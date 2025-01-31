Fusion Announces New Executive Sales Leadership Appointment

This week Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion announced Vice President of Sales Joe Kunes as the newest addition to the executive leadership team. Kunes, a sales leader with more than 19 years of experience, will play an integral role in guiding Fusion's sales strategy.

Having spent 13 years of his experience at Fusion, Kunes has served in roles that help Fusion empower travel healthcare professionals and support medical facilities across the country. The company has benefitted from his ability to make connections across the industry, coach and train healthcare recruiters, and lead departments to achieve ambitious goals.

"Joe has been a solid part of Fusion for the last 13 years, and the decision to get him at the helm of our sales operations made a lot of sense," said President and CEO Corey Watton. "He knows how to inspire folks and rally them in a way that truly helps Fusion make a lasting impact on the healthcare professionals and medical facilities we work with."

Kunes will lead Fusion's sales divisions including nursing, allied, long term care, and sales onboarding and training while expanding on the company's high-level teamwork. During his tenure at Fusion, Kunes has been an excellent example of the company's core values: Humble, Driven and Positive.

