$ 18,863

$ 18,057

17,580 Available-for-sale securities 2,656

2,749

2,804

2,884

2,926 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 168

168

158

146

129 Federal funds sold and other 200

194

263

293

421 Total interest income 23,169

23,341

22,088

21,380

21,056 Interest expense

















Deposits 7,583

7,631

7,313

7,163

6,399 Short-term borrowings 413

384

321

321

357 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 352

571

638

388

422 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 266

267

266

266

266 Total interest expense 8,614

8,853

8,538

8,138

7,444 Net interest income 14,555

14,488

13,550

13,242

13,612 Provision for credit losses 376

946

170

392

684 Net interest income after provision for credit

losses 14,179

13,542

13,380

12,850

12,928 Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees 2,293

2,159

2,128

2,046

2,212 Wealth management fees 1,051

1,003

1,048

939

932 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 259

252

253

243

239 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 75

37

67

34

85 Other 294

77

112

206

48 Total noninterest income 3,972

3,528

3,608

3,468

3,516 Noninterest expenses

















Compensation and benefits 7,340

7,251

6,970

7,015

6,116 Occupancy and equipment 2,554

2,645

2,619

2,706

2,554 Other professional services 584

588

527

513

576 ATM and debit card fees 516

503

487

469

487 FDIC insurance premiums 309

291

280

252

233 Other 2,027

1,950

2,012

1,721

1,949 Total noninterest expenses 13,330

13,228

12,895

12,676

11,915 Income before income tax expense 4,821

3,842

4,093

3,642

4,529 Income tax expense 825

561

612

511

726 Net income $ 3,996

$ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131

$ 3,803 Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42

$ 0.51 Diluted 0.54

0.44

0.46

0.42

0.51 Cash dividends per common share 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

D AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED) The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning

assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest

income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank

restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS















Loans (1) 5.67 %

5.73 %

5.52 %

5.38 %

5.20 % Available-for-sale securities 2.18 %

2.21 %

2.24 %

2.26 %

2.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5.24 %

5.24 %

4.98 %

4.60 %

4.04 % Fed funds sold 4.59 %

5.55 %

5.51 %

5.72 %

5.71 % Other 5.00 %

5.29 %

7.53 %

4.67 %

6.20 % Total interest earning assets 4.74 %

4.77 %

4.61 %

4.47 %

4.35 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits 0.41 %

0.33 %

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.63 % Savings 2.17 %

2.28 %

2.18 %

2.11 %

1.76 % Certificates of deposit 4.07 %

4.13 %

4.01 %

3.84 %

3.60 % Short-term borrowings 3.30 %

3.17 %

3.18 %

3.18 %

2.83 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4.77 %

5.60 %

5.64 %

5.64 %

5.64 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 3.60 %

3.61 %

3.64 %

3.65 %

3.60 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.38 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.28 %

2.11 % Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2) 2.99 %

2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %



















Net interest spread 2.36 %

2.34 %

2.22 %

2.19 %

2.24 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

E AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS













Loans (1) $ 1,412,578

$ 1,403,810

$ 1,375,523

$ 1,348,749

$ 1,340,271 Available-for-sale securities (2) 522,733

536,379

545,827

557,030

564,068 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Fed funds sold 8

4

7

7

13 Other (3) 15,905

14,597

14,054

25,210

26,823 Total interest earning assets 1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937 NONEARNING ASSETS

















Allowance for credit losses (12,598)

(13,125)

(13,431)

(13,100)

(12,780) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 22,800

25,903

23,931

24,018

23,244 Premises and equipment 27,773

27,868

27,999

28,022

27,444 Other assets 92,608

87,002

80,539

84,059

71,592 Total assets $ 2,094,569

$ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

$ 2,053,437 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 345,529

$ 358,383

$ 342,931

$ 345,842

$ 317,996 Savings 599,833

599,679

613,601

633,904

634,539 Certificates of deposit 386,871

375,936

366,440

357,541

338,852 Short-term borrowings 49,777

48,151

40,593

40,623

50,049 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 29,346

40,588

45,510

27,692

29,674 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 29,410

29,388

29,365

29,342

29,320 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,440,766

1,452,125

1,438,440

1,434,944

1,400,430 NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 425,116

418,973

411,282

412,228

446,747 Other liabilities 15,775

15,658

16,755

16,151

17,302 Shareholders' equity 212,912

208,444

200,734

203,434

188,958 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,094,569

$ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

$ 2,053,437

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost (3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

F ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:



December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023 NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















Commercial and industrial $ -

$ 120

$ 271

$ 567

$ 491 Commercial real estate -

-

-

234

- Agricultural -

-

167

189

205 Residential real estate 282

427

556

293

286 Consumer -

-

-

-

- Total nonaccrual loans 282

547

994

1,283

982 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 19

64

15

-

87 Total nonperforming loans 301

611

1,009

1,283

1,069 Foreclosed assets 544

546

629

579

406 Debt securities -

12

12

12

12 Total nonperforming assets $ 845

$ 1,169

$ 1,650

$ 1,874

$ 1,487 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.02 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual

loans (1) N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Allowance at beginning of period $ 12,635

$ 13,095

$ 13,390

$ 13,108

$ 12,767 Charge-offs 299

1,767

527

191

452 Recoveries 197

408

134

145

71 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 102

1,359

393

46

381 Provision for credit losses - loans 362

899

98

328

722 Allowance at end of period $ 12,895

$ 12,635

$ 13,095

$ 13,390

$ 13,108 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.91 %

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 % Reserve for unfunded commitments 512

498

450

379

315 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 14

47

72

64

(38) Reserve to unfunded commitments 0.15 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.11 %

0.10 % NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

















Commercial and industrial $ 13

$ (6)

$ 334

$ (2)

$ 242 Commercial real estate (2)

(318)

(29)

(6)

(3) Agricultural (4)

-

-

(2)

(6) Residential real estate (16)

(20)

(19)

(63)

(14) Consumer 111

1,703

107

119

162 Total $ 102

$ 1,359

$ 393

$ 46

$ 381 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date

annualized to average loans) 0.03 %

0.39 %

0.11 %

0.01 %

0.11 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized

to average loans) 0.14 %

0.17 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 % DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS

















Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 5,682

$ 2,226

$ 1,484

$ 7,938

$ 3,895 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 19

64

15

-

87 Total accruing past due loans 5,701

2,290

1,499

7,938

3,982 Nonaccrual loans 282

547

994

1,283

982 Total past due and nonaccrual loans $ 5,983

$ 2,837

$ 2,493

$ 9,221

$ 4,964

(1) N/M: Not meaningful



G CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Analysis



December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

Annualized

Growth %

Quarter to Date Commercial and industrial $ 244,894

$ 240,589

$ 238,245

$ 226,281

$ 209,738

7.16 % Commercial real estate 547,447

547,038

547,005

561,123

564,244

0.30 % Advances to mortgage brokers 63,080

76,187

39,300

29,688

18,541

(68.81) % Agricultural 99,694

96,794

94,996

93,695

99,994

11.98 % Total commercial loans 955,115

960,608

919,546

910,787

892,517

(2.29) % Residential real estate 380,872

369,846

365,188

356,658

356,418

11.92 % Consumer 87,584

93,829

96,902

98,063

100,528

(26.62) % Gross loans $ 1,423,571

$ 1,424,283

$ 1,381,636

$ 1,365,508

$ 1,349,463

(0.20) %

Deposit Analysis



December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

Annualized

Growth %

Quarter to Date Noninterest bearing demand

deposits $ 416,373

$ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272

$ 428,505

(4.86) % Interest bearing demand

deposits 341,366

376,592

338,329

349,401

320,737

(37.42) % Savings 601,730

600,150

603,328

639,491

628,079

1.05 % Certificates of deposit 387,591

383,597

368,449

366,143

346,374

4.16 % Total deposits $ 1,747,060

$ 1,781,832

$ 1,722,299

$ 1,768,307

$ 1,723,695

(7.81) %

H RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)





Three Months Ended



December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023 Net income

$ 3,996

$ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131

$ 3,803 Nonrecurring items



















Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

74

4

6

69

8 Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)

66

(1,622)

-

-

- Profitability initiative cost

(23)

-

-

-

- Income tax impact

(25)

340

(1)

(14)

(2) Total nonrecurring items

92

(1,278)

5

55

6 Core net income (A) $ 3,904

$ 4,559

$ 3,476

$ 3,076

$ 3,797





















Noninterest expenses

$ 13,330

$ 13,228

$ 12,895

$ 12,676

$ 11,915 Amortization of acquisition intangibles

1

-

1

-

1 Core noninterest expense (B) $ 13,329

$ 13,228

$ 12,894

$ 12,676

$ 11,914





















Net interest income

$ 14,555

$ 14,488

$ 13,550

$ 13,242

$ 13,612 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest

margin

213

232

237

246

246 Net interest income (FTE) (C) 14,768

14,720

13,787

13,488

13,858 Noninterest income

3,972

3,528

3,608

3,468

3,516 Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency

ratio

54

53

53

51

50 Core revenue (FTE)

18,794

18,301

17,448

17,007

17,424 Nonrecurring items



















Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

74

4

6

69

8 Total nonrecurring items

74

4

6

69

8 Core revenue (D) $ 18,720

$ 18,297

$ 17,442

$ 16,938

$ 17,416 Efficiency ratio (B/D) 71.20 %

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 %





















Average earning assets (E) 1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (C/E) 2.99 %

2.98 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.83 %





















Average assets (F) 2,094,569

2,095,200

2,067,211

2,066,757

2,053,437 Average shareholders' equity (G) 212,912

208,444

200,734

203,434

188,958 Average tangible shareholders' equity (H) 164,629

160,161

152,451

155,150

140,674 Average diluted shares outstanding (2) (I) 7,453,033

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739

7,526,515





















Core diluted earnings per share (A/I) $ 0.52

$ 0.61

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

$ 0.50 Core return on average assets (A/F) 0.74 %

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

0.73 % Core return on average shareholders'

equity (A/G) 7.29 %

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

7.97 % Core return on average tangible

shareholders' equity (A/H) 9.43 %

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

10.71 %

(1) Includes provision for credit losses related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer in the third quarter of 2024. (2) Whole shares

