Ambu A/S: Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan for Executive Management and key employees

31.1.2025 09:35:34 CET | Ambu A/S | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Ambu A/S (Ambu) launches a new share based Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for the Executive Management and selected key employees for 2024/25, in accordance with Ambu's Remuneration Policy. The LTIP is designed to align the interests of employees and shareholders, ensuring that employees are retained and rewarded for their dedicated efforts in achieving the company's strategic and long-term objectives. The LTIP for 2024/25 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

The LTIP implies the grant of a total of 175,477 performance share units (PSUs) for 2024/25. These grants will be issued with retroactive effect from 1 January 2025. Of these, 49,246 PSUs are allocated to the Executive Management, while 126,231 of the PSUs are allocated to other key employees.?

The LTIP is tied to the financial year 2024/25. The performance period covers the full financial year, and the final allocation of PSUs depends on the achievement of key performance indicators (KPIs) relating to organic revenue growth and EBIT before special items for the fiscal year 2024/25. Each KPI is defined by a target and a threshold. If the performance is below the threshold, no PSUs will be granted. The allocation can range from 0-200% of the initial grant. The value of the PSUs will, at the time of vesting, be capped at four times the annual base salary of the individual participant, measured at the time of the grant.?

The PSUs are granted free of charge and subject to achievement of the KPIs mentioned above. Upon vesting on 1 January 2028, each PSU will convert into one Class B share in Ambu A/S, subject to the terms of the LTIP.?

The allocation of shares is based on the average price for Ambu A/S' Class B shares listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen on the day of the annual general meeting and the subsequent four (4) trading days (4-10 December 2024).

