Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: PTBS), the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town (the "Bank" or "BCT"), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and adjusted net income(1) of $2.3 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share(1) of $0.55.
Net income was $6.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share was $1.65 for the year ended December 31, 2024, and adjusted net income(1) was $7.4 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share(1) was $1.80 for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Net income
$1,972
$1,761
$1,710
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$0.48
$0.42
$0.41
Return on average assets
0.89 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
Return on average equity
10.81 %
9.92 %
10.66 %
Non-GAAP Measures:
Adjusted net income
$2,286
$1,761
$1,832
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
$0.55
$0.42
$0.44
Adjusted return on average assets
1.04 %
0.79 %
0.87 %
Adjusted return on average equity
12.53 %
9.92 %
11.41 %
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$2,951
$2,460
$2,343
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets
1.34 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
Net interest margin
3.37 %
3.24 %
3.34 %
Efficiency ratio
67.98 %
71.69 %
72.23 %
NOTE: See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
"We are pleased to report a strong finish to the year with all business lines contributing to another successful year. During the fourth quarter, the Company improved our net interest margin thanks to disciplined loan and deposit pricing," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "We also benefited from a 13% increase in wealth management revenue driven by growth in assets under management and a 110% increase in secondary market mortgage revenue. In addition, we are encouraged that our strategic initiatives have resulted in an adjusted return on average assets of 1.04% for the same period."
Frazier continued, "In keeping with our commitment to expand and continually improve client experiences, we recently renovated our Martinsburg, West Virginia, branch and will move our Leesburg, Virginia, lending office to a beautiful facility in Ashburn, Virginia, in early 2025. These results are from the earnest efforts of the dedicated team at BCT. I am thankful for their daily commitment to our clients and the communities we serve."
FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Key highlights of the three-month period ending December 31, 2024, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending September 30, 2024, unless otherwise stated:
- Adjusted ROA and ROE(1) of 1.04% and 12.53%, respectively
- Net interest margin(1) improved 13 basis points to 3.37%
- Loan balances increased by 10%, annualized
- Secondary market mortgage revenue increased by 110%
- Wealth management revenue increased 13%
- Tangible book value per share(1) increased to $17.71 from $16.14 one year ago
- Loan production office relocating in northern Virginia with capacity for growth
LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE RELOCATING WITH CAPACITY FOR GROWTH
In support of the Company's strategic plan, which includes market expansion and continued growth, the Bank will open a new lending office in Ashburn, Virginia, located within Loudoun County, in early 2025. The new office will house professional bankers who offer both commercial loans and residential real estate loans. These employees currently report to an office in Leesburg, Virginia, which is also in Loudoun County. The new Ashburn office will provide capacity for growth.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased $211 thousand, or 3%, to $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Although total interest and dividend income decreased by $73 thousand, or 1%, it was offset by a $284 thousand, or 7%, decrease in total interest expense. The net interest margin(1) increased to 3.37%, which was up 13-basis points from 3.24% for the third quarter.
Total interest and dividend income decreased $73 thousand and was primarily attributable to a $367 thousand decrease in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions, which was partially offset by a $302 thousand increase in interest income on loans. The decrease in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions was attributable to an $18.6 million decrease in average balances and a 66-basis point decrease in yield. The increase in interest and fees on loans was attributable to a 6-basis point increase in the yield and a $14.4 million increase in average balances. The yield on total earning assets increased to 5.12% in the fourth quarter from 5.11% in the third quarter.
Total interest expense decreased $284 thousand and was primarily attributable to a $410 thousand, or 11%, decrease in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $125 thousand increase in interest expense on other borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on deposits resulted from a $22.1 million decrease in average balances and a 19-basis point decrease in the cost of deposits. The increase in interest expense on other borrowings was attributable to a higher average balance of other borrowings in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. The total cost of funds was 1.85% for the fourth quarter, which was an 11-basis point decrease compared to the third quarter.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Total noninterest income, excluding net losses on sales of securities, totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was a $312 thousand, or 18%, increase from the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily a result of a significant increase in secondary market loan income and an increase in wealth and investment revenue. Secondary market loan income increased $186 thousand, or 110%, and was attributable to a new mortgage team who recently joined the Bank combined with an increase in client demand for mortgage loans. Wealth and investment income increased $69 thousand, or 13%, and was attributable to several new sizeable relationships and the addition to existing client assets under management.
Net losses on the sale of securities available for sale totaled $397 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024 and resulted from the decision to reposition the investment portfolio by selling lower yielding securities and reinvesting proceeds in higher yielding securities. The securities transactions lessoned the risk of reduced earnings in falling interest rate environments and are expected to increase the yield on securities in future periods.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Total noninterest expenses totaled $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was a $32 thousand, or 1%, increase from the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a $94 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits and an $84 thousand increase in trust professional fees. The increases were partially offset by a $167 thousand decrease in other operating expenses, which was attributable to losses on fraudulent checks in the third quarter of 2024.
ASSET QUALITY
Overview
There was not a meaningful change in asset quality during the fourth quarter. Loans that were past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans were 0.07% on December 31, 2024, 0.04% on September 30, 2024, and 0.11% on December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percentage of total assets were 0.31% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.30% on September 30, 2024, and 0.32% on December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.02% for the third quarter of 2024, and annualized net charge offs of 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.0 million, or 0.99% of total loans on December 31, 2024, $7.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans on September 30, 2024, and $6.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on December 31, 2023.
Provision for Credit Losses
The Bank did not record a provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $202 thousand for the third quarter of 2024, and no provision for credit losses in for the fourth quarter of 2023. There were no significant changes in the general reserve or specific reserve components of the allowance for credit losses on loans during the period. The impact of loan growth during the fourth quarter was offset by changes to qualitative factors in the general reserve component. Qualitative factors related to economic conditions and the operating environment were upgraded and qualitative factors related to loan growth and asset quality were downgraded.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.0 million on December 31, 2024, $7.1 million on September 30, 2024, and $6.7 million on December 31, 2023. There was no notable change in the general or specific reserve components of the allowance during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $79 thousand in the fourth quarter and were primarily comprised of commercial and industrial loans.
The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of period
$7,097
$6,881
$6,768
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(79)
37
(75)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on loans
(41)
179
(20)
Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period
$6,977
$7,097
$6,673
The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.99% on December 31, 2024, 1.03% on September 30, 2024, and 1.02% on December 31, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $402 thousand on December 31, 2024, $361 thousand on September 30, 2024, and $304 thousand on December 31, 2023. There was a $41 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2024, a $23 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2024, and a $20 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2023.
BALANCE SHEET
Assets totaled $877.3 million on December 31, 2024, which was an increase of $6.0 million, or 3% (annualized), from September 30, 2024, and a $46.6 million, or 6%, increase from December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $17.6 million increase in loans, net of allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits in other banks and a $4.8 million decrease in securities, available for sale. Total assets increased from December 31, 2023, primarily from a $52.4 million, or 8%, increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a $5.6 million decrease in the interest-bearing deposit in other financial institutions and a $6.5 million decrease in securities, available for sale.
On December 31, 2024, loans totaled $704.1, an increase of $17.4 million or 10% (annualized) from $686.7 million, on September 30, 2024. Quarterly average loans totaled $690.2 million, an increase of $14.4 million or 8% (annualized) from the third quarter of 2024. On December 31, 2024, loans increased $52.7 million, or 8%, from one year ago, and quarterly average loans increased $39.8 million, or 6%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023.
On December 31, 2024, securities available for sale totaled $77.4 million, a decrease of $4.8 million from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $6.5 million from December 31, 2023. On December 31, 2024, net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $7.6 million, an increase of $1.8 million from net unrealized losses on securities available for sale that totaled $5.8 million on September 30, 2024.
On December 31, 2024, total deposits were $754.4 million, an increase of $4.6 million or 2% (annualized) from September 30, 2024. Quarterly average deposits decreased from the third quarter of 2024 by $20.0 million. Total deposits increased $14.7 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2023, and quarterly average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $7.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.
On December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, other borrowings totaled $34.2 million and $34.5 million, respectively, and included $31.0 million of funds borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB"). On December 31, 2024, borrowings from FHLB had a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.25% with maturity dates ranging from January 2025 to August 2027.
The following table provides capital ratios at the period ended:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Total capital ratio(2)
13.57 %
13.79 %
13.97 %
Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
12.52 %
12.69 %
12.89 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
12.52 %
12.69 %
12.89 %
Leverage ratio(2)
9.92 %
9.67 %
9.77 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)(3)
8.37 %
8.32 %
8.05 %
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.12 per common share, which was consistent with the third quarter of 2024, and an increase from $0.10 per share paid during the fourth quarter of 2023.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.
The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business, performance, and financial position. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.
ABOUT POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPK: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town, which was founded in 1871. The Bank also does business under the names BCT and The Community's Bank. The Bank conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. The Bank's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to permanent loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. The Bank was named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five of the last six years.
The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral 5 securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
As of or For the Twelve Months
As of or For the Three Months Ended
Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income Statement
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 9,287
$ 8,985
$ 8,205
$ 34,858
$ 31,145
Taxable interest on securities
647
678
609
2,656
2,162
Tax-exempt interest on securities
29
29
29
114
114
Other interest and dividends
929
1,273
984
4,064
2,162
Total interest and dividend income
$ 10,892
$ 10,965
$ 9,827
$ 41,692
$ 35,583
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
$ 3,238
$ 3,648
$ 2,819
$ 13,336
$ 8,676
Interest on short term borrowings
9
7
8
30
84
Interest on long term borrowings
340
217
68
691
250
Interest on subordinated debt
141
140
139
560
557
Total interest expense
$ 3,728
$ 4,012
$ 3,034
$ 14,617
$ 9,567
Net interest income
$ 7,164
$ 6,953
$ 6,793
$ 27,075
$ 26,016
Provision for credit losses
-
202
-
511
222
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
$ 7,164
$ 6,751
$ 6,793
$ 26,564
$ 25,794
Noninterest Income:
Wealth and investments
$ 584
$ 515
$ 471
$ 1,948
$ 1,740
Service charges on deposit accounts
273
273
254
1,057
1,015
Secondary market income
355
169
140
994
678
Net losses on sale of securities
(397)
-
(154)
(783)
(428)
ATM and check card fees
530
522
506
2,065
2,028
Income from bank owned life insurance
99
98
85
410
322
Other operating income
226
178
203
706
595
Total noninterest income
$ 1,670
$ 1,755
$ 1,505
$ 6,397
$ 5,950
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 3,427
$ 3,333
$ 3,350
$ 13,003
$ 12,362
Occupancy
308
278
256
1,128
1,030
Equipment
352
353
341
1,439
1,393
Accounting, audit, and compliance
70
83
56
261
254
Advertising and public relations
104
103
91
391
396
Computer services and online banking
385
393
388
1,572
1,450
FDIC assessment
100
99
80
387
361
Other professional fees
185
206
214
648
518
Trust professional fees
203
119
86
554
359
Director and committee fees
100
75
90
356
353
Legal fees
34
31
55
246
155
Supplies
55
57
50
249
255
Communications
114
99
97
414
384
ATM and check card expenses
238
247
258
998
1,003
Other operating expenses
605
772
697
2,515
2,118
Total noninterest expenses
$ 6,280
$ 6,248
$ 6,109
$ 24,161
$ 22,391
Income before income tax expense
$ 2,554
$ 2,258
$ 2,189
$ 8,800
$ 9,353
Income tax expense
582
497
479
1,971
2,089
Net income
$ 1,972
$ 1,761
$ 1,710
$ 6,829
$ 7,264
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
As of or For the Twelve Months
For the Three Months Ended
Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Common Share and Per Common Share Data
Earnings per common share, basic
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 1.65
$ 1.75
Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.44
$ 1.80
$ 1.83
Weighted average shares, basic
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Earnings per common share, diluted
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 1.65
$ 1.75
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.44
$ 1.80
$ 1.83
Weighted average shares, diluted
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Shares outstanding at period end
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
$ 17.71
$ 17.49
$ 16.14
$ 17.71
$ 16.14
Cash Dividends
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.10
$ 0.46
$ 0.38
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
0.89 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
0.80 %
0.91 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.04 %
0.79 %
0.87 %
0.87 %
0.95 %
Return on average equity
10.81 %
9.92 %
10.66 %
9.80 %
11.59 %
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
12.53 %
9.92 %
11.41 %
10.69 %
12.13 %
Net interest margin (1)
3.37 %
3.24 %
3.34 %
3.27 %
3.39 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
67.98 %
71.69 %
72.23 %
70.48 %
69.07 %
Average Balances
Average assets
$ 877,813
$ 884,167
$ 835,807
$ 858,988
$ 796,673
Average earning assets
847,248
853,527
807,129
829,174
768,728
Average shareholders' equity
72,588
70,637
63,663
69,659
62,690
Asset Quality
Loan charge-offs
$ 101
$ 22
$ 114
$ 260
$ 265
Loan recoveries
22
59
39
150
216
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
79
(37)
75
110
49
Non-accrual loans
2,738
2,638
2,695
2,738
2,695
Other real estate owned, net
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets (5)
2,738
2,638
2,695
2,738
2,695
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing
474
299
739
474
739
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing
-
1
-
-
-
Special mention loans
10,627
2,267
9,964
10,627
9,964
Substandard loans, accruing
4,238
4,391
3,571
4,238
3,571
Capital Ratios (2)
Total capital
$ 95,449
$ 93,943
$ 90,139
$ 95,449
$ 90,139
Tier 1 capital
88,070
86,485
83,160
88,070
83,160
Common equity tier 1 capital
88,070
86,485
83,160
88,070
83,160
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.57 %
13.79 %
13.97 %
13.73 %
13.97 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.52 %
12.69 %
12.89 %
12.65 %
12.89 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets
12.52 %
12.69 %
12.89 %
12.65 %
12.89 %
Leverage ratio
9.92 %
9.67 %
9.77 %
9.91 %
9.77 %
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Period Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Balance Sheet
Cash and due from banks
$ 5,143
$ 5,014
$ 4,061
$ 3,662
$ 3,521
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
59,621
67,337
51,167
82,816
65,181
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 64,764
$ 72,351
$ 55,228
$ 86,478
$ 68,702
Securities available for sale, at fair value
77,385
82,146
83,276
84,768
83,929
Equity securities, at fair value
241
223
200
205
198
Loans held for sale
1,506
1,219
1,395
2,210
678
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
697,132
679,558
657,188
648,804
644,687
Premises and equipment, net
8,099
7,832
7,806
5,882
5,965
Accrued interest receivable
2,283
2,382
2,413
2,309
2,003
Bank owned life insurance
13,977
13,878
13,780
13,683
13,566
FHLB of Pittsburgh stock
2,103
2,328
1,419
1,481
1,571
Other assets
9,859
9,414
9,875
9,151
9,415
Total assets
$ 877,349
$ 871,331
$ 832,580
$ 854,971
$ 830,714
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 171,681
$ 172,941
$ 169,262
$ 170,933
$ 161,622
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
582,677
576,809
570,834
591,994
578,058
Total deposits
$ 754,358
$ 749,750
$ 740,096
$ 762,927
$ 739,680
Short term borrowings
5,170
5,503
5,031
5,657
2,839
Long term borrowings
29,000
29,000
4,000
4,000
6,000
Subordinated debt
9,958
9,942
9,927
9,912
9,897
Accrued interest payable
1,266
1,041
875
658
763
Other liabilities
4,181
3,586
3,347
4,057
4,661
Total liabilities
$ 803,933
$ 798,822
$ 763,276
$ 787,211
$ 763,840
Common stock
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
Surplus
14,547
14,547
14,547
14,547
14,547
Retained earnings
63,806
62,331
61,068
60,145
58,884
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net
(5,936)
(5,368)
(7,310)
(7,931)
(7,556)
$ 76,910
$ 76,003
$ 72,798
$ 71,254
$ 70,368
Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury
(3,494)
(3,494)
(3,494)
(3,494)
(3,494)
Total shareholders' equity
73,416
72,509
69,304
67,760
66,874
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 877,349
$ 871,331
$ 832,580
$ 854,971
$ 830,714
Loan Data
Construction and land development
$ 39,404
$ 35,260
$ 28,936
$ 27,437
$ 27,653
Secured by farmland
6,769
6,820
6,814
6,915
7,019
Secured by 1-4 family resident
247,299
244,125
240,053
235,861
238,298
Other real estate loans
345,904
340,027
335,888
340,289
332,029
Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)
190
195
198
195
195
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)
54,205
49,972
41,431
33,791
34,548
Consumer installment loans
2,910
2,994
3,287
3,359
3,689
Deposit overdraft
518
74
71
132
92
All other loans
6,910
7,188
7,391
7,657
7,837
Total loans
$ 704,109
$ 686,655
$ 664,069
$ 655,636
$ 651,360
Allowance for credit losses
(6,977)
(7,097)
(6,881)
(6,832)
(6,673)
Loans, net
$ 697,132
$ 679,558
$ 657,188
$ 648,804
$ 644,687
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
As of or For the Twelve Months
As of or For the Three Months Ended
Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$ 1,972
$ 1,761
$ 1,710
$ 6,829
$ 7,264
Add: Loss on sale of securities
397
-
154
783
428
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)
(83)
-
(32)
(164)
(90)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 2,286
$ 1,761
$ 1,832
$ 7,448
$ 7,602
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic
Weighted average shares, basic
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Basic earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 1.65
$ 1.75
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.44
$ 1.80
$ 1.83
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted
Weighted average shares, diluted
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 1.65
$ 1.75
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.44
$ 1.80
$ 1.83
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings
Net interest income
$ 7,164
$ 6,953
$ 6,793
$ 27,075
$ 26,016
Total noninterest income
1,670
1,755
1,505
6,397
5,950
Net revenue
$ 8,834
$ 8,708
$ 8,298
$ 33,472
$ 31,966
Total noninterest expense
6,280
6,248
6,109
24,161
22,391
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$ 2,554
$ 2,460
$ 2,189
$ 9,311
$ 9,575
Add: Loss on sale of securities
397
-
154
783
428
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$ 2,951
$ 2,460
$ 2,343
$ 10,094
$ 10,003
Adjusted Performance Ratios
Average assets
$ 877,813
$ 884,167
$ 835,807
$ 858,988
$ 796,673
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.89 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
0.80 %
0.91 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.04 %
0.79 %
0.87 %
0.87 %
0.95 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 72,588
$ 70,637
$ 63,663
$ 69,659
$ 62,690
Return on average equity (GAAP)
10.81 %
9.92 %
10.66 %
9.80 %
11.59 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
12.53 %
9.92 %
11.41 %
10.69 %
12.13 %
Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets
1.16 %
1.11 %
1.04 %
1.08 %
1.20 %
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets
1.34 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.18 %
1.26 %
Net Interest Margin
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 7,170
$ 6,959
$ 6,799
$ 27,099
$ 26,040
Average earning assets
847,248
853,527
807,129
829,174
768,728
Net interest margin
3.37 %
3.24 %
3.34 %
3.27 %
3.39 %
Efficiency Ratio
Total noninterest expense
$ 6,280
$ 6,248
$ 6,109
$ 24,161
$ 22,391
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 7,170
$ 6,959
$ 6,799
$ 27,099
$ 26,040
Total noninterest income
$ 1,670
$ 1,755
$ 1,505
$ 6,397
$ 5,950
Add: Loss on disposal of property and equipment
1
1
-
2
-
Add: Loss on sale of investment securities, AFS
397
-
154
783
428
Total noninterest income subtotal
2,068
1,756
1,659
7,182
6,378
Subtotal
$ 9,238
$ 8,715
$ 8,458
$ 34,281
$ 32,418
Efficiency ratio
67.98 %
71.69 %
72.23 %
70.48 %
69.07 %
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
GAAP measures:
Interest income - loans
$ 9,287
$ 8,985
$ 8,205
$ 34,858
$ 31,145
Interest income - investments taxable
647
678
609
2,656
2,162
Interest income - investments tax exempt
29
29
29
114
114
Interest income - other
929
1,273
984
4,064
2,162
Interest expense - deposits
(3,238)
(3,648)
(2,819)
(13,336)
(8,676)
Interest expense - short term borrowings
(9)
(7)
(8)
(30)
(84)
Interest expense - long term borrowings
(340)
(217)
(68)
(691)
(250)
Interest expense - subordinated debt
(141)
(140)
(139)
(560)
(557)
Net interest income
$ 7,164
$ 6,953
$ 6,793
$ 27,075
$ 26,016
Non-GAAP measures:
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income -
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 24
$ 24
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 24
$ 24
Tax equivalent net interest income
$ 7,170
$ 6,959
$ 6,799
$ 27,099
$ 26,040
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Tangible common equity
$ 73,417
$ 72,509
$ 66,874
$ 73,417
$ 66,874
Common shares outstanding, ending
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Tangible book value per share
$ 17.71
$ 17.49
$ 16.14
$ 17.71
$ 16.14
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
(2) Capital ratios are for Bank of Charles Town.
(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.
(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%
(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.
