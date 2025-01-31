Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Churchwell Insurance Agency (Churchwell), an industry leader and rapidly growing independent agency specializing in public companies, is proud to announce that its founder and principal, Chaz Churchwell, has been invited to speak at Centurion One Capital's (Centurion) 8th Annual Toronto Growth Conference. This premier global event will host over 500 participants, including leading companies, growth investors, and service providers from North America and abroad, from March 3-6, 2025, at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.





As a Gold sponsor, Churchwell is honored to partner with Centurion, widely regarded as the premier investment banking firm in Canada. Known for curating exceptional experiences and fostering meaningful connections, Centurion conferences consistently create opportunities for investors, companies, and service providers to network and thrive.

Churchwell founder and principal, Chaz Churchwell, will deliver a keynote speech titled, "D&O Dysfunction: How Insurers Are Cheating You and Why It Will Cost You Millions." During his presentation, qualifying companies will have the chance to enter a giveaway for a complimentary audit of their D&O insurance by one of North America's most esteemed D&O coverage attorneys.

"We are thrilled to serve as both a keynote speaker and a Gold sponsor at Centurion One Capital's prestigious Toronto Growth Conference! This opportunity affirms the trust in our team's commitment to providing top-tier service and advisement to public clients. Additionally, we plan to invest $40,000 in legal costs for the D&O coverage audits we're offering. CFOs must be equipped to confidently assure their boards that they've secured a best-in-class D&O program. These audits will provide organizations with critical insights into their current coverage."

- Chaz Churchwell, Founder and Principal, Churchwell Insurance Agency

About Churchwell Insurance Agency:

Veteran-owned Churchwell Insurance Agency is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with an additional office in Charlotte, NC. Renowned for providing tailored insurance solutions, Churchwell specializes in helping public executives and organizations navigate complex risks. Led by experienced professionals, the agency offers comprehensive coverage options, including Directors and Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Cyber Liability, Intellectual Property Insurance, and more. Churchwell serves public companies across a wide range of industries, including AI, biotech, defense, beverage, fintech, high-tech, life sciences, SPACs, and EVs. Through proactive risk management and personalized strategies, Churchwell is dedicated to safeguarding the assets and interests of its publicly traded clientele.

Churchwell Insurance Agency: You Build - We Protect

For more information about Churchwell Insurance Agency and its Executive Liability Team, please visit www.ChurchwellAgency.com.

