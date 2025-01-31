Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Squatty Potty has returned with a fresh rebrand from full-service award-winning digital marketing agency Colormatics, featuring the "Happy Tummy Tour."

For this campaign, Colormatics drew on the same frenetic, off-the-wall energy as seen in the brand's landmark campaign from 2015.

Introducing: "Squatty Potty: The Ride" - a campaign featuring a colorful cast of characters designed to enrich the storytelling and enhance audience relatability.

Blending brand education with entertaining storytelling to maximize conversions, the campaign drove strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday results, including:

Over one million impressions

More than two million clicks

Four times the return on ad spend

Furthermore, the campaign won a Golden Addy for Best Internet Commercial Campaign in Film, Video & Sound at the American Advertising Awards.

Demonstrating their expertise in combining strategy, unconventional creativity, and meticulous production, Colormatics delivered a campaign as impactful as Squatty Potty's past.

To learn more about how the agency can elevate your brand's visual impact and bottom line, visit https://www.colormatics.com/services/.

About Colormatics:

Colormatics is a digital marketing agency that offers creative and strategic solutions in video production, post-production, animation, VFX/3D, graphic design, photography, and media strategy and placement services. The agency has worked with well-known national brands and nascent startups, including regional, established companies and international giants.

About Squatty Potty:

With a focus on improving health and well-being, Bobby Edwards and his mother, Judy Edwards founded Squatty Potty in 2011. Having become very popular, the brand quickly expanded its offerings to other bathroom-related products. Squatty Potty went viral with the introduction of Dookie the Unicorn in 2015, garnering over 400 million views to date.

