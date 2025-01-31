BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 January 2025 were:

644.34p Capital only

662.46p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 166,000 Ordinary shares on 30th January 2025, the Company has 82,605,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,604,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.