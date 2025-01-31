Kingsbarn Realty Capital: Kingsbarn Commences Construction of the Vista Project With Groundbreaking of Ohtani Residence

The Vista at Mauna Kea is the Final Opportunity to Construct Single-Family Residences at the Resort

Kingsbarn Realty Capital ("Company" or "Kingsbarn") announced that it has broken ground on The Vista (the "Property"), its luxury resort development on the island of Hawai'i. Kingsbarn closed on the Property in mid-2022 as part of a joint venture with Newport Beach, CA-based developer West Point Investment Corp and New York, NY-based Halsey Lane Holdings. The Vista, built on a 17-acre bluff overlooking the Hapuna Golf Course, is comprised of 14 estate-sized lots featuring unparalleled views of the Kohala Coast and the Pacific Ocean. Of the 14 total lots, Kingsbarn has sold six to a select group of sophisticated buyers.

The Vista Lot Owners and Development Team

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on January 4th, 2025 to memorialize the commencement of this highly anticipated project. The event was attended by each of the current lot owners, including the community's first residents, MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko. Attendees also included Hawai'i Governor Dr. Josh Green, Mayor Kimo Alameda and several key members of Hawai'i Island's county government.

Ohtani has chosen Kingsbarn to manage the design and construction of his home, which Anthony Hama, Kingsbarn's Managing Director of Development, will personally oversee along with the development of The Vista. "Being part of such a unique project and building a home for one of the most gifted athletes in sports history is an incredible honor," said Mr. Hama. "We are extremely grateful for the support and assistance of Governor Green, Mayor Alameda and the entire County of Hawai'i, who have greatly contributed to the success of this project."

Jeff Pori, founder and CEO of Kingsbarn, further stated, "There is high demand and little supply for luxury homes on the Big Island, and The Vista is the final opportunity to build within the esteemed Mauna Kea Resort. It is a privilege to take on such a project."

Several of the other lot owners are expected to commence construction of their homes throughout 2025, with the first residences expected to be completed and occupied in 2026. Kingsbarn expects the remaining eight lots to be sold in the next few months. To learn more about The Vista, please visit kingsbarn.com/development-opportunities.asp.

About Kingsbarn Realty Capital

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate-centric investment house that provides institutional and accredited private investors access to an array of alternative investments. Kingsbarn offers investments in private equity, exchange traded funds, traditional investment funds, private capital, managed accounts and Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs). Additionally, Kingsbarn's management team has wide-ranging experience developing, managing, operating, and sponsoring a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-driven properties as well as ground-up construction, value-added offerings, opportunity zone investments, and entitlement projects. Kingsbarn has over $2.1 billion of assets under management and has acquired over 280 properties throughout the United States. The company currently has a development pipeline of over $2 billion consisting of multifamily, student housing, medical, industrial, retail, and hospitality. For further information, visit www.kingsbarn.com .

