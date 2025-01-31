In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that atmospheric conditions led to variations in solar conditions across North America. According to analysis using the Solcast API, ISO New England and PJM outperformed long-term trends in capacity-adjusted performance, whereas ERCOT performed only slightly above average. January's atmospheric conditions led to variations in solar conditions across North America. High pressure anomalies over the West Coast and Rockies brought solar gains but also increased wildfire risks. The Midwest also saw above-average irradiance, while ...

