On January 22, the Zodiac Flashmob "Happy Chinese New Year" Delegation from the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau was invited to the Spring Festival reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Italy. The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Italy, Jia Guide, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, and other distinguished guests.

Ambassador Jia Guide extended his Spring Festival greetings to the guests. He reviewed the significant achievements of the Chinese path to modernization in 2024 and the comprehensive upgrade of China-Italy relations. He also looked forward to the bright prospects for China's development and the China-Italy and China-EU relations in 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Salvini extended warm congratulations on the Chinese Spring Festival. He emphasized Italy's commitment to strengthening relations with China and expressed his belief that cooperation between the two countries can contribute to global peace and stability.

Wang Hongtao, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, highlighted in his speech that from Beijing, the ancient capital with thousands of years of history, to Rome, the Eternal City, the two civilizations have exemplified equal dialogue and common development. He introduced Beijing's latest entry facilitation policies and rich tourism offerings, warmly inviting more Italian friends to visit Beijing.

The Spring Festival reception was held at Villa Miani, built in 1837. The event featured the "Hello, Beijing" Photography Exhibition, the "Happy Chinese New Year" Photography Exhibition, and an exhibition of award-winning designs from the Global Zodiac Design Competition. These exhibitions brought the Neoclassical Italian architecture into a dialogue with Beijing across time and space. Each piece showcased the perfect blend of Beijing's traditional charm and modern vitality, conveying the civilizational concepts of peace, harmony, and unity. This is the first time that the Spring Festival, now inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is celebrated as an intangible cultural heritage event. They also highlighted the auspicious symbolism of Chinese zodiac culture.

Deputy Director-General Wang Hongtao also introduced the "Hello, Beijing" Photography Exhibition to the guests and warmly invited them to visit Beijing. Deputy Prime Minister Salvini expressed his eagerness to visit Beijing and praised the wonderful performances brought by the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau.

