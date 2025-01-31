Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2025
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
31.01.25
08:08 Uhr
0,019 Euro
+0,000
+1,05 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.01.2025 11:36 Uhr
96 Leser
Change in number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ)

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During January 2025, the registered number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") has increased due exercise of warrants of series TO 2. As of 31 January 2025, the registered number of shares and votes in Immunovia amounts to 261,908,863.

For further information, please contact
Jeff Borcherding, CEO
jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08

This information is such information that Immunovia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 31 January 2025 at 10:00 CET.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

