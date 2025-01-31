Anzeige
31.01.2025
Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers Welcomes Miles Hickman as New Partner

Finanznachrichten News

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 / Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that Miles Hickman has been named a Partner at the firm. Born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, Miles has dedicated his career to advocating for personal injury victims throughout the central Florida region.

Miles Hickman, personal injury lawyer in Clearwater, FL

Miles earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Legal Studies from the University of Central Florida in 2014. He went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in 2017. During law school, he clerked for a prominent insurance defense firm in St. Petersburg, where he continued to work for the first six years of his career. Early on, Miles demonstrated leadership by managing a legal team that grew to over ten employees. He has represented clients through all facets of personal injury claims, including pre-suit, litigation, and trial, serving as both first and second chair counsel during trials.

Throughout his career, Miles has placed a strong emphasis on preparing cases for trial, ensuring that each client receives diligent and thorough representation. His dedication to the legal profession is further exemplified by his memberships in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, SuperLawyers Rising Star, The Florida Bar, the St. Petersburg Bar Association, and the Clearwater Bar Association. Additionally, Miles is an Eagle Scout and actively contributes to the community through organizations such as the Backpack Lady Project, Clothes to Kids, and the Suncoast Animal League.

In his free time, Miles enjoys being out on the water, attending sporting events, and spending quality time with his wife and dogs.

Mark Roman, founding attorney of Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers, expressed his enthusiasm about Miles Hickman's new role: "Miles has been an invaluable asset to our firm, consistently demonstrating exceptional legal acumen and a deep commitment to our clients. His promotion to partner is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the high regard in which he is held by both clients and colleagues."

Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers is a dedicated personal injury law firm serving the Tampa Bay area and surrounding communities. With over 60 years of combined experience, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, slip and falls, bicycle accidents, brain injuries, and wrongful death claims.

For more information, contact us to schedule a free consultation.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 2360 Congress Ave

  • City: Clearwater

  • State: Florida

  • Zip: 33763

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (727) 787-2500

Website: https://romanaustin.com/

Contact Information

Ashley Elo
Marketing Manager
ashley@romanaustin.com
727-787-2500

.

SOURCE: Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
