MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAMAKOR Holdings is pleased to announce the acquisition of Metallomax Inc., a Quebec-based leader in the manufacturing of specialized lift platforms.

Showcasing a Quebec-Based Success

Founded in 2005 by brothers Maxime and Pascal Picard, Metallomax quickly established itself as a leader in the design and manufacturing of customized industrial transport equipment. Renowned for its superior product quality and exceptional design expertise, the company has become a trusted partner for large-scale clients.

In response to growing demand for lift platforms, Metallomax developed the Redlift product line, positioning itself as a direct competitor to major industry players. The platform's technical performance and durability quickly earned the confidence of customers, driving a surge in orders. Since 2016, the company has doubled its workforce, expanding from 25 to over 50 employees.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our employees, whose dedication has been instrumental in shaping Metallomax into the company it is today. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, alongside our valued clients and suppliers," said Maxime Picard, outgoing President and CEO of Metallomax.

"NAMAKOR's acquisition provides a solid foundation for continued growth and new opportunities," added Picard, who, along with his brother Pascal, will remain involved in an advisory role.

Exceptional Growth Potential

"The demand for lift platforms is expected to remain strong in the coming years, driven by sustained growth in the company's end markets, following the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Metallomax is well-positioned to expand its market share and enter new geographic regions by leveraging our expertise, resources, and extensive business networks," said Abhi Capoor, Partner at NAMAKOR Holdings.

Strengthening the Team with Leadership

"The success of manufacturing companies in NAMAKOR's portfolio is largely driven by the addition of outstanding leadership to already experienced teams," explained Stéphane Huot, Managing Partner at NAMAKOR Holdings. "As the new CEO, Vincent Tourangeau's leadership philosophy-centered on teamwork, collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement-combined with his extensive experience in driving growth across various industries, will enable Metallomax's talented team to reach new levels of excellence," added Huot.

A Strategic Vision for Growth

"NAMAKOR has a proven track record of long-term support in fostering the growth of high-performing manufacturing companies. The acquisition of Metallomax marks NAMAKOR's seventh platform investment and fifteenth transaction overall," said Patrick Dussault, Managing Partner at NAMAKOR Holdings.

Key Advisors for the Transaction:

Buy Side:

Legal: Fasken

Fasken Accounting: Richter

Sell Side:

Investment Bank: National Bank Financial Inc.

National Bank Financial Inc. Legal/Accounting: Groupe RDL

