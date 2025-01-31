Cascale: The Hidden Cost of Fast Fashion: Bridging the Gap Between Consumer Values and Behavior

In this latest blog Cascale's Senior Director, Communications & Marketing, Lee Green explores the complex relationship between affordable fashion and sustainability, highlighting the need for greater transparency, industry innovation, and collective action to make sustainable choices both accessible and appealing to shoppers. Green examines how fashion marketers can steer shoppers towards sustainability over affordability, shedding light on the hidden costs that go far beyond the price tag.

Read the full blog, titled: The Hidden Cost of Fast Fashion: Bridging the Gap Between Consumer Values and Behavior





