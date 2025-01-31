Suntory Spirits Ltd., one of Japan's leading companies in the global beverage industry, and Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd., the venue operator of IG Arena, announced today that Suntory will become a "Founding Partner" of IG Arena, a new 17,000-seat multi-purpose arena for sports and entertainment in Aichi, Japan that is set to open later this summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131839633/en/

The Suntory Gate at IG Arena (Graphic: Business Wire)

The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will make Suntory an official and exclusive partner/provider in alcoholic beverage category and non-alcoholic beverage category. "Founding Partner" is an exclusive premium sponsorship designation of IG Arena.

As the exclusive beverage partner, Suntory will have pouring rights for alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages including non-alcoholic cocktails and beer throughout the venue. The global company will also have a strong brand presence including the exclusive naming rights to one of the main visitor entrance gates, the naming rights to two of the arena's Premium lounge bars, and numerous permanent and digital signage placement opportunities within the inside and outside public areas throughout the property.

"The Suntory Group has been committed to enriching cultural life by supporting arts, sports, and other cultural initiatives," announced by Suntory's project team. "Suntory deeply resonate with IG Arena's mission to enrich local culture through inspiring, thrilling, and empathetic entertainment experiences. This shared value led us to the agreement of this partnership."

When the state-of-the-industry IG Arena opens in summer 2025, it will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment facilities in Japan, with one of the largest hybrid-oval arenas in the country. The five-story hybrid-oval bowl combines the features of oval and horseshoe bowl styles, enabling it to easily host multiple types of sports, music, family and special events.

Suntory's Activations at IG Arena

Naming Rights for 2F Entrance Gate

The Suntory Gate, located in one of the main entrances, will welcome all the visitors.

Naming Rights for Premium Lounge Bars

Two bars at Premium Lounge will offer exclusive experiences with quality and special drinks only served at IG Arena. "ROKU SUNTORY PREMIUM BAR" represents one of the Suntory's premium gins with Japanese flavors of yuzu and cherry blossoms. "The PREMIUM MALT'S Kami-Awa (ultimate fine and creamy foam) Bar" comes from Suntory's most iconic beer brand. Visitors will enjoy the ultimate fine and creamy foam, , that can only be created under perfect conditions.

Signature Drink

IG Arena and Suntory will produce a new signature drink only served at the arena. Exclusive alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic cocktails and beer are enhancing the special experience at the IG Arena.

For media assets, visit: https://aegworldwide.com/press-center/media-asset/ig-arena

Overview of Suntory

Company Name Suntory Spirits Limited Representative Representative Director, President CEO. Nobuhiro Torii Location Tamachi Station Tower N, 3-1-1 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo Description of Business Manufacturing, producing, exporting and importing alcoholic beverages including beer, wine and spirits and non-alcoholic beverages Official Website https://www.suntory.com/group/spirits/index.html

About IG Arena

IG Arena is a hybrid oval-shaped arena that will be built in Aichi Prefecture in the summer of 2025.

It will be one of the largest in Japan, with a maximum capacity of 17,000 people, and will meet global standards with a 30-meter ceiling height.

IG Arena will be the home of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the B.League. IG Group, a trading company based in the UK, announced to obtain the naming right of the arena in February 2024. The exterior and part of the interior design was by Kengo Kuma and Associates.

Project owner: Aichi Prefecture

Management: Aichi International Arena Co.

Location: 1-4-1 Meijo, Kita-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture (within Meijo Park)

Number of floors: 4 floors

Height: Building height 41m, arena ceiling height 30m

Building area: 26,500m2

Total floor area: 63,000m2

Maximum capacity: 17,000 (including standing), 15,000 (seated) for basketball

Food and drink stalls/food wagon spaces: 30 spaces

URL: ig-arena.jp

About Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd.

Aichi International Arena is the consortium invested by the seven companies.

Established: 2021

Office location: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

Shareholders of the consortium: MAEDA CORPORATION, NTT DOCOMO, INC., Anschutz Sports Holdings (AEG Group), Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited, TOKYU CORPORATION, CHUBU-NIPPON BROADCASTING CO., LTD., Development Bank of Japan Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131839633/en/

Contacts:

Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd.

Public Communication: Uemura Fujikawa

MAIL: pr@aichi-arena.co.jp

TEL: 080-8674-7336