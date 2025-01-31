The Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA) says Romania installed 1. 7 GW of solar in 2024, as increased funding, higher renewable targets, and a streamlined permitting process drove market growth. Romania installed 1. 7 GW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the RPIA. RPIA Policy Officer Irene Mihai told pv magazine that the figure consists of 600 MW of utility-scale projects and 1. 1 GW of distributed generation installations, pushing Romania to almost 5 GW of cumulative installed capacity. The result marks Romania's second year of strong solar growth, with 1. 5 GW added ...

