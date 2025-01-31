Palate Las Vegas Celebrates February With Decadent Specials and Exciting Promotions

Spice up your February plans at Palate Las Vegas - Indulge in a charming Valentine's Day dinner, Date Night Thursdays, themed brunches and more.

Palate Las Vegas is turning up the heat this February with a month full of exceptional dining experiences, themed events, and exclusive promotions. From celebrating love on Valentine's Day to cheering on your favorite team for the Big Game, Palate has something special for everyone this month. See more information below:

Valentine's Day

Grab your significant other for a memorable Valentine's Day dinner. Offered only on Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14th), priced at $79 per person, Executive Chef Sterling Buckley has whipped up a romantic "It Takes Two" three course dinner menu to enjoy with your partner. Included in the prix fixe menu contains:

First Course:

"What a Pear": Pickled Bartlet and Smoked D'anjou with Cracklins', Orange Ricotta, Watercress, Pumpkin Seed Streusel, and Cherry Vinaigrette

Second Course (Choice of):

"Shell & Fin": Prawn and Salmon with Saffron Risotto, Asparagus Barigoule and Chorizo Mojo

"Braised & Grilled": Brisket and NY Strip with Miso Apple Puree, Roasted Root Vegetables, Smoked Soubise and Chino Gremolata

Third Course:

"Good vs Evil": Vanilla Tres Leches and Chocolate Pound Cake with Strawberry Gelee, Orange Compote and Hazelunut Crunch.

Pair these courses with Palate's signature "The Rose" cocktail made with Glaciers 45 Huckleberry Vodka, Elderflower Liqueur, Hibiscus Syrup, Lime, Lemonade and a beautiful rose for guests to take home. Book your Valentine's Day dinner at this link .

Date Night Thursdays

Don't wait for the busy weekend to treat yourself and your partner to a much needed date night. Launching on Thursday, February 6th, Palate will be offering Date Night Thursdays in which Executive Chef Sterling Buckley will be introducing a weekly, rotating prix fixe menu, $75 per couple. Guests will have the opportunity to choose from different dishes to enjoy during their three courses. On Thursday, February 6th, Chef Sterling will be offering:

First Course (Choice of 1):

Crown Kale made with Heirloom Tomato, Pecan Granola, Candied Persimmon and Pickled Lemon Dressing

Miso Bronzed Pork Belly made with Cripsy Maitake, Smoked Pearl Onion, Pickled Cucumber, Watermelon Radish and Grilled Pineapple

Scallops "Tiger Style" made with Coconut Letche de Tigre, Alliums, Candied Kumquat, Cucumber, Smoked Trout Roe and Cilantro

Second Course (Choice of 2):

Scallops and Grits made with Black Garlic Grits, Roasted Bok Choy and Miso Truffle Sauce

Flank made with Mojo Verde, Roasted Vegetables and Herb Butter

Grilled Eggplant made with Citrus Salad and Truffle Gremolata

Third Course (Choice of 1):

The Hummingbird made with a Pina Sugar Nest, Banana Bread, Candied Pecans, Cinnamon Ice Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting, and Pineapple Flowers

Citrus Rice Pudding made with Toasted Marshmallow and Chocolate Shavings

NEW Saturday Brunch

Enjoy Palate's iconic brunch menu twice a week, starting in February. In addition to Sunday brunch, Palate will be open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for brunch services on Saturdays, launching February 6th. Guests can enjoy a variety of libations and bottomless mimosa or rosé, live music from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and indulge in Chef Sterling's creative dishes such as the Pork Belly Breakfast or Rosewood Ranch Flank and Eggs.

Additionally, enjoy themed brunches every first and third Sunday of the month. Palate will be channeling their inner cowboy with a Cowboy Brunch every first Sunday and kicking it up a notch with a Party Brunch every third Sunday, with a live DJ and drink specials.

The Big Game

Pregame before the Big Game at Palate Las Vegas with Sunday Brunch. From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., indulge in delicious brunch dishes and take advantage of Palate's Gameboard from their famous Pork Bao Buns to Longganisa Sliders. Accompanied with live music from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., get the vibes rolling before watching the Big Game.

?Make February unforgettable at Palate Las Vegas, where every visit is an experience to savor. Reservations are recommended for Valentine's Weekend and other special events. Stay tuned for more information and announcements from Palate including Industry Night, Open Mic Night, Paint and Sip and more exciting events to come.

For more information about Palate Las Vegas, visit their website at www.palatelv.com.

ABOUT PALATE

Palate, the newest venture from Bar-Kada Hospitality with Executive Chef Sterling Buckley, is set to redefine Modern Americana cuisine with cultural influences in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District. Palate invites guests to experience culinary artistry with a menu featuring signature dishes such as the Duck Dynasty charcuterie board and American Wagyu Flank Steak as well as Chef Sterling's homemade biscuits. Underlining its commitment to community and creativity, Palate offers live music from Friday to Sunday by local artists and displaying artwork throughout the restaurant's walls (some available for sale). With a tagline, "The food is art, the cocktails are art, and we feature local artists," Palate promises an unforgettable dining experience where community meets artistic innovation.

Located at 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110, inside the Colorado, Palate welcomes guests from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for Brunch on Sundays; Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m from Wednesday through Saturday; and Puppy Hour from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit palatelv.com or follow Palate on social media.

Contact Information:

Katherine Mendoza

Marketing Relations Coordinator

pr@avaroseagency.com

(702) 556-6591

SOURCE: Palate Las Vegas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire