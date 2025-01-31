BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 30 January 2025 were:

226.81p Capital only

227.26p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 16,682 ordinary shares on 30th January 2025, the Company has 69,419,047 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,942,258 shares which are held in Treasury.