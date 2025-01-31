London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital transformation, the insurance industry faces the challenge of maintaining genuine human connections with customers. Modern insurance clients demand speed, personalization, and efficiency, yet they also seek empathy and understanding, ensuring they feel valued beyond just being a number.





To address these challenges, Reuters Events is hosting a webinar titled "Harmonise Automation & the Human Touch for the Modern-Day Customer Experience" on Thursday, February 6th at 11am CET. This event aims to provide insights into achieving the ideal balance between technological advancement and maintaining personal interactions in the insurance sector.

The webinar will cover key topics, including:

Utilizing automation effectively without compromising personalized interactions. Experts will share strategies to ensure technology enhances, rather than detracts from, the human touch.

Leveraging Generative AI to tailor customer journeys, ensuring experiences are relevant and customers feel acknowledged.

Developing a digital-first culture that still prioritizes empathy, with guidance on leading with compassion in a digital environment.

Esteemed industry leaders will share their insights, including:

Barbara Liebich-Steiner, Chief Digital Officer, UNIQA

Carys Lawton-Bryce, Chief Operations Officer, Markel International

Marc Kottman, Global Head of Operations Steering & Transformation, Allianz Partners

Ed Short, AVP - Digital Partners, Arch Insurance

Sabine VanderLinden, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Venture Partner, Alchemy Crew Ventures

Participation is limited. Interested parties are encouraged to register promptly to secure a spot. For those unable to attend the live session, registering will provide access to on-demand content, ensuring critical insights are not missed.

For registration and additional information, please visit https://bit.ly/4aDEEkO.

