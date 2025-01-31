Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.01.2025
Accord Healthcare launches Disulfiram in the United Kingdom, indicated as a supportive agent in the treatment of alcoholism

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare UK Ltd announces that following launch to wholesalers in Dec 2024, the alcohol deterrent compound Disulfiram (the active ingredient) will now be available to all UK pharmacists and dispensing doctors for prescription to suitable patients.

Disulfiram may be indicated as an adjuvant in the treatment of carefully selected and co-operative patients with drinking problems. Its use must be accompanied by appropriate supportive treatment.

When alcohol is consumed, it is metabolised in the body into acetaldehyde. Disulfiram works by blocking the enzyme which breaks down acetaldehyde. This leads to an increased level of acetaldehyde in the blood causing a number of unpleasant physical reactions including headache, heart palpitations and nausea. The experience of such reactions acts as a deterrent to the further consumption of alcohol.

Clara Carter, UK Country Manager, Generics says "At Accord we continually strive to 'make it better' by placing the patient at the centre, this new product launch underpins our commitment to the supply of generic medicines in the UK".

For clinical information, here is the link to the SmPC https://www.accord-healthcare-products.co.uk/products/d/disulfiram

