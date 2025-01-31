Public Service Enterprise Group: PSEG Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 17th Consecutive Year and to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 List

Originally published on PSEG NewsRoom

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the 17th consecutive year. PSEG has also been named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 list as the top utility in the Energy & Utilities industry. These recognitions demonstrate PSEG's ongoing efforts to support our employees, the communities we serve and the many people who rely on our services to power their lives while ensuring sustainability and environmental management remain a focus of our business strategy.

The DJSI recognizes companies that operate according to sustainable and ethical practices, particularly in areas related to environmental stewardship, operations and oversight as well as workforce and community support. The DJSI 2024 announcement is available online here.

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on an independent survey in which over 40,000 evaluations were collected, with awarded companies averaging more than 100 evaluations each. The full list of America's Most Responsible companies is available here.

Vision

PSEG's Powering Progress vision is for a future where people use less energy and it's cleaner safer and delivered more reliably than ever. We work toward this vision every day with:

Energy efficiency programs to reduce customer energy usage, curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and save customers money

Electric-vehicle programs address the largest source of GHG emissions in New Jersey - transportation

Continued investment in PSEG's carbon-free nuclear fleet, the largest source of carbon-free energy in New Jersey

Investments in modernizing our natural gas infrastructure to reduce methane leaks and prepare our infrastructure for the fuels of the future

Continued investments in infrastructure to prepare for extreme weather and help reduce the number of and duration of outages

Sustainability

As we plan for the future, PSEG continues to focus on sustainability, including biodiversity, waste management and reduction, as well as minimizing environmental impact with programs such as:

Biodiversity efforts aimed at conducting our operations while protecting the flora and fauna in our service territory. For example, the Estuary Enhancement Program at PSEG Nuclear has restored thousands of acres of marshland in South Jersey

Strategic planning around our rights-of-way to preserve the complex ecosystems our infrastructure often runs through

Waste management goals and objectives that focus on waste minimization, investment recovery, reuse, donation of useable items, and recycling. In 2023, PSE&G recycled approximately 595,000 tons of waste

Energy efficiency programs that have helped nearly 400,000 customers take action to reduce their energy usage and lower their annual electric and gas bills, resulting in the avoidance of over 1.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually

Support for the community

PSEG's work to support the communities we serve includes:

Delivering award-winning customer service and satisfaction while maintaining affordable service

Spending with diverse vendors and suppliers that has increased 97% in the last 5 years, and is now about $1.1 billion annually

Spending in our home state of New Jersey of about $2.6 billion in 2023

The Clean Energy Jobs Program which has so far hired over 2,600 individuals from low-to-moderate income communities for jobs in the clean energy sector

Donating over $12 million to local charitable causes in 2023 through the combined efforts of the PSEG Foundation and our Corporate Social Responsibility team

Workforce of the future

PSEG also continues to support our approximately 12,500-person workforce. This work includes:

The Neurodiversity Works program to provide access to employment for neurodivergent individuals and create a work environment to help them succeed

Ongoing commitment to support career development, reskilling and building connections that attract, develop and retain a diverse workforce

Additionally, PSEG believes that reporting, transparency and strong corporate governance practices serve the long-term interests of all stakeholders and enhance the public trust PSEG has earned during our over 120-year history.

For more information on PSEG's approach to sustainability and environmental management, visit our website. For more information on PSEG's sustainability metrics and disclosures, visit the sustainability disclosures page on our investor relations website.

