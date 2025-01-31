Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2025
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
PR Newswire
31.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
OY FORCIT AB: FORCIT plans to invest more than EUR 200 million in the construction of a new TNT production facility in Pori, Finland

Finanznachrichten News

HANKO, Finland, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCIT is planning to invest more than EUR 200 million in the construction of a new TNT production facility in Pori, Finland.

TNT is a widely used explosive that has been used in military applications for a long time. There is currently limited capacity for TNT production in Europe.

The production and logistics solutions regarding the new facility to be built will be designed with the environment and residents in mind.

"Investing in Finland is an investment in increasing the safety and security of not only Finland but also Europe as a whole," says Joakim Westerlund, CEO of FORCIT.

The project will be developed in strong cooperation with the defence administration, the authorities and local communities. The impacts of the project on defence and military security of supply as well as employment will be significant. The state-owned private equity company Tesi is negotiating investments in the production plant project.

Media contact requests:

Mari Halonen
mari.halonen@forcit.fi
+358 40 869 0417

Images for media are available: https://newsroom.notified.com/forcit-oy-newsroom/presskits

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forcit-plans-to-invest-more-than-eur-200-million-in-the-construction-of-a-new-tnt-production-facility-in-pori-finland-302365267.html

