London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (LSE: PCTN).

Picton Property Income (PCTN) has completed on the c £13m sale of an office asset designated for alternative use and announced a £10m share buyback programme. The news follows a strong Q325 performance, with asset management initiatives driving income and capital gains, further highlighting the company's track record of adding value to its portfolio, even in times of market volatility. Q125 NAV per share increased 2.3% to 98.5p, while the accounting total return was 3.2% (and 5.4% for FY25-to-date). DPS was 111% covered. The portfolio offers significant reversionary potential to further drive income and realise value, while gearing is low (LTV of 25%) and all debt long term and fixed rate.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239112

SOURCE: Edison Group