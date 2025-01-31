HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Change 9/30/2024 Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Revenues $ 233.5 $ 214.6 9 % $ 227.0 3 % Operating expenses $ 182.8 $ 175.6 4 % $ 171.8 6 % Operating income (loss) $ 50.7 $ 39.0 30 % $ 55.3 (8 %) Operating margin 21.7 % 18.2 % 24.3 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 33.3 $ 30.8 8 % $ 41.0 (19 %) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 4.66 $ 4.21 11 % $ 5.71 (18 %) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.139 7.320 (2 %) 7.176 (1 %) Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Revenues, as adjusted $ 212.0 $ 193.4 10 % $ 205.1 3 % Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 137.6 $ 129.5 6 % $ 134.7 2 % Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 74.5 $ 63.9 17 % $ 70.5 6 % Operating margin, as adjusted 35.1 % 33.0 % 34.4 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 53.5 $ 44.8 20 % $ 49.6 8 % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 7.50 $ 6.11 23 % $ 6.92 8 % (1) See the information beginning on page 10 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Non-GAAP information and reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 10 of this earnings release.

Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Change 9/30/2024 Change Ending total assets under management $ 175.0 $ 172.3 2 % $ 183.7 (5 %) Average total assets under management $ 182.1 $ 162.7 12 % $ 176.0 3 % Total sales $ 6.4 $ 6.2 3 % $ 6.6 (2 %) Net flows $ (4.8 ) $ (3.8 ) 28 % $ (1.7 ) 181 %

Total assets under management of $175.0 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased sequentially from $183.7 billion due to net outflows in institutional accounts and U.S. retail funds as well as negative market performance, partially offset by positive net flows in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), global funds, and retail separate accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $2.3 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Total sales of $6.4 billion compared with $6.6 billion in the prior quarter, as higher institutional sales were offset by lower sales of retail separate accounts. Institutional sales of $1.6 billion increased from $1.2 billion due to higher sales of global equity and alternative strategies. Retail separate account sales of $1.8 billion decreased from $2.3 billion due to lower sales in intermediary sold, primarily small/mid-cap strategies, partially offset by higher sales in wealth management. Open-end fund sales of $3.0 billion were essentially unchanged, as higher ETF sales were offset by lower sales of U.S. retail funds.

Net flows of ($4.8) billion compared with ($1.7) billion in the prior quarter and included the previously disclosed $3.3 billion lower-fee partial redemption of an institutional mandate. Institutional net flows of ($3.8) billion were primarily driven by the partial redemption and compared with ($1.1) billion in the prior quarter. Retail separate account net flows of $0.1 billion compared with $0.4 billion, with positive net flows in both the intermediary sold channel and in the wealth management business. Open-end fund net flows of ($1.1) billion compared with ($1.0) billion in the prior quarter and included positive net flows in fixed income and small/mid-cap strategies.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $50.7 million decreased 8% from $55.3 million in the prior quarter due to a 6% increase in operating expenses, partially offset by a 3% increase in revenues, reflecting higher average assets under management. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration, higher operating expenses of consolidated investment products and other operating expenses, which included higher facilities costs and increased travel and marketing activities. Employment expenses of $106.2 million were essentially flat with the prior quarter level.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $4.66 per diluted share included ($0.72) of fair value adjustments to minority interests, ($0.41) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, ($0.27) of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) expenses, ($0.17) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, and ($0.09) of acquisition and integration costs. Net income per diluted share of $5.71 in the prior quarter included ($0.64) of fair value adjustments to minority interests and ($0.10) of acquisition and integration costs, partially offset by $0.41 of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration.

The effective tax rate of 33% increased from 24% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting an increase in income tax valuation allowances for net unrealized and realized losses compared with gains in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $212.0 million increased 3% from $205.1 million in the prior quarter due to a 3% increase in average assets under management.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $104.3 million compared with $102.5 million in the prior quarter largely due to higher profit-based variable incentive compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $31.0 million increased from $29.8 million primarily due to increased facilities costs and seasonally higher distribution related travel activity.

Operating income, as adjusted, of $74.5 million and the related margin of 35.1% increased from $70.5 million and 34.4%, respectively, in the prior quarter due to higher investment management fees that exceeded the modest increase in operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted share was $7.50, an increase of 8% from $6.92 in the prior quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher investment management fees.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items and Metrics (Unaudited) (in millions) As of As of Select Balance Sheet Items 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Change 9/30/2024 Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 265.9 $ 239.6 11% $ 195.5 36% Gross debt (1) $ 236.1 $ 258.8 (9%) $ 241.8 (2%) Contingent consideration (2) $ 63.5 $ 90.9 (30%) $ 59.4 7% Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 61.6 $ 74.2 (17%) $ 59.0 4% Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests $ 897.5 $ 864.0 4% $ 889.1 1% Other Metrics Working capital (4) $ 134.5 $ 109.1 23% $ 108.5 24% Net debt (cash) (5) $ (29.8 ) $ 19.2 N/M $ 46.2 N/M N/M - Not Meaningful (1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $3.9 million, $5.4 million, and $4.3 million, as of December 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2024, respectively (2) Represents estimated revenue participation and other contingent payments (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $45.7 million, $30.6 million, and $39.1 million as of December 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2024, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, and deferred compensation related investments less accrued compensation and benefits excluding affiliate minority interests, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation obligations due within 12 months (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents in accordance with the company's credit agreement

Working capital of $134.5 million at December 31, 2024 increased from $108.5 million at September 30, 2024, as cash earnings more than offset return of capital and debt repayment.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 52,176 shares for $12.5 million and repaid $5.7 million of debt.

Gross debt at December 31, 2024 was $236.1 million, down 2% sequentially. The company ended the year in a net cash position of $29.8 million.

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The presentation that will accompany the conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section for at least one year. We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website and may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. We may also use social media channels to communicate with our investors and the public about our company, our products and other matters, and those communications could be deemed to be material information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website or social media channels are not incorporated by reference into, and are not a part of, this document.

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Change 9/30/2024 Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Change Revenues Investment management fees $ 199,975 $ 182,149 10% $ 193,843 3% $ 773,830 $ 711,475 9% Distribution and service fees 13,685 13,535 1% 13,567 1% 54,692 56,153 (3%) Administration and shareholder service fees 18,748 18,189 3% 18,560 1% 74,294 73,857 1% Other income and fees 1,086 714 52% 1,059 3% 4,133 3,783 9% Total revenues 233,494 214,587 9% 227,029 3% 906,949 845,268 7% Operating Expenses Employment expenses 106,202 99,847 6% 105,555 1% 432,587 404,742 7% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 24,005 23,470 2% 24,175 (1%) 96,223 96,802 (1%) Other operating expenses 32,738 31,164 5% 30,363 8% 127,526 125,871 1% Operating expenses of consolidate

investment products 2,923 2,611 12% 465 N/M 6,987 4,224 65% Restructuring expense - 133 (100%) - N/M 1,487 824 80% Change in fair value of contingent

consideration 1,692 1,290 31% (4,000 ) N/M (5,608 ) (5,510 ) 2% Depreciation expense 2,330 1,670 40% 2,330 -% 8,958 5,804 54% Amortization expense 12,883 15,446 (17%) 12,883 -% 56,299 61,027 (8%) Total operating expenses 182,773 175,631 4% 171,771 6% 724,459 693,784 4% Operating Income (Loss) 50,721 38,956 30% 55,258 (8%) 182,490 151,484 20% Other Income (Expense) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on

investments, net (2,501 ) 4,056 N/M 4,552 N/M 3,914 6,525 (40%) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of

consolidated investment products, net 2,069 449 361% (5,128 ) N/M (14,460 ) (2,404 ) N/M Other income (expense), net 341 622 (45%) 548 (38%) 2,036 (440 ) N/M Total other income (expense), net (91 ) 5,127 N/M (28 ) 225% (8,510 ) 3,681 N/M Interest Income (Expense) Interest expense (5,033 ) (5,987 ) (16%) (5,807 ) (13%) (22,132 ) (23,431 ) (6%) Interest and dividend income 3,463 3,673 (6%) 2,913 19% 12,488 12,458 -% Interest and dividend income of investments

of consolidated investment products 50,604 53,206 (5%) 50,628 -% 204,732 197,707 4% Interest expense of consolidated investment

products (41,157 ) (43,182 ) (5%) (38,063 ) 8% (161,192 ) (155,335 ) 4% Total interest income (expense), net 7,877 7,710 2% 9,671 (19%) 33,896 31,399 8% Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 58,507 51,793 13% 64,901 (10%) 207,876 186,564 11% Income tax expense (benefit) 19,047 13,294 43% 15,797 21% 55,423 45,088 23% Net Income (Loss) 39,460 38,499 2% 49,104 (20%) 152,453 141,476 8% Noncontrolling interests (6,166 ) (7,665 ) (20%) (8,124 ) (24%) (30,707 ) (10,855 ) 183% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus

Investment Partners, Inc. $ 33,294 $ 30,834 8% $ 40,980 (19%) $ 121,746 $ 130,621 (7%) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 4.75 $ 4.30 10% $ 5.80 (18%) $ 17.19 $ 18.02 (5%) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 4.66 $ 4.21 11% $ 5.71 (18%) $ 16.89 $ 17.71 (5%) Cash Dividends Declared Per Common

Share $ 2.25 $ 1.90 18% $ 2.25 -% $ 8.30 $ 7.10 17% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding -

Basic 7,012 7,178 (2%) 7,071 (1%) 7,082 7,249 (2%) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding -

Diluted 7,139 7,320 (2%) 7,176 (1%) 7,210 7,375 (2%) N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions) Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 By Product (period end): Open-End Funds (1) $ 56,062 $ 57,818 $ 55,852 $ 58,100 $ 56,073 Closed-End Funds 10,026 10,064 9,915 10,432 10,225 Retail Separate Accounts (2) 43,202 46,816 45,672 50,610 49,536 Institutional Accounts (3) 62,969 64,613 62,146 64,600 59,167 Total $ 172,259 $ 179,311 $ 173,585 $ 183,742 $ 175,001 By Product (average) (4) Open-End Funds (1) $ 54,132 $ 56,828 $ 56,692 $ 56,731 $ 57,905 Closed-End Funds 9,591 9,862 9,894 10,159 10,452 Retail Separate Accounts (2) 38,665 43,202 46,816 45,672 50,610 Institutional Accounts (3) 60,319 63,466 61,773 63,428 63,121 Total $ 162,707 $ 173,358 $ 175,175 $ 175,990 $ 182,088 By Asset Class (period end): Equity $ 96,703 $ 103,501 $ 99,224 $ 106,784 $ 100,792 Fixed Income 37,192 37,037 36,970 39,014 37,696 Multi-Asset (5) 21,411 21,975 21,060 21,619 21,174 Alternatives (6) 16,953 16,798 16,331 16,325 15,339 Total $ 172,259 $ 179,311 $ 173,585 $ 183,742 $ 175,001

Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (7) (in basis points) Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 By Product: Open-End Funds (1) 49.7 49.9 50.9 49.7 49.5 Closed-End Funds 58.4 58.7 58.6 58.5 58.8 Retail Separate Accounts (2) 43.3 43.9 43.3 43.7 42.6 Institutional Accounts (3)(8) 33.2 30.8 30.7 31.0 31.9 All Products (8) 42.6 41.9 42.2 41.9 42.0

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Includes investment models provided to managed account sponsors (3) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products (4) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance - Institutional Accounts - average of month-end balances in quarter (5) Consists of multi-asset offerings not included in equity, fixed income, and alternatives (6) Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies (7) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted, divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted, exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue-related adjustments. Revenue-related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products (8) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows:

12/31/2023 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 Institutional Accounts 2.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 1.0 All Products 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 Open-End Funds (1) Beginning balance $ 54,145 $ 56,062 $ 57,818 $ 55,852 $ 58,100 $ 53,000 $ 56,062 Inflows 2,940 3,476 2,777 3,118 3,049 11,188 12,420 Outflows (4,905 ) (4,104 ) (4,120 ) (4,143 ) (4,165 ) (18,526 ) (16,532 ) Net flows (1,965 ) (628 ) (1,343 ) (1,025 ) (1,116 ) (7,338 ) (4,112 ) Market performance 4,260 2,560 (480 ) 3,410 (541 ) 8,160 4,949 Other (2) (378 ) (176 ) (143 ) (137 ) (370 ) 2,240 (826 ) Ending balance $ 56,062 $ 57,818 $ 55,852 $ 58,100 $ 56,073 $ 56,062 $ 56,073 Closed-End Funds Beginning balance $ 9,472 $ 10,026 $ 10,064 $ 9,915 $ 10,432 $ 10,361 $ 10,026 Inflows - - - - 1 24 1 Outflows - - (41 ) - - - (41 ) Net flows - - (41 ) - 1 24 (40 ) Market performance 753 239 83 845 (55 ) 453 1,112 Other (2) (199 ) (201 ) (191 ) (328 ) (153 ) (812 ) (873 ) Ending balance $ 10,026 $ 10,064 $ 9,915 $ 10,432 $ 10,225 $ 10,026 $ 10,225 Retail Separate Accounts (3) Beginning balance $ 38,665 $ 43,202 $ 46,816 $ 45,672 $ 50,610 $ 35,352 $ 43,202 Inflows 2,118 2,373 2,172 2,260 1,816 6,680 8,621 Outflows (1,726 ) (1,695 ) (1,688 ) (1,829 ) (1,745 ) (5,972 ) (6,957 ) Net flows 392 678 484 431 71 708 1,664 Market performance 4,144 2,936 (1,631 ) 4,507 (1,145 ) 7,141 4,667 Other (2) 1 - 3 - - 1 3 Ending balance $ 43,202 $ 46,816 $ 45,672 $ 50,610 $ 49,536 $ 43,202 $ 49,536

Institutional Accounts (4) Beginning balance $ 60,257 $ 62,969 $ 64,613 $ 62,146 $ 64,600 $ 50,663 $ 62,969 Inflows 1,179 1,734 1,188 1,219 1,574 7,965 5,715 Outflows (3,406 ) (3,022 ) (2,913 ) (2,349 ) (5,376 ) (8,579 ) (13,660 ) Net flows (2,227 ) (1,288 ) (1,725 ) (1,130 ) (3,802 ) (614 ) (7,945 ) Market performance 5,165 3,001 (549 ) 3,790 (1,141 ) 9,077 5,101 Other (2) (226 ) (69 ) (193 ) (206 ) (490 ) 3,843 (958 ) Ending balance $ 62,969 $ 64,613 $ 62,146 $ 64,600 $ 59,167 $ 62,969 $ 59,167 Total Beginning balance $ 162,539 $ 172,259 $ 179,311 $ 173,585 $ 183,742 $ 149,376 $ 172,259 Inflows 6,237 7,583 6,137 6,597 6,440 25,857 26,757 Outflows (10,037 ) (8,821 ) (8,762 ) (8,321 ) (11,286 ) (33,077 ) (37,190 ) Net flows (3,800 ) (1,238 ) (2,625 ) (1,724 ) (4,846 ) (7,220 ) (10,433 ) Market performance 14,322 8,736 (2,577 ) 12,552 (2,882 ) 24,831 15,829 Other (2) (802 ) (446 ) (524 ) (671 ) (1,013 ) 5,272 (2,654 ) Ending balance $ 172,259 $ 179,311 $ 173,585 $ 183,742 $ 175,001 $ 172,259 $ 175,001

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the impact of non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), current income or capital returned by structured products and the use of leverage (3) Includes investment models provided to managed account sponsors (4) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Management uses these measures to evaluate the company's financial performance and operational decision-making. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when presented together with directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors and other interested parties to provide additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management. Please see the Notes to Reconciliations on page 12 for additional information on how these measures reflect the company's operating results. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Also, the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release may not be comparable to the similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended Revenues 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2024 Total revenues, GAAP $ 233,494 $ 214,587 $ 227,029 Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,524 2,258 2,271 Investment management fees (2) (10,317) (9,933) (10,606) Distribution and service fees (2) (13,688) (13,537) (13,569) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 212,013 $ 193,375 $ 205,125

Operating Expenses Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 182,773 $ 175,631 $ 171,771 Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (2,923) (2,611) (465) Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (24,005) (23,470) (24,175) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (12,883) (15,446) (12,883) Restructuring expense (5) - (133) - Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 65 (925) (937) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) (2,553) (3,050) 3,044 Other (8) (2,914) (472) (1,698) Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 137,560 $ 129,524 $ 134,657

Operating Income (Loss) Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 50,721 $ 38,956 $ 55,258 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 5,447 4,869 2,736 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 12,883 15,446 12,883 Restructuring expense (5) - 133 - Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (65) 925 937 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 2,553 3,050 (3,044) Other (8) 2,914 472 1,698 Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 74,453 $ 63,851 $ 70,468 Operating margin, GAAP 21.7 % 18.2 % 24.3 % Operating margin, as adjusted 35.1 % 33.0 % 34.4 %

Three Months Ended Income (Loss) Before Taxes 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2024 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 58,507 $ 51,793 $ 64,901 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) (235) (1,316) (2,251) Amortization of intangible assets (4) 12,883 15,446 12,883 Restructuring expense (5) - 133 - Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 501 (783) (512) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 2,553 3,050 (3,044) Other (8) 2,914 472 1,698 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (1,966) (5,078) (3,074) Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 75,157 $ 63,717 $ 70,601

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 19,047 $ 13,294 $ 15,797 Tax impact of: Amortization of intangible assets (4) 3,423 4,202 3,434 Restructuring expense (5) - 36 - Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 133 (213) (136) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 678 830 (811) Other (8) (124) (11) (135) Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (3,185) (801) 668 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 19,972 $ 17,337 $ 18,817 Effective tax rate, GAAPA 32.6% 25.7% 24.3% Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 26.6% 27.2% 26.7% A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 33,294 $ 30,834 $ 40,980 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 9,433 10,764 9,419 Restructuring expense, net of tax (5) - 97 - Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 368 (570) (376) Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (7) 1,875 2,220 (2,233) Other, net of tax (8) 7,330 5,689 5,595 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (9) 1,219 (4,277) (3,742) Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.,

as adjusted $ 53,519 $ 44,757 $ 49,643 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7,139 7,320 7,176 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 4.66 $ 4.21 $ 5.71 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 7.50 $ 6.11 $ 6.92

Three Months Ended Administration and Shareholder Services Fees 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2024 Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 18,748 $ 18,189 $ 18,560 Consolidated investment products fees (1) 3 24 19 Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 18,751 $ 18,213 $ 18,579

Employment Expenses Employment expenses, GAAP $ 106,202 $ 99,847 $ 105,555 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 65 (925) (937) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) (861) (1,760) (956) Other (8) (1,141) (472) (1,144) Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 104,265 $ 96,690 $ 102,518

Other Operating Expenses Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 32,738 $ 31,164 $ 30,363 Other (8) (1,773) - (554) Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 30,965 $ 31,164 $ 29,809

Total Other Income (Expense), Net Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ (91) $ 5,127 $ (28) Consolidated investment products (1) 1,197 1,681 5,729 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 812 (1,397) (1,423) Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (1,966) (5,078) (3,074) Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ (48) $ 333 $ 1,204

Interest and Dividend Income Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 3,463 $ 3,673 $ 2,913 Consolidated investment products (1) 2,568 2,158 1,849 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (246) (311) (26) Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 5,785 $ 5,520 $ 4,736

Total Noncontrolling Interests Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ (6,166) $ (7,665) $ (8,124) Consolidated investment products (1) 235 1,316 2,251 Amortization of intangible assets (4) (27) (480) (30) Other (8) 4,292 5,206 3,762 Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (1,666) $ (1,623) $ (2,141)

1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets.

2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing company sponsored investment products and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows:

Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products.

Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

5.Restructuring expense - Certain non-recurring expenses associated with restructuring the business, including lease abandonment-related expenses and severance costs associated with staff reductions that are not reflective of ongoing earnings generation of the business.

6. Deferred compensation and related investments - Compensation expense, gains and losses (realized and unrealized), and interest and dividend income related to market performance of deferred compensation and related balance sheet investments. Market performance of deferred compensation plans and related investments can vary significantly from period to period. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the Company's operating results with prior periods.

7. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include certain transaction related employment expenses, transaction closing costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Acquisition and Integration Expenses 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2024 Employment expenses $ 861 $ 1,760 $ 956 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,692 1,290 (4,000) Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 2,553 $ 3,050 $ (3,044)

8. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Other operating expenses are adjusted for amortization of lease termination fees and transition related expense (benefit). Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt and the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with the modification of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Other 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2024 Employment expense fair value adjustments $ 1,141 $ 472 $ 1,144 Amortization of lease termination fees 1,773 - 1,773 Transition related expense (benefit) - - (1,219) Tax impact of adjustments (774) (128) (453) Other discrete tax adjustments 898 139 588 Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments 4,292 5,206 3,762 Total Other $ 7,330 $ 5,689 $ 5,595

9. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

