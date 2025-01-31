EHR-to-EDC Leader, IgniteData, Selects Yunu as Imaging Partner for Top 50 Pharma

Yunu, creator of the leading clinical trial imaging software platform, announced a strategic partnership with IgniteData to offer sponsor customers Yunu-managed workflows that create connectivity across all sites in each trial and produce accurate radiologist-controlled imaging assessments. Audit-ready imaging endpoint results are immediately accessible from within IgniteData's Archer EHR-to-EDC application.

Under the partnership, IgniteData will offer the integrated Yunu platform to its new and established pharma customers to solve long-standing problems with imaging data at sites where trial-specific results are not commonly found within Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems. Imaging assessments produced at sites are known to have problems with timeliness, errors, and audit-readiness of results, which Yunu addresses. Yunu already drives clinical trial imaging workflows across more than 5,000 active clinical trials and serves as the primary data system for accurate imaging endpoint creation at 25% of all NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. With Yunu's prevalence as the industry's only source system for end-to-end trial imaging workflow and results management, the new integration with IgniteData provides sponsors a complete view of all clinical endpoint data from sites, now including imaging, directly available within their EDC solution.

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:

Optimized Workflow : Improves site productivity with streamlined imaging data export workflows and sponsor visibility with faster data access.

Unmatched Imaging Accuracy : Yunu ensures accurate imaging assessments for patient eligibility and longitudinal follow-up scans across all sites.

Site-centricity and System Standardization : Dramatically eases the burden on site staff and readers by automating tasks, providing access to remote readers during staffing shortages, and preventing mistakes.

Accelerated Trial Timelines : Eliminates costly trial delays, emerging from site error rates that are commonly between 25-50% 1,2 , by ensuring accuracy with guard railed imaging assessment workflows.

Enhanced Intelligence: Delivers unparalleled access to fully compliant, actionable imaging results with real-time dashboards, and empowers sponsors to apply AI directly within trial workflows.

"At Yunu, we understand the significant role imaging plays in advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes," said Patrick McNamara, SVP of Business Development at Yunu. "We also sympathize with the challenges that sites, sponsors, and CROs face when managing hundreds of clinical trials with widely varying requirements. Amongst these challenges, timely and accurate imaging assessments along with streamlining the transfer of imaging results top the list for most. Partnering with IgniteData allows us to automate the imaging data export into the EDC for every site in a trial via a single, simple cloud integration. Because Yunu is used to produce the imaging assessment results as the source system, there are no site-level EHR integrations or staff dependencies, and Yunu can be immediately deployed trial-wide."

Steve Tolle, Chief Product Officer at IgniteData added, "This partnership offers the opportunity for IgniteData clients to experience the same level of speed, quality and accuracy that they are currently enjoying with their Archer implementations with the addition of structured imaging measurements available from Yunu."

Yunu (Booth #106) and IgniteData (Booth #841) will be exhibiting at SCOPE 2025, February 3-6th in Orlando, Florida, where sponsors and CROs can request a joint meeting to see the full capabilities and potential of the partnership.

For more information, visit Yunu.io and IgniteData.com.

1 Cruz A, Lankhorst B, McDaniels H, Weihe E, Correa E, Nacamuli D, Somarouthu B, Harris GJ. The complete workflow solution for quantitative imaging assessment of tumor response for oncology clinical trials. Presented at AACI-CRI Conference, Chicago, IL, 2024.?

2 https://www.yunu.io/blogs/post/the-unseen-financial-and-human-toll-of-clinical-trial-imaging-errors

About Yunu:

Yunu provides innovative imaging workflow and data management solutions designed to optimize clinical trial processes. By integrating advanced technologies, Yunu enables life sciences organizations to streamline imaging workflows, improve accuracy, and accelerate timelines. Yunu's platform supports clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, offering scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes.?For more information, visit yunu.io and follow us on LinkedIn or X @Yunu_Inc.

Media Contact: Press@yunu.io

About IgniteData

IgniteData is transforming the future of clinical trials through its cloud-based Virtual Research Assistant, Archer. A system-agnostic solution, Archer brings modern interoperability between EHR and key research applications, such as EDC. Providing seamless, secure transfer of clinical data, Archer is the global EHR-to-EDC solution for modern clinical trials. www.ignitedata.com

