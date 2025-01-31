Thought Industries and OpenSesame Partner to Improve External & Internal Training

BOSTON and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading platform for external training, and OpenSesame, the global marketplace for on-demand training courses, today announced their strategic partnership. As businesses continue to face an ever-evolving landscape, the demand for high-impact learning has never been greater. By leveraging Thought Industries alongside OpenSesame's course content, organizations can build an impactful learning ecosystem that spans the unique training needs of multiple audiences.

External Training: Thought Industries enables organizations to deliver engaging learning experiences that can help customers, partners, and members improve their skills, understand products, and drive brand loyalty. With OpenSesame's library of 40,000+ courses, organizations can integrate high-quality training content to enhance their external training.

Internal Training: This partnership provides organizations with a powerful way to upskill employees, streamline onboarding, and foster continuous learning. Ultimately, it improving workforce productivity, engagement, and retention.

"Our partnership with OpenSesame is a game-changer for organizations looking to streamline both customer and employee learning on one platform," said Robin Wadsworth, CEO of Thought Industries. "With the foundation of our platform and OpenSesame's top-notch content, we're equipping businesses to drive growth, boost retention, and fuel success."

Rebeca Mesa, OpenSesame's VP of Partnerships, added, "The synergy between OpenSesame's diverse library of courses and Thought Industries' sophisticated platform gives organizations the ability to address all their learning needs-externally and internally-with one cohesive solution. Our partnership will help businesses create more dynamic, impactful learning experiences that will ultimately drive customer retention, business performance and growth."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries delivers learning solutions to drive customer lifetime value and revenue growth. Its platform empowers businesses to help their customers, partners, members, and employees realize their potential. Thought Industries serves a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, and more.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame is the ultimate choice for L&D learning initiatives fueled by innovation, agility, and care. With 40,000+ courses across formats and languages, the OpenSesame marketplace provides the most comprehensive catalog for business training, covering compliance, leadership, DEI, and more. More than a content provider, OpenSesame's suite of solutions and partnerships help you run your program more effectively.

