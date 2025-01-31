JLT Mobile Computers AB nomination committee 2025

Växjö, Sweden, 31 January 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, announces today that, in accordance with the established principles for appointing JLT Mobile Computers' Nomination Committee, the company's major shareholders/shareholder groups have appointed a Nomination Committee, with Emil Hjalmarsson as convener.

The company's Nomination Committee shall consist of three members, with one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee are:

Jan Olofsson, representing personal holdings

Emil Hjalmarsson, appointed by AB Grenspecialisten

Wilhelm Gruvberg, appointed by Alcur Fonder





The Nomination Committee has appointed Emil Hjalmarsson as its Chairman.

The Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing proposals on the following matters to be presented for resolution at the 2025 Annual General Meeting:

Proposal for the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting

Proposal for Board members

Proposal for the Chairman of the Board

Proposal for director fees and other remuneration for Board assignments, including compensation for committee work

Proposal for the company's auditor

Proposal for auditor's fees

Instructions for the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting





Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via email to Emil Hjalmarsson at emil@grenspecialisten.comor by mail to:

JLT Mobile Computers nomination committee

Attn: Emil Hjalmarsson, AB Grenspecialisten

Box 4042

203 11 Malmö, Sweden

Proposals must be submitted no later than February 28, 2025.

Financial information about JLT is available online on: jltmobile.com/investor-relations/.

Questions for the Nomination Committee Emil Hjalmarsson Ola Blomberg Chairman of the Nomination Committee Chairman of the Board Phone: +46 73 084 7989 Phone: +46 70 584 6641 emil@grenspecialisten.com (mailto:emil@grenspecialisten.com?subject=Valberedning%20JLT%20Mobile%20Computers) ola@olablomberg.se (mailto:ola@olablomberg.se) Other questions JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Phone: +46 70 361 3934 Phone: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid) adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)

www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.