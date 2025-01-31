Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
31.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Fusion Announces New Executive Sales Leadership Appointment

Finanznachrichten News

OMAHA, NEBRASKA / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 / This week Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion announced Vice President of Sales Joe Kunes as the newest addition to the executive leadership team. Kunes, a sales leader with more than 19 years of experience, will play an integral role in guiding Fusion's sales strategy.

Joe Kunes Appointed Vice President of Sales

Joe Kunes Appointed Vice President of Sales

Having spent 13 years of his experience at Fusion, Kunes has served in roles that help Fusion empower travel healthcare professionals and support medical facilities across the country. The company has benefitted from his ability to make connections across the industry, coach and train healthcare recruiters, and lead departments to achieve ambitious goals.

"Joe has been a solid part of Fusion for the last 13 years, and the decision to get him at the helm of our sales operations made a lot of sense," said President and CEO Corey Watton. "He knows how to inspire folks and rally them in a way that truly helps Fusion make a lasting impact on the healthcare professionals and medical facilities we work with."

Kunes will lead Fusion's sales divisions including nursing, allied, long term care, and sales onboarding and training while expanding on the company's high-level teamwork. During his tenure at Fusion, Kunes has been an excellent example of the company's core values: Humble, Driven and Positive.

You can read more about Kunes' experience and expertise along with the rest of Fusion's executive leadership team at workwithfusion.com/leadership.

About Fusion:?

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Contact Information

Leah Kemple
Public Relations Strategist
leah.kemple@fusionmedstaff.com
4025755625

SOURCE: Fusion



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
