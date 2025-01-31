Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: FHLD) (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings), $FHLD, an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced the acquisition of Renewable Energy Products Manufacturing Corp. (REPM), a leading provider of innovative commercial solar energy solutions. This strategic move is expected to integrate seamlessly into the TAG GRID and significantly enhances TAG's renewable energy capabilities, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable energy development.





Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group Commented:

"The acquisition of REPM will enable TAG to accelerate its commercial solar strategy. Its expertise will enhance our business development, lead generation and sales capabilities, while its state-of-the-art technology and innovative approaches will further TAG's sustainability efforts and technological advancements in the commercial space. Acquiring REPM represents a significant milestone in our mission to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future. REPM's innovative approach to solar energy solutions complements our existing portfolio and strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive renewable energy projects under the TAG GRID."

REPM, headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, brings 44 years of combined energy experience. Its comprehensive services include funding, maintenance and monitoring for residential, commercial and non-profit sectors. The company has a proven track record with over 1,000 installations across 16 states contributing to a total of 2 gigawatts of solar power.

This acquisition is expected to yield substantial benefits, including:

Expanded Expertise : Leveraging REPM's 44 years of combined energy experience to enhance TAG's growth profile and ability to serve as the guarantor of TAG GRID projects nationwide.

: Leveraging REPM's 44 years of combined energy experience to enhance TAG's growth profile and ability to serve as the guarantor of projects nationwide. Commercial Market Expansion : Provides TAG with immediate access to broader markets across 16 states.

: Provides TAG with immediate access to broader markets across 16 states. Innovative Solutions : Integrating REPM's advanced solar panel technologies and innovative approaches to bolster TAG's sustainability efforts and technological advancements.

: Integrating REPM's advanced solar panel technologies and innovative approaches to bolster TAG's sustainability efforts and technological advancements. Financial Growth : Tapping into REPM's existing pipeline and commitment of future business to generate significant financial gains from new revenue streams.

: Tapping into REPM's existing pipeline and commitment of future business to generate significant financial gains from new revenue streams. Commitment to Sustainability: Reinforcing TAG's dedication to creating a sustainable future through innovative solutions and state-of-the-art technology.

TAG's Proven M&A Strategy Fuels Growth and Innovation

Diaz continued, "Corporate development initiatives such as M&A are the final piece to our growth strategy. With this acquisition, we've now acquired six companies to form our foundational assets, which are now plugged into the TAG GRID - including a licensed solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) in the South/Southwest, Candela Coin/RexCoin, Southwest Financial (now TAG Financial Services), which funding and support services for TAG GRID projects, and Manicorn Productions, which we believe will be a powerful lead generation platform with access to tens of millions of potential customers. The TAG team also helps its acquisitions with strategic growth and operational planning to drive future success for all parties."

The acquisition of REPM is the latest milestone in TAG's highly effective M&A strategy, which is designed to enhance the TAG GRID and drive exponential growth across its portfolio. TAG has strategically acquired six companies to date, each selected for their ability to strengthen TAG's position and accelerate its mission to transform the renewable energy industry.

TAG's M&A Strategy: A Blueprint for Success

TAG's acquisition model is focused on identifying and integrating strategic assets or companies that complement the TAG GRID or provide unique technologies. Acquisitions are structured to ensure alignment and long-term value creation, with TAG initially purchasing a controlling interest and acquiring the remainder based on a pre-determined EBITDA multiple after 12 months.

TAG Acquisition Criteria

TAG seeks companies that meet the following criteria:

A successful company that has reached a growth plateau.

Owners looking for a growth partner to scale their business.

Each acquisition must bring strategic growth benefits to the TAG GRID.

TAG's proprietary growth platforms must demonstrate the potential to deliver 3-5X growth.

All executives must remain with the company for at least 18 months and contribute a minimum of 15 hours per week to corporate efforts.

All executives and staff are required to transition onto payroll through one of TAG's entities.

Benefits of Being Acquired by TAG

TAG's acquisitions are designed to position companies for rapid growth and sustained success, offering:

Strategic planning to identify and unlock growth opportunities.

Access to strategic capital to finance growth initiatives.

Operational expertise to support scaling efforts.

Advanced technology to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Sales and lead generation capabilities to drive revenue.

This disciplined and growth-focused approach ensures TAG's acquisitions seamlessly integrate into the TAG GRID, delivering measurable value to investors, partners and customers. The acquisition of REPM reflects this strategy in action, providing immediate market expansion, innovative technologies and financial growth opportunities that align with TAG's vision for a sustainable energy future.

By leveraging its proven M&A strategy, TAG continues to expand its portfolio of assets and technologies, reinforcing its leadership in the solar energy and financing space while driving long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

