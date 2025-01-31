Anzeige
Cascale: The Hidden Cost of Fast Fashion: Bridging the Gap Between Consumer Values and Behavior

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 / In this latest blog Cascale's Senior Director, Communications & Marketing, Lee Green explores the complex relationship between affordable fashion and sustainability, highlighting the need for greater transparency, industry innovation, and collective action to make sustainable choices both accessible and appealing to shoppers. Green examines how fashion marketers can steer shoppers towards sustainability over affordability, shedding light on the hidden costs that go far beyond the price tag.

Read the full blog, titled: The Hidden Cost of Fast Fashion: Bridging the Gap Between Consumer Values and Behavior



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

