SSV Network joins Northstake as Distributed Validator Technology provider

The partnership enhances Northstake's solution with secure, decentralized, and scalable staking solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake A/S has strategically partnered with SSV Network DAO, the governing body behind SSV Network, a staking infrastructure provider, to enhance Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace. This collaboration will enable institutional clients to leverage SSV Network's innovative distributed validator technology (DVT), offering unparalleled security, scalability, and compliance for Ethereum staking.

SSV Network's decentralized infrastructure aligns with Northstake's mission to unlock total return ETH products. As a pioneer in DVT, SSV Network enables Ethereum validators to distribute their operations across multiple node operators, significantly reducing risks of downtime, slashing, and single points of failure.

Jesper Johansen , CEO and Founder of Northstake, said: "Institutional staking requires cutting-edge infrastructure and unwavering security. Partnering with SSV Network allows us to deliver decentralized and highly reliable ETH staking solutions to our clients. This collaboration accelerates our goal of providing compliant, scalable, and innovative staking services to institutions."

SSV Network, recognized globally for its leadership in distributed validator technology, comprises over 50,000 validators and secures over $6.8 billion in total staked value locked (TVL). The platform's distributed architecture ensures resilience against operational risks while maximizing validator performance and rewards.

Alon Muroch, SSV Labs Founder (Core contributor to SSV Network), commented: "Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace represents a critical step forward for institutional adoption of Ethereum staking. By integrating SSV's distributed validator technology, Northstake can offer a truly decentralized staking model that meets the stringent demands of regulated institutions. We're excited to support Northstake's vision of unlocking institutional staking potential."

Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace is an innovative platform that enables institutional investors to stake Ethereum with compliant and secure solutions while offering liquidity options through validator trading. Recent adopters of Northstake's model include leading institutions such as GSR, Nonco, DV Chain, and Keyrock. Additionally, 3iQ, Canada's leading crypto investment fund manager.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a regulated, global virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products for institutions. The company's ETH Validator Marketplace enables institutional investors to trade validators, providing liquidity and flexibility in staking. To learn more, visit www.northstake.dk .

About SSV Network

SSV Network is a leading provider of decentralized validator infrastructure powered by Distributed Validator Technology (DVT). By enabling the secure and decentralized operation of Ethereum validators, SSV Network enhances the resilience, scalability, and performance of staking operations. Learn more at www.ssv.network .

