Greece installed 400 MW of net-metered PV systems in 2024, bringing its cumulative distributed solar capacity to 850 MW. However, the country shifted from net metering to net billing in September. Stelios Psomas, policy officer at the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco), told pv magazine that Greece installed 400 MW of new net-metered PV capacity in 2024. This total includes 300 MW of commercial systems and 100 MW of residential solar, bringing Greece's cumulative installed net-metered capacity to more than 850 MW. However, the Greek parliament passed the 5106/2024 law in ...

