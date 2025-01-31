Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
31.01.25
14:48 Uhr
18,725 Euro
+0,360
+1,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,70518,72015:04
18,71018,72015:04
Dow Jones News
31.01.2025 14:16 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank approves the implementation of a further share buyback - dividend for the fiscal year 2024 expected to be EUR0.65 per share

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Commerzbank approves the implementation of a further share buyback - dividend for the fiscal year 2024 expected to be EUR0.65 per share 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank approves the implementation of a further share buyback - dividend for the fiscal year 2024 expected to be 
EUR0.65 per share 
31-Jan-2025 / 13:43 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Based on a good revenue development, particularly in net interest and commission income as well as some valuation 
effects in the fourth quarter, Commerzbank reached a preliminary and unaudited net result of EUR2.68bn in the 2024 fiscal 
year. 
Based on the net profit, the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG have decided to 
distribute 71% of the EUR2.44bn net profit after regulatory deduction of AT1 coupon payments for the 2024 fiscal year. 
To this effect, the Board of Managing Directors has decided to execute another share buyback with a volume of up to 
EUR400m, for which Commerzbank has received all necessary approvals. The share buyback will commence after the reporting 
for the 2024 fiscal year and is expected to be completed by the Annual General Meeting in mid-May 2025. 
To reach the total pay-out ratio of 71%, Commerzbank AG intends to propose a dividend of EUR0.65 per share to the Annual 
General Meeting. 
The CET1 ratio after distributions is 15.1%. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
Contact: 
Christoph Wortig 
Head of Investor Relations 
Commerzbank AG 
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 69 9353 10080 
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CZB 
LEI Code:    851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  374155 
EQS News ID:  2079149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079149&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.