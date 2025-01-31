RedChip Expands into Canada with New Toronto Office and Leadership Appointment

RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its expansion into Canada with the opening of a new office and the appointment of Michael Jennings to lead its Canadian operations. This strategic move underscores RedChip's commitment to delivering exceptional services to Canadian-listed companies and building on its track record of more than three decades of success in the United States.

"Opening an office in Toronto is a natural progression for RedChip as we continue to grow our footprint," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "Canadian stocks listed on the Toronto and Vancouver exchanges offer tremendous opportunities, and with Michael's leadership and expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver our proven investor relations and media solutions to this vibrant market."

Jennings brings a wealth of experience to RedChip's Canadian operations. As a former CEO and Founder of a highly successful public microcap company, Jennings led the company from a startup to a thriving enterprise with 90 employees, 60% EBITDA margins, and an employee attrition rate under 5%. Under his leadership, the company secured $23 million in funding, achieved rapid growth, and cultivated a culture of innovation and operational excellence. Jennings orchestrated the sale of the company for $71 million after just three years of operation, generating significant returns for investors.

"I am thrilled to join RedChip during this exciting period of expansion," said Jennings. "Canada's dynamic market offers tremendous potential, and I look forward to helping Canadian companies connect with investors and achieve their full growth potential."

RedChip's Canadian office, located in Toronto, will provide investor relations, media production, and research services tailored to Canadian-listed microcap and small-cap companies. By leveraging its industry-leading service platform-which includes retail and institutional roadshows, digital media solutions, the weekly television show Small Stocks, Big Money, and much more-RedChip aims to connect Canadian issuers with a broad base of investors in North America and beyond.

"Michael's entrepreneurial success and deep understanding of the microcap space make him the ideal leader to drive our expansion into Canada," added Gentry. "We're excited to bring our innovative services to Canadian companies and to help them achieve their growth objectives."

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

