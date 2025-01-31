Holmen AB: Holmen's year-end report 2024

Quarter Full year SEKm 4-24 3-24 4-23 2024 2023 Net sales 5 513 5 632 5 400 22 759 22 795 EBITDA 1 059 1 431 1 059 5 110 6 114 Operating profit 716 1 078 714 3 721 4 755 Profit after tax 558 816 538 2 861 3 697 Earnings per share, SEK 3.5 5.1 3.4 18.0 23.0 Operating margin, % 13 19 13 16 21 Book value, forest assets 57 843 57 112 56 348 57 843 56 348 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 665 927 551 3 728 5 311 Net financial debt 3 397 3 543 1 869 3 397 1 869 Debt/equity ratio, % 6 6 3 6 3

Operating profit for 2024 amounted to SEK 3 721 million (2023: 4 755). The decrease in profit is due to lower paper prices and the positive impact of income from the sale of surplus electricity the previous year. The operating margin was 16 per cent (21). The return on capital employed for industrial operations was 16 per cent (27).

Compared with the third quarter, operating profit for the fourth quarter decreased by SEK 362 million to SEK 716 million. The decrease in profit is mainly due to maintenance and rebuilding shutdowns, seasonally higher costs and slightly lower deliveries.

Profit after tax in 2024 amounted to SEK 2 861 million (3 697), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 18.0 (23.0).

The book value of the Group's forest assets, calculated based on transactions in forest properties, increased by 3 per cent after the annual revaluation, from SEK 56 348 million at the beginning of the year to SEK 57 843 million.

In 2024, own shares were bought back for SEK 647 million, equal to 0.9 per cent of outstanding shares.

The Board of Directors proposes that the ordinary dividend increases from SEK 8.5 to SEK 9 per share and a payment of an extra dividend of SEK 3 per share.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05

Anders Jernhall, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CET on Friday, 31 January 2025.